Southernmost Pint 522 Front St
FOOD
APPETIZER
- MEXICAN STREET CORN$10.00
Roasted corn mixed with tajin, Key Lime juice and Mexican crema mayo topped with cotija crumbles, cilantro and a lime
- SEAFOOD CEVICHE$16.00
Chopped fresh local seafood marinated in Key Lime juice. Served with savory plantain chips.
- POUTINE$12.00
Crispy waffle fries, chewy cheddar cheese curds and onion gravy
- TRUFFLE MAC & CHEESE$12.00
Macaroni mixed with gruyere cheese, Blast Golden Ale and truffle oil
- SEVEN LAYER DIP$12.00
Refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, tomato, green onions and black olives. Served with tortilla chips
- GUAC & CHIPS$10.00
MAIN
- BBQ PULLED PORK SUNDAE$14.00
Layers of BBQ pulled pork, dill pickles, BBQ beans and coleslaw, topped with crispy pork rinds
- SHRIMP COCKTAIL$16.00
Key West Pinks mixed in sweet and tangy Key Lime cocktail sauce, served with tortilla chips. Garnished with tajin and lime
- CARIBBEAN CHICKEN SALAD$16.00
Chicken breast, pineapple, hearts of palm, and avocado served in a yogurt dressing, served over romaine lettuce
- CHILI AND CHEESE$14.00
Beef and bean chili with cheddar cheese and sour cream, garnished with chips and green onion. Served with cornbread
- TRADEWINDS CURRY MEATBALLS$14.00
Coconut and curry beef meatballs in salsa served over jasmine rice, with cucumber raita and chutney
- HONEY HOISIN SHRIMP RICE NOODLES$16.00
Key West Pinks glazed in Key’s Bees honey and hoisin sauce with vegetables served over rice noodles
- CHICKEN POT PIE$16.00
Individual, golden chicken pot pies, served with a side salad
- VEGAN THAI PEANUT RICE NOOODLES$14.00
DESSERT
- CHOCOLATE TRIFLE$10.00
Layers of brownies, smooth and creamy chocolate pudding, swoops of whipped cream and crushed toffee bits
- STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE$10.00
Layers of light and airy shortcake smothered between whipped cream and lemon-marinated strawberries
- BERRY CRUMBLE$10.00
Warm mixed berry compote topped with crumble and served with warm custard
- FLOURLESS ORANGE CAKE$8.00
Moist orange and almost cake served with whipped cream
BEER
Save the Day IPA
Somo Pint Golden Ale
Hazy Lady NEIPA
Conch Rep. Kölsch
Mex Street Dog Lager
El Charro Mex Lager
Mile Zero Märzen
MERCH
T-Shirts
- S - Save The Day$25.00
- M - Save The Day$25.00
- L - Save The Day$25.00
- XL - Save The Day$25.00
- XXL - Save The Day$25.00Out of stock
- S - Men's Intergalactic$25.00Out of stock
- M - Men's Intergalactic$25.00Out of stock
- L - Men's Intergalactic$25.00
- XL - Men's Intergalactic$25.00
- XXL - Men's Intergalactic$25.00Out of stock
- S - Women's Blast$25.00
- M - Women's Blast$25.00
- L - Women's Blast$25.00
- XL - Women's Blast$25.00
- S - Women's Interglactic$25.00
- M - Women's Interglactic$25.00
- L - Women's Interglactic$25.00
- XL - Women's Interglactic$25.00
Ladies' Leggings
Travel Cups
Growlers
Can Koozies
Baseball Caps
POPCORN
PARMESAN BLACK TRUFFLE
- TRUFFLE OIL POPCORN$4.00
Salted gourmet popcorn drizzled with lots of truffle oil and grated parmesan.
- CHILI CHEESE POPCORN$4.00
Salted gourmet popcorn mixed with black pepper, New Mexico Hatch chilis and grated asiago
- WASABI GINGER POPCORN$4.00
Salted gourmet popcorn, butter, freeze-dried wasabi and ginger powder