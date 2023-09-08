Friday Menu

Seafood

Buffalo Plate

$11.99

Meat & 2 veg w/bread

Catfish Plate

$12.99

Meat & 2 veg w/bread

Catfish Steak Plate

$12.99

Meat & 2 veg w/bread

Whiting Plate

$11.99

Meat & 2 veg w/bread

No Meat

Vegetable Plate

$8.99

Sandwiches

Catfish Fillet Sandwich

$10.99

Pickles, Onions, Mustard

Catfish Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Pickles, Onions, Mustard

Buffalo Sandwich

$9.99

Pickles, Onions, Mustard

Whiting Sandwich

$8.99

Pickles, Onions, Mustard

Sides

Cornbread Muffin

$0.99

French Fries

$2.99

Hot Water Cornbread

$0.99

White Bread

$0.50

Pint Vegetables

Pint Mashed Potatoes

$5.99

Pint Baked Mac n Cheese

$5.99

Pint Black eyed Peas

$5.99

Pint Broccoli Casserole

$5.99

Pint Cabbage

$5.99

Pint Candied Yams

$5.99

Pint Cole Slaw

$5.99

Pint Collard Greens

$5.99

Pint Corn Ribs

$5.99

Pint French Fries

$5.99

Pint Fried Okra

$5.99

Pint Green Beans

$5.99

Pint Mashed Potatoes

$5.99

Pint Pinto Beans

$5.99

Pint Potato Salad

$5.99

Pint Spaghetti

$5.99

Pint White Beans

$5.99

Quart Vegetables

Quart Mashed Potaotes

$11.99

Quart Green Beans

$11.99

Quart Pinto Beans

$11.99

Quart Black eyed Peas

$11.99

Quart Baked Mac n Cheese

$11.99

Quart Cabbage

$11.99

Quart Candied Yams

$11.99

Quart Corn Ribs

$11.99

Quart Collard Greens

$11.99

Quart White Beans

$11.99

Quart Broccoli Casserole

$11.99

Quart Potato Salad

$11.99

Quart Cole Slaw

$11.99

Kid's

Friday Kid's Meal

$7.99

Catfish Fillet 1 veg bread w/drink

Dessert

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.99

Strawberry Cake

$4.99

Pecan Pie

$3.99

Peach Cobbler

$4.99

Cheese Cake

$4.99

Drinks

Blue Raider Kool Aid

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Coca Cola

$1.99

Orange Fanta

$1.99

Southern Soul Red Kool Aid

$1.99