Space Bistro 323 Union Street
Appetizer
- Small Sunomono$5.00
Sweet and sour cucumber salad with mango
- Average Sunomono$7.00
Sweet and sour cucumber salad with mango
- Salmon Trips$12.00
10 slices of salmon with citrus sauce
- Ceviche Fish of the Day$10.00
White fish marinated with citrus sauce and red onion
- Ceviche Mix$12.00
White fish and salmon marinated with citrus sauce and red onion and a touch of light pepper
- Tartar From Salmon$6.00
5 pieces. Chopped salmon marinated in olive oil and jam accompanying chips
Starters
- Codfish Ball$16.00
Delicious and crispy codfish fritters with house sauce
- Rib Croquette$18.00
Rib croquette stuffed with gorgonzola cheese
- Lamb Arancini$18.00
Crispy fried lamb ristoto dumpling served with spicy red fruit jam
- Brie Cheese Puff Pastry$16.00
Brie cheese wrapped in a puff pastry served with jam and honey
- Bar Fries$13.00
Potato wedges, cheese sauce, bacon, pico de gallo
- Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls$15.00
Angus steak, pepper, onion, Cheddar cheese, sriracha aioli
Salad
Soup
Hossomaki
- Philadelphia Maki$5.00
4 Pieces. Salmon cream cheese and chive filling that is wrapped in a layer of rice wrapped in a sheet of nori
- Maki California$4.00
4 Pieces. Mango, cucumber and chive filling wrapped in a layer of rice wrapped in a sheet of nori
- Maki Shrimp$5.00
4 Pieces. Cream cheese shrimp filling wrapped in a layer of rice wrapped in a sheet of nori
- White Fish Maki$4.00
4 Pieces. Cream cheese filling, chives, chef's special seasoning crispy fish flavor
- Maki Skin$4.00
4 Pieces. Stuffed with grilled salmon skin, cream cheese topped with red fruit sauce
- Maki Kani$4.00
Crab meat filling cream cheese chives finishing with pate mix of white fish with special seasonings
- Grilled Maki$4.00
4 Pieces. Our grilling is special with the chef's seasonings adding cream cheese and tare sauce to finish
- Maki Tuna$4.00
4 Pieces. Fresh tuna stuffing with olive oil and spices
Nigiri
- Salmon Nigiri$8.00
4 Pieces. A slice of salmon over rice
- Shrimp Nigiri$8.00
4 Pieces. Whole shrimp over rice
- Octopus Nigiri$8.00
4 Pieces. A slice of octopus over rice
- Tuna Nigiri$8.00
4 Pieces. A slice of tuna over rice
- White Fish Nigiri$8.00
4 Pieces. A slice of white fish over rice
- Skin Nigiri$8.00
4 Pieces. Slice of grilled skin over
Special Nigiri
Uramaki
- Philadelphia Roll$5.00
Stuffed with fresh salmon cream cheese
- California Roll$5.00
Fruit and crabmeat filling with a light touch of cream cheese and finished with red fruit sauce
- Shrimp Roll$5.00
Stuffed shrimp cream cheese
- Grilled Roll$5.00
Chef's seasonings adding cream cheese and tare sauce to finish
- Tuna Roll$5.00
Stuffed with fresh tuna and spiced oil
Jow
- Salmon w. Pâté$8.00
4 Pieces. Stuffing over fresh salmon chives and cream cheese
- Cream Cheese Salmon$8.00
4 Pieces. Stuffing on top of cream cheese
- Salmon w. Shrimp$8.00
4 Pieces. Stuffing on top of cream cheese and shrimp
- Salmon w. Jam$8.00
4 Pieces. Filling on top of cream cheese and jam (sweet pepper, berries, pineapple)
- Tuna w. Tartar$8.00
4 Pieces. Stuffing on top of tuna and truffle oil
Special Roll
- Uramaki Ebi Roll$17.00
8 Pieces. Stuffed with whole shrimp breaded and fried with special cream cheese
- Special Salmon Roll$17.00
8 Pieces. Fresh salmon cream cheese filling on top wrapped with fresh salmon skin
- Shrimp Special Roll$17.00
8 Pieces. Cream cheese shrimp stuffing and wrapped with fresh salmon skin on top
- Mix-Fresh and Grilled Salmon Roll$17.00
8 Pieces. Unique flavor with fresh salmon and grilled salmon in one piece
- Grilled w. Garlic Crispy Roll$17.00
8 Pieces. Grilled salmon with the chef's special seasonings topped with a sabadork cryspi of something flatbread
Temaki
- Pure Fresh Temaki$12.00
1 piece. Stuffed with cubes of fresh salmon and chives
- Hot Temaki$14.00
1 piece. Stuffed with breaded salmon and fried in panko flour
- Philadelphia Temaki$12.00
1 piece. Stuffed with fresh salmon chives and cream cheese
- Mix: Shrimp and Salmon Temaki$14.00
1 piece. Stuffed with fresh salmon shrimp chives cream cheese
- Tuna Temaki$12.00
1 piece. Stuffed with tuna oil and chives
- Shrimp Temaki$12.00
1 piece. Stuffed with prawns in butter, chives and cream cheese
Fried Pieces
Sweet Pieces and Fruits
Combo
- Combo One$57.00
Combined 42 Pieces. 8 miscellaneous hossomaki (salmon, tuna and white fish), 8 special grilled with garlic crispy, 8 sashimi, 6 uramaki, 4 nigiri, 4 hot roll, and 4 roll churros
- Combo Two$109.00
Combined 84 pieces. 12 miscellaneous hossomaki, 12 miscellaneous uramaki, 4 salmon nigiri, 8 mix half grilled and salmon grilled, half fresh salmon, 4 jow tartar, 8 roll hot, 8 strawberry with Nutella, 8 hossomaki kani, 4 nigiri, 4 hossomaki skin, 4 maki grilled, and 8 sashimi.
Vegan
- California Roll$4.00
Cucumber mango filling that is wrapped in a layer of rice wrapped in a sheet of nori
- Tofu Roll$4.00
Stuffed with tofu and chives
- Nigiri Aspargo$4.00
Rice with natural seasonings with asparagus on top
- Dried Tomato w. Spinach$4.00
Stuffed with tomato and spinach wrapped in a layer of rice wrapped in a sheet of nori
- Tofu Hot$10.00
Breaded and fried in panko flour stuffed with tofu
Entrées
- Filet Mignon Parmentino Risotto$38.00
Filet mignon in hoti sauce with Parmentino cheese risotto
- Squash Ravioli$17.00
Squash ravioli stuffed with gorgonzola cheese and pomodoro sauce
- Spaguetti Ao Mare$20.00
Spaghetti serivo with shrimp and Mediterranean sauce
- Shrimp and Octopus Risotto$32.00
Shrimp and octopus risotto with lemon scent
- Sirloin Grilled$38.00
Famous Brazilian cut known as picanha served with fries, rice and pico de gallo
- Brazilian Moqueca$32.00
Bass, shrimp, tomato, onions, cilantro served iron pan