South Paw AVL
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Local Trout Dip
Local Rainbow Trout Topped with Toasted Walnuts. Served with Toast Points, Pickled Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Fennel, and Lemon tossed Arugula.$11.00
- 1/2 Wings$10.00
- Full Wings$16.00
- Pork Belly
Marinated in House for 3 days. Topped with Red Pepper Coulis. Served on a bed of Arugula Salad tossed with Cherry Tomatoes, Fennel, and a Lemon Vinaigrette.$13.00
- Brussels App
Pan Seared, lightly Charred, tossed with Honey Lemon Vinaigrette and Rendered Bacon. Topped with a Sunnyside Egg.$11.00
- Coconut Shrimp
Jumbo Shrimp in a House made Beer Batter and Layered with Shredded Coconut. Served with a small bed of Arugula, Pineapple Salsa, and Mango Dipping Sauce.$13.00
Salads
- Beet Salad
Roasted Beets tossed in an Arugula salad with Lemon Vinaigrette, Fennel, Cherry Tomatoes, topped with Herb Goat Cheese and Toasted Pepitas.$12.00
- Cobb
Mixed Greens, Hardboiled Egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Pickled Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes and Grilled Chicken.$15.00
- Caesar
Hearts of Romaine, Sourdough Bread Crumb, Mint, Candied Walnuts and Pecorino Romano. Vegetarian, No Anchovies.$11.00
- Mixed Greens
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Shredded Carrots and Cheddar Cheese.$7.00
Sandwiches
- Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Grilled and Blackened Chicken Breast Topped with Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Caramelized Onions, and Garlic Aioli on a Brioche Bun.$14.00
- Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly Sliced Ribeye Grilled with Caramelized Onions, Bell Peppers and a House made Cheese Sauce. Served on a Hoagie Roll$15.00
- Shrimp Po Boy
Fried Jumbo Shrimp with Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion on a Hoagie Roll.$16.00
- Create A Burger
Two 4oz Smashed Patties. Served on a Brioche Bun.$13.00
- Blue Smash
Blackened Seasoned and Served with Blue Cheese, Garlic Aioli, Caramelized Onions, and Arugula.$15.00
- Goat Cheese Smash
Served with Pickled Red Onions and Lemon Tossed Arugula.$15.00
- Bacon Smash
Served with a pile of Bacon with Cheddar Cheese, and Caramelized Onions and Garlic Aioli.$16.00
- French Dip
Thinly Sliced Prime Rib topped with Gruyere cheese. Served with Au Jus and Horseradish Cream. Served on a Hoagie Roll.$16.00
Entrees
- Brick Chicken
Pan Roasted ½ Chicken with a Crispy Skin. Served with Fingerling Potatoes and a Seasonal Vegetable Medley.$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tempe Entree
Brined and Baked to Perfection. Pan Seared with Mushrooms, Peppers and Toasted Walnuts with Chef's Special Rum Sauce. Served over a bed of Vegan Risotto.$19.00
- Scallops Entree
Pan Seared Scallops set in a bed of Creamy Risotto, and Grilled Asparagus, Finished with a Slow Reduced Celery Root Cream.$27.00
- Shrimp & Grits
Yellow Stone Ground Cheesy Grits, Sauteed Jumbo Shrimp, Roasted Red Pepper, Rendered Bacon with a hint of White Wine. Finished with Lemon Tossed Arugula.$19.00
- Ribeye Entree
12oz Seasoned Steak Cooked to Your Liking. Served with Grilled Asparagus and Fingerling Potatoes.$28.00
- Pasta Beurre Blanc
Sauteed with Spinach and Mushrooms, Finished with Parmesan and Lemon. Can be made Vegetarian.$15.00
- Salmon Entree
Pan Seared and set on a bed of Creamy Risotto with Grilled Asparagus and Finished with Pineapple Salsa.$21.00
- Prime Rib
Served with Fingerling Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetable Medley, Au Jus, and Horseradish Cream.$26.00OUT OF STOCK