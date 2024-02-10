Southern N Smoked
- 3 Macballs$5.00
Deep Fried, Homemade Mac and Cheese
- 3 Potato poppers$5.00
Mashed potatoes stuffed with a blend of specially seasoned Beef and pork, coated in breading then deep fried
- Baked Beans$5.00
- Baked Mac and Cheese$5.00
- Cheesy Bacon Fries$13.00
Fries topped with bacon and cheese and one canned drink
- Collard Greens$5.00
Collard greens made with smoked Turkey
- Corn on the Cob$5.00
Grilled corn topped with butter and SNS Rub
- Drunk Fries$15.00
Fries topped with Drunk Chicken, Bacon, Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Sour cream, and Scallions plus one canned drink
- Plain Fries$7.00
- B-More Smoked Wings$13.00
3 whole wings that are smoked, then deep fried, drizzled in BBQ sauce and a dash of Old Bay.
- Ribs$13.00
3 Pork Ribs smoked until they are fall off the bone tender.
- Drunk Chicken$13.00
Shredded chicken smoked beer can style. We like to say "When it’s leaning it’s drunk enough."
- Pulled Pork$13.00
Pulled pork smoked low and slow until it's tender.
