Space Cadet 4002 North Main Street
Appetizers
- Rocket Wings
Chicken or cauliflower wings fried to perfection and served with a choice of sauce or dry rub. Served alongside carrots, celery, and ranch.
- Trash Can Nachos$17.00
A towering stack of chips, cheese, beans, and your choice of protein, topped with fresh veggies and a dollop of sour cream.
- Trash Can Brisket Fries$17.00
Crispy fries loaded with smoked brisket, BBQ sauce, and ranch, topped with slaw, cilantro, and avocado for a quick, flavorful bite.
- Texas Trio$17.00
Texas Trio Dip: A triple threat of salsa, spinach dip, and queso, perfect for dipping your favorite snacks.
- Chips and Queso$10.00
- Deep Fried Decisions$15.00
- Onion Strings$12.00
Handhelds
- Classic Cheeseburger$12.00
An 8 oz beef patty with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and special sauce.
- Texan Burger$14.00
A beef patty with cheddar, BBQ sauce, onion strings, jalapeños, coleslaw, and ranch.
- The Bird$16.00
Fried or grilled chicken with tomato, lettuce, pickles, special sauce, Swiss cheese, and coleslaw.
- Cajun Po'Boy$17.00
Shrimp on a baguette with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Cajun remoulade.
- Texas Cheesesteak$17.00
Sliced ribeye with onions, peppers, and queso on a baguette.
- H-Town Tacos
Choose from brisket, beef, chicken, or shrimp in tortillas with cheese, lettuce, pico, and sides of beans and rice.