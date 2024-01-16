The Buggy Factory by Southern Pines Brewing Co The Buggy Factory
Upstairs FOOD
Salads
- Chop Antipasto
Chopped lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, artichoke hearts, olives, chopped ham, chopped salami and herbs in a vinaigrette$13.00
- Thai Rice Noodle
Cold noodle salad dressed in sweet chili dressing with shredded cabbage, onion, cucumber and basil$13.00
- Caesar
Charred romaine and kale, Caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons, and cracked black pepper$13.00
- Seasonal Salad$6.00+
- OUT OF STOCKKorean Cold NoodleOUT OF STOCK$13.00
- Side Ranch$2.00
Pizzas
- OUT OF STOCKCheese Pizza
Detroit brick cheese and tomato sauceOUT OF STOCK
- OUT OF STOCKNonna's Tomato Pie
Roasted tomato sauce, fresh garlic, and olive oilOUT OF STOCK
- Classic Detroit
Detroit brick cheese, tomato sauce and pepperoni
- OUT OF STOCKThe Greek Town
Take any pizza above and add our homemade hot honey sauceOUT OF STOCK
- OUT OF STOCKThe K-Town
Roasted red pepper sauce, ground lamb, pickled red onion, olives, banana peppers and fetaOUT OF STOCK
- OUT OF STOCKThe Birria
Garlic butter base, Detroit brick cheese, spam, kimchi, spicy yum yum, scallion and fried shallotOUT OF STOCK
- OUT OF STOCKGreen (Veg)
Hot Nashville chicken, bread and butter pickles, Detroit brick cheese, and aioliOUT OF STOCK
- OUT OF STOCKBuild Your Own - Small
Birria beef, blended cheese, green sauce, scallion and consommeOUT OF STOCK$15.00
- OUT OF STOCKBuild Your Own - Large
Birria beef, blended cheese, green sauce, scallion and consommeOUT OF STOCK$21.00
Dessert
Shared Plates
Broken Glass
Extra
Cocktails
- Buggy Factory Old Fashioned$15.00
- Phaeton$15.00
- OUT OF STOCKPhaeton Non-AlcoholicOUT OF STOCK$12.00
- Landau$12.00
- Landau Non-Alcoholic$9.00
- Victoria$12.00
- OUT OF STOCKVictoria Non-AlcoholicOUT OF STOCK$9.00
- T&J Bloody Mary$13.00
- T&J Bloody Mary Non-Alcoholic$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKCabrioletOUT OF STOCK$16.00
- OUT OF STOCKCabriolet Non-AlcoholicOUT OF STOCK$13.00
- Jack Daniel's$9.00+
- Espolon$9.00+
- Malibu$9.00+
- Deep Eddy$9.00+
- Chopin$9.00+
- Bacardi$9.00+
- Blue Shark$9.00+
- OUT OF STOCKPlatnium 7xOUT OF STOCK$9.00+
- Bombay Sapphire$9.00+
- Captain Morgan$9.00+
- Four Roses$9.00+
- Jameson$9.00+
- Knob Creek$9.00+
- Gran Gala$9.00+
- Vodka