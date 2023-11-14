Southern Hustle Grill
Burgers / Sandwiches
- 901 Veggie Burger$6.25
Our "901 Veggie" burger is hearty, flavorful, and full of fresh, delicious veggies.
- Gobbler Burger$6.00
Our "Gobbler" burger features a ground turkey patty and your choice of burger toppings, you can even make it a combo.
- Jr. Burger$5.25
The "Jr." Burger features 1 burger patty and your choice of burger toppings, you can even make it a combo.
- OG Bubba Burger$6.75
The "OG Bubba" Burger features 2 burger patties and your choice of burger toppings, you can even make it a combo.
- Big Keezy Burger$7.25
The "Big Keezy" Burger features 3 burger patties and your choice of burger toppings, you can even make it a combo.
- Southern Hustle Deluxe Burger$7.75
The "Southern Hustle Deluxe" features a Single Burger Patty, a Single Grilled Chicken Patty, 2 Strips of Bacon, and your choice of burger toppings, you can even make it a combo.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.25
Grilled Chicken Sandwich with your choice of toppings.
- Regular Chicken Sandwich$5.75
Crispy chicken sandwich with your choice of toppings.
- Hot Dog$3.65
Regular hotdog, your choice of condiments.
- Southern Hustle Dog$5.75
Deluxe hotdog comes with grilled onions, jalapenos, shredded cheese, and chili, along with your choice of condiments.
Chicken
- Whole Chicken Wings$4.50+
Choose your wing flavor. Comes w/ celery, carrots, roll, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
- Party Chicken Wings$6.00+
Choose your wing flavor. Comes w/ celery, carrots, roll, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
- Chicken Tenders$4.50+
Breaded tenders, come with a roll and your choice of ranch, blue cheese, or honey mustard
Sides
Drinks
- Bottled Water$1.25
Always cool and refreshing.
- Faygo Sodas$1.00
Choose your favorite Faygo drink.
- Minute Maid Juice$2.00Out of stock
Choose your favorite flavor of Minute Maid juice.
- OldTyme Juice$1.75Out of stock
Choose your favorite flavor of OldTyme Caribbean Blend juice.
- Ocean Spray Juice$2.00Out of stock
Choose your favorite flavor of Ocean Spray juice.
Salads
- Garden Salad$7.25
Garden fresh veggies including Lettuce, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Onions. Boiled Eggs, Croutons, Cheese, and Bacon Bits are optional and your choice of dressing.
- Chef Salad$8.50
Choose your choice of Ham or Turkey as your meat option. Garden fresh veggies including Lettuce, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Onions. Boiled Eggs, Croutons, Cheese, and Bacon Bits are optional.
- Taco Salad$10.75
Choose your choice of Ground Beef or Ground Turkey. Includes Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Chopped Onion, Cilantro Comes with Picante Sauce and Sour Cream on the side.
Desserts
- Chocolate Layer Cake$4.50Out of stock
Chocolate cake with chocolate icing. [*Subject to availability]
- Red Velvet Cake$4.50Out of stock
Moist Red Velvet cake with smooth, creamy icing. [*Subject to availability]
- Lemon Cake$4.50Out of stock
Yellow cake with Lemon glazed icing. [*Subject to availability]
- Pound Cake$4.50Out of stock
Moist golden pound cake sprinkled with powdered sugar. [*Subject to availability]
- Shug's Strawberry Shortcakes$5.00
Strawberry cupcake topped with white creamy icing and sliced strawberry. (2) [*Subject to availability]
- Yah Yah's Yogurt Parfait$3.75Out of stock
Vanilla yogurt and assorted berries topped with granola. [*Subject to availability]
- Kai's Key Lime Pie$4.50Out of stock
Lime pie on a graham crust, topped with whipped cream. [*Subject to availability]
- Chocolate Brownies$2.50
Delicious chocolate chip fudge brownies. [*Subject to availability]
- Chocolate Chip Cupcakes$5.00
Vanilla Iced cupcakes topped and baked with Chocolate Chips. (2) [*Subject to availability.]
- Bud's Blueberry Muffins$5.00Out of stock
Moist, Bakery Style Blueberry Muffins. [*Subject to availability]
Snacks
- Chips$0.65
Choose your favorite Frito Lay brand chips.
- Nachos$4.50
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese. Jalapenos and/or Chili can be added.
- Dorito Nachos$5.50
Dorito chips topped with nacho cheese. Jalapenos and/or Chili can be added.
- Candy$1.25Out of stock
Choose your favorite Mars or Hershey Brand candy.
Add-Ons
- Extra Dressing / Sauce
Choose your favorite dressing or sauce for your chicken tenders or wings order.
- Extra Roll$0.65
Add an extra roll to your chicken tenders or wings order.
- Extra Veggies$1.25
Add extra celery and carrots to any wing order.
- Seasoned Fries$0.25
- Add Bacon$0.50
Add 2 pcs of bacon to your favorite burger.
- Add Sliced Cheese$0.75
Add a slice of Cheese to any burger.
- Add Nacho Cheese$0.85
Add melted cheese to your fries or extra cheese to your nachos
- Add Shredded Cheese$0.50
- Add Jalapenos$0.50
Add Diced Jalapenos to any item.
- Add Chili
Add chili to your nachos or burger.
- Add Slaw$0.85
Add coleslaw to any burger, or hotdog order.
- Make-It-A-Combo$2.50
Make any burger or chicken order a combo by adding a canned Faygo drink and a regular-sized order of fries.