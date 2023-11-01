Skip to Main content
Southern Style Seafood - Philadelphia 163 North 60th Street
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Boils
Butter garlic
Rice platters
Po Boys
Fried Baskets
extras
voo doo platters
desserts
Waffles
Drinks
Salad
specials
Boils
Ultimate seafood boil
$75.00
crab boil
$45.00
crawfish boil
$25.00
shrimp boil
$35.00
mussel boil
$30.00
King crab legs
$60.00
Butter garlic
Ultimate seafood Butter Garlic Pltr
$75.00
crab Butter Garlic Pltr
$40.00
shrimp Butter Garlic Pltr
$30.00
mussel Butter Garlic Pltr
$25.00
King crab legs
$60.00
Rice platters
jambalaya
$15.00
Red beans and rice
$15.00
gumbo
$15.00
Crawfish etouffee
$15.00
Po Boys
fish po boy
$20.00
shrimp po boy
$20.00
Fried Baskets
Cat fish and fries
$20.00
whiting and fries
$20.00
Shrimp and fries
$15.00
chicken tenders and fries
$10.00
cheese fries
$5.00
crab fries
$15.00
Ultimate crab fries
$25.00
Plain fries
$4.00
Fried fish
$18.00
Fried shrimp
$11.00
extras
Side fried shrimp 6
$9.00
crab cluster
$15.00
shrimp 1/2 LB
$13.00
mussels 1/2 LB
$10.00
Crawfish 1/2 LB
$10.00
Egg
$3.00
potato
$3.00
Corn
$3.00
Broccoli
$3.00
Sausage
$3.00
voo doo platters
voodoo shrimp
$30.00
voodoo crabs
$45.00
voodoo mussels
$25.00
voodoo crawfish
$20.00
desserts
banana pudding
$10.00
peach cobbler pudding
$10.00
strawberry cheesecake pudding
$10.00
buttermilk cornbread
$3.00
Waffles
chicken and waffle
$12.00
shrimp and waffle
$15.00
Drinks
signature peach tea
$3.00
signature lemonade
$3.00
bottle drinks
$3.00
water
$2.00
Salad
Seafood salad
$10.00
specials
crab boil special
$25.00
shrimp boil special
$22.00
crawfish boil special
$20.00
mussel boil special
$20.00
crab and shrimp pan
$40.00
Southern Style Seafood - Philadelphia 163 North 60th Street Location and Ordering Hours
(484) 358-7436
163 North 60th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Closed
All hours
