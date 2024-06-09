Sozai
FOOD
COLD
HOT
FRIED
- AGED TOFU
Tofu, scallion, bonito-flakes with dashi broth$14.00
- KARAAGE
Crispy chicken with mustard sauce$15.00
- CRAB CROQUETTE
Breaded cream crab topped with spicy mentaiko sauce and seaweed$12.00
- UBE FRIED
Purple sweet potato with sweet mayo sauce$12.00
- KAKI FRY
Fried oysters with tartar sauce$14.00
- KIBINAGO
Fried silver herring fish with wasabi mayo sauce$13.00
- IKA GESO
Fried squid legs with wasabi mayo sauce$14.00
- TAKOYAKI
Battered octopus balls with bonito flakes and dried seaweed$14.00
- KUROBUTA SAUSAGE
Japanese pork sausage with mustard sauce$12.00
GRILLED
- HAMACHI KAMA
Grilled Hamachi collar$25.00
- MUSSELS DYNAMITE
Mussels stuffed with dynamite sauce$16.00
- GYU TAN
Grilled sliced beef tongue with yuzu kosho$17.00
- NASU DENGAKU
Grilled eggplant with miso glaze, topped with rice crackers and sesame seed$14.00
- SABA SHIOYAKI
Grilled Mackerel$15.00
- IKA TERIYAKI
Grilled Squid skewers with teriyaki sauce(3pcs)$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- SHISHITOU
Japanese green pepper with bonito flakes$9.00
- EDA WASA
Grilled Edamame with garlic wasabi$10.00
SALAD
CAPACCIO
SPECIAL
- MISO BLACK COD
Grilled black cod marinated with sake lees$24.00
- LEMON MISO SALMON
Baked salmon with lemon miso, mushroom, potato and leek$26.00
- CHICKEN LIVER
Sautéed chicken liver with chive flowers topped with crispy garlic$18.00
- SPICY USHI EBI
Grilled Jumbo tiger prawn with spicy yuzu sauce$29.00
- SASHI MORI
Assorted sashimi (Salmon,Bluefin tuna,Yellowtail,Scallop)and ikura$45.00
RICE
DONBURI
- UNAGI DON
Grilled eel with teriyaki sauce and tamagoyaki$32.00
- CHASHU DON
Braised pork belly with soy sauce, sesame seed and tamagoyaki$20.00
- KATSU DON
Deep fried pork loin cutlet cooked with egg, onion, scallion and dashi sauce$22.00
- GYU DON
Thinly sliced beef cooked with soy sauce, onion topped with scallion and tamagoyaki$24.00
- SAKE DON
Salmon sashimi and ikura$25.00
- HAMACHI DON
Yellowtail sashimi and ikura$25.00
- TEKKA DON
Bluefin tuna sashimi and ikura$29.00
- KAISEN DON
Assorted sashimi (salmon, yellowtail, tuna, octopus, ikura)$36.00
- HOKKAIDO DON
Snow crab, Uni, Hokkaido scallop and ikura$36.00
PASTA
RAMEN
- TONKOTSU
Braised pork belly, seasoned egg, mushrooms, bamboo and scallions$20.00
- SPICY TONKOTSU
Braised pork belly seasoned egg, mushrooms, bamboo and scallions with spicy paste$21.00
- CHASHU MISO
Braised pork belly, seasoned egg, mushrooms, bamboo and scallions$20.00
- MUSHROOM MISO
Eringi mushroom, seasoned egg, bamboo and scallion$21.00
SIDE
N/A BEVERAGES
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Carbonated Water$2.50
- Iced Greentea$5.00
- Calpico$5.00
- Sparkling Yuzu Calpico$8.00
- Sparkling Plum Lemon$8.00
- Hot Matcha Genmai$5.00
- Hot Matcha Greentea$5.00
- Pineapple Juice$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Orange Juice$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cranberry Juice$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tonic$5.00OUT OF STOCK
LIQUOR & COCKTAILS
Rum
Agave
Whiskey
Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cocktails
- Lycheetini$16.00
- Si Sa Ket Sling$16.00
- Petchaboon$16.00
- Kaffilantro Gimlet$16.00
- Agave with Dragon Tattoo$16.00
- Benjamard$16.00
- Cosmopolitan$16.00
- Daiquiri$16.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$16.00
- Gimlet$16.00
- Champagne Cocktail$16.00
- Lemon Drop$16.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$16.00
- Mai Tai$16.00
- Manhattan$16.00
- Margarita$16.00
- Martini$16.00
- Mimosa$16.00
- Mint Julep$16.00
- Mojito$16.00
- Moscow Mule$16.00
- Old Fashioned$16.00
- Rob Roy$16.00
- Sazerac$16.00
- Screwdriver$16.00
- Sea Breeze$16.00
- Sidecar$16.00
- Tequila Sunrise$16.00
- Tom Collins$16.00
- Whiskey Sour$16.00
- White Russian$16.00