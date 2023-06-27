Lou's Southern Sandwich Co. (NEW)
Food Menu
appetizers
smoked salmon dip
roasted pepper relish | cucumber
pimento cheese
tomato relish
ms street corn
cheese | peppers | onion | herb aioli
buttah bean hummus
roasted garlic oil | parmesan & pepper
creamy spinach toast
Creamy ricotta blend | tomato relish
shrimp melt
shrimp & cheese blend
brisket toast
house cheese blend | horseradish aioli
wings (garlic - parmesan)
wings so|sa|co dry spiced
salads
anti czr
romaine hearts | lou's anchovy-less dressing | parmesan
lou's house
local lettuce blend | cukes | red onion | fresh mozzarella | tomatoes
so|sa|co wedge
iceberg | bacon | red onion | tomatoes | parmesan
portobello
local lettuce blend | fresh mozzarella | sweet peppers & onions
kids <12
sandwiches - hot
chick-fil-lou.0
crispy thigh | comeback | house pickles | toasted bun
the other brisket
brisket | bacon | crispy onions | garlic horseradish aioli | swiss | sour dough
sounder
pork roast | house bacon | friend green tomatoes | baconnaise | toasted bun
grilled cheese
ham & bacon | super cheeZy | crusted sourdough
louban
roasted pork | house ham | swiss | spicy mustard | house pickles | toasted roll
slab
thicc sliced meatloaf | griddled onions | provolone | mustard sauce | sour dough
q-pine
crispy pork cutlet | house bacon | ms white bbq 'slaw' | sourdough
wat-cha-callit
beed shredz | cheese 'gravy' | peppers & onions | po boi
grilled chicken
smoked tomato 'pesto' | pepper jack | spinach 'salad' | toasted roll
sandwiches - cold
chicken salad
mayo | L-T-O | croissant
shrimp roll
shrimp salad | lettuce | tomato | roll
so|sa|co club
shaved house ham & turkey | bacon | L-T-O | dijonnaise | swiss | croissant
high $ roast beef
wagyu beef | lettuce shredz | kettle chips | swiss | mayo & grandma's mustard | sour dough