Souzafit Mt Vernon 75 West Lincoln Avenue
SouzaFit FOOD Menu
Scrambled Patters/Toasts
- FUEL UP$14.99Out of stock
Plant based chorizo,diced potatoes,topped with cheese,over easy eggs drizzeled with chipotle sauce.
- Shredded Chicken Platter$14.99Out of stock
2 egg whites + 2 whole eggs scrambled,all natural antobiotic free chicken,onions,tomato,corn,turkey bacon,melted cheddar cheese
- Bulk Up Platter$15.99Out of stock
4 whole eggs with sirloin steak,mushrooms,onions,peppers,tomato,low fat cheddar and mozzarella served with our house salsa.
- Chorizo & Eggs on a Toast$11.99Out of stock
Scrambled eggs & plant based chorizo, over pesto sauce on a toast
- "The Beast"$11.99
Avocado spread,over easy egg,turkey bacon and fetta cheese.
- Create your own omelette$9.99
Breakfast Sanwiches/Wraps
- Morning Machine$7.99
Choice of turkey bacon or turkey sausage with scrambled eggs and low fat cheddar cheese
- The Mexican$7.99
Scrambled eggs with turkey bacon,melted pepperjack cheese,onions,jalapenios,tomato with chipotle spread
- "Meatless" Egg Burrito$10.99Out of stock
Scrambled eggs with plant based chorizo,melted mozzarella cheese,black beans,onions,peppers,potato and avocado
- The Athletic$9.99
Egg whites with chicken sausage,low fat mozzarella,tomato,and fresh organic spinach
Pancakes/French Toast
- Sweet Potato Pancakes$12.99
Topped with sliced banana,blueberries and strawberries
- Tiramisu Pancakes$12.99Out of stock
Gluten Free
- Vanilla Protein French Toast$12.99
Topped with sliced banana,blueberries and strawberries (3 slices)
- Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast$12.99Out of stock
- MAKE IT A COMBO$16.49
Choice of pancakes/French Toast with 3 eggs and choice of meat
Oatmeal
- Organic Oatmeal$7.99
freshly sliced bananas,strawberries,chia seeds, drizzled agave
- Almond Blast Oatmeal$7.99
freshly sliced banana,blueberries,topped with almond butter and shaved almonds
- Mr Berries Overnight Oats$7.99
Organic Oatmeal,coconut flakes,walnuts,honey and almond milk
- Banana Bread Overnight Oats$7.99Out of stock
Banana bread
Gourmet Plates
- Chicken Teriyaki$15.99
Antibiotic free grilled chicken breast mixed with teriyaki sauce topped with sesame seeds
- Creamy Lemon Chicken$15.99Out of stock
All natural antobiotic free grilled chicken breasttossed with our delicious homemade creamy cilantro and lemon sauce.
- California Chicken$16.49
All natural antobiotic freeshredded chicken,mixed with turkey bacon,topped with low fat cheddar,avocado and light ranch
- Sirloin Steak Plate$18.49Out of stock
Choose your sauce
- Grilled Salmon Plate$19.49
Choose your sauce
- Grilled Shrimp Plate$18.49
Choose your sauce
- The Cheater$19.49
Ground Bison mixed with onions,mushrooms,topped with melted cheddar
Souza Fit Pasta
- Reduced Fat Alfredo$10.99
Choose Protein
- Crispy Pesto Gnocci$12.49Out of stock
Choose Protein
- Turkey Meatballs Pasta$16.99
Lean Turkey meatballs topped with homemade marinara sauce sprinkled with parmesan cheese
- Garlic Shrimp Pasta$18.49
Mixed with onions,peppers,fresh organic spinach,and cherry tomatoes
- Creamy Pesto Pasta$10.99
Choose Protein
- Mac & Cheese$10.99Out of stock
Soups/Salads
- Caesar Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce, sprinkled with parmsesan cheese and panko bread crumbs
- Quinoa Tropical Salad$11.99
Arugula,Grape Tomato,Red Onion,Diced Mango,cramberries,almonds,avocado and Quinoa
- Muscle Greens Salad$11.99Out of stock
Broccoli Stalks,Kohlrabi,Brussel Sprouts,Kale,Radicchio,Colored Carrots and Fetta Cheese
- Popeye Salad$11.99
Fresh organic spinach,grape tomatoes,onions,cucumbers,dried cramberries,fetta cheese
- Chicken noodle soup$9.99
Wraps
- XTREME$15.49
Grilled chicken, low fat mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, and our delicious jalapeño aioli
- MONSTER$15.49
Grilled chicken,turkey bacon,2 egg whites,low fat cheddar,avocado,lettuce,tomato,corn,delicious guava sauce
- SPARTAN$15.49
Grilled chicken marinated with teriyaki sauce,cheddar cheese,raw red onions,lettuce and avocado
- DUMBELL STEAK$16.49
sirloin grilled steak,grilled onions,mushrooms,avocado,pepperjack cheese,arugula,delicious jalapenio aioli sauce
- PARM UP$15.99
Turkey Meatballs,low fat mozzarella,parmesan cheese and light marinara sauce
- SOUZAFIT BURRITO$15.99
choice of grilled chicken,shrimp or steak,mixed greensblack beans,white rice,tomato,avocado,pepperjack cheese and chipotle spread
Sides
Gluten Free Pizza
- THE CHULO$15.49Out of stock
plant based chorizo,spread homemade pink sauce and low fat cheese
- Supreme Pizza$15.49Out of stock
all natural antibiotic free shredded chicken mixed with turkey bacon,white sauce and low fat cheese
- Mighty Meatball Pizza$15.49Out of stock
home made turkey meatballs with our delicious red sauce and low fat cheese
Quesadillas
- Chicken Quesadilla$13.99
shredded chicken with onions and peppers
- Steak Quesadilla$15.49
sirloin steak,arugula,pico de gallo
- Chorizo Quesadilla$14.99Out of stock
plant based chorizo,red onions and chipotle spread
- Shrimp Quesadilla$15.49
grilled shrimp,red onions,avocado,cilantro,mango salsa
Tacos
- Sirloin Steak Tacos$14.99
sirloin steak with arugula,topped with pico de gallo and avocado sauce
- Chicken Tacos$13.99
grilled chicken,lettuce topped with pico de gallo
- Shrimp Tacos$14.99
grilled shrimp,lettuce,mango sauce
Burgers
- Sirloin Burger$16.99
Sirloin Burger with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, turkey bacon, low fat cheddar cheese with chipotle spread.
- Turkey Burger$15.99
Home made turkey pattie with smoked BBQ sauce,grilled onions,mushrooms,organic fresh spinach and low fat mozzarella
- Bison Burger$17.99
lean buffalo pattie,turkey bacon,melted cheddar,onions,arugula,avocado,jalapenio aioli
- Salmon Burger$16.99
home made salmon patty with caramelized onions, mushrooms,avocado,arugula,mango sauce, topped with low fat pepper jack cheese
- Black Bean Burger$14.99
black bean burger,lettuce,tomato,caramelized onions,avocado,chipotle spread
Protein Shakes
- JUMPSTART$10.49
vanilla protein,strawberries,banana,oatmeal
- POWER COOLATTA$10.49
vanilla protyein,coconut flakes,pineapple and coconut milk
- GODZILLA$10.49
chocolate protein,banana,oatmeal,crunchy peanut butter
- LEANOUT$10.49
vanilla protein,mixed berries and super fat burner
- VANILLA PROTEIN ICED COFFE$10.49
vanilla proteinblended with iced coffee
Fit Fuel MilkShakes
Smoothies
- Purple Kiss$8.99
acai berry,banana,strawberry and orange
- The carnaval$8.99
acai berry,banana,strawberry,granola and agave
- guardian greens$8.99
coconut milk,pineapple,kale,spinach and coconut
- mahalo passion$8.99
passionfruit,mango,coconut milk and low fat yogurt
- berry blast$8.99
mixed berries,bananas,flaxseed and low fat yogurt
Fresh Juice
- EVERGREEN$9.49
Spinach,kale,pinapple,ginger,fresh orange
- HULK$9.49
carrots,cucumbers,apple,spinach and ginger
- THUNDERBEETS$9.49
beets,carrots,celery,apple,ginger
- GO AWAY$9.49
celery,ginger,kale,spinach and pineapple
- THE RELIEF$9.49
apple,pinapple,papaya and flaxseed
- COOL-CUMBER$9.49
cucumber,apple,pinapple,mint
- ORANGE JUICE$9.49
freshly squeezed orange juice
Fruit Bowl
- Acai Bowl$12.99
strawberries,blueberries and banana topped with granola and honey
- Thunder Bowl$13.49
granola, banana.blueberry,drizzled almond butter and chia seeds
- Power Punch Bowl$13.49
Vanilla Protein,granola,banana,chocolate chips, drizzled peanut butter
Dessert
- Barnana Chips$7.00
- Banana Fruit$1.00
- Overnight Oats$3.99
- Yogurt$5.99
- Power Crunch Bar$3.49
- whole wheat carrot muffin$3.49
- HALS CHIPS$2.49
- vanilla protein pudding$3.99
- chocolate protein pudding$3.99
- pistaccio protein pudding$3.99
- SeaMoss 4oz$12.00
- SeaMoss 8oz$16.00
- SeaMoss 16oz$30.00
- Fruit Salad$5.99
- Vegan Cheesecake$6.99
OLD MENU
- FIT OMELETTE$12.99
- Shredded Chicken Omelette$13.99
- Veggie omelette$13.99
- BulkUp Omelette$14.99
- Egg Burrito$9.99
- Tex Avocado Toast$9.99
- PB & Apple Oatmeal$7.99
- La Fiesta Chicken$15.99
- The Chilli$15.99
- Mexican Ground Beef$16.99
- Grilled Steak$17.49
- Tofu Teriyaki$14.99
- Guilt Free Vodka Pasta$9.99
- Pasta Bolognese$15.99
- Super Power Salad$10.49
- Tuna Licious Wrap$13.99
- Cajun Salmon Wrap$15.99
- Hickory BBQ quesadilla$12.49
- Veggie Quesadilla$12.49
- Shrimp Burger$16.99
- Goliath$9.99
- Worth The Weight$9.99
- King Kong$7.99