Southern Smoke Governor's Square Mall
Specials
Platter
Salads
Sandwiches
- Salmon Burger$17.99
A smoked salmon filet,on a broiche bun with remoulade house sauce ,smoky ghost pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion
- Rib Sandwich$14.99
4 bones, BBQ sauce, cole slaw and texas toast with garlic butter
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.99
Pulled Pork on a Brioche Bun, your choice of BBQ top sauce, pickles, and a side
- Smoked Brisket Sandwich$15.99
Juicy Ale Smoked Brisket on a Brioche Bun, your choice of BBQ top sauce, and 1 side
- Smoked Sausage Roll$12.99
Smoked sausage stuffed in a toasted roll, loaded w/grilled onion/bell peppers, coleslaw, and topped with BBQ Sauce w/ one side
Kids Menu
Sides
- Green Beans$2.99
Tender, flavorful southern style green beans
- Cole Slaw$2.99
Mixed Cabbage Cole Slaw infused with jalapeno
- Potato Salad$2.99
Country Style potato salad garnished with paprika
- Mac & Cheese$3.99
Rich cavatappi mac & cheese
- Pit Smoked BBQ Baked Beans$3.49
Oven Smoked BBQ baked beans, hearty with angus beef, slightly sweet and smoked to perfection
- Greens$2.99
Southern Greens with smoked turkey
- Hot Honey Cornbread$1.99
Cornbread topped with hot sirachi honey butter.
- Smokehouse Chips$2.49