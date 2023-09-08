Space Coast Wings
Just Wing it
The Award Winning Coastin' Wings
Our Signature Crunch Wings - Tossed in Lemon Pepper, Garlic Butter, Bayou Seasoning & Fresh Lemon Juice.
Space Coast Original Dry Rub Wings
K.F.C.W.
Korean Fried Chicken Wings Served with a Sweet & Spicy Gochujang Sauce, Topped with Toasted Sesame Seeds & Fresh Scallion
BattleBro's Comeback Wings
Award Winner of the Space Coast Wing Battle, Coated With Hot Honey Sauce & Fried Rosemary
The Buffalo Blues Wings
Tossed In Our Signature Garlic Ginger Buffalo Sauce, Topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles & Chives
West Coast Wings
Tajin Lime Marinated Wings Coated in Flaming Hot Cheetos Crunch Served With Cilantro Lime Cream Sauce
The Grove BBQ Wings
Celebrating a Florida Staple! Orange Pepper Wings Coated in our Homemade Tangy Citrus BBQ Sauce
Cheeky Chicky Parm Boneless Wings
1/2 Pound Crispy Italian Breaded Boneless Wings Served over Pomodoro Sauce, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese & Fresh Basil.
Space Coast Wing Sampler
12 Signature Crunch Wings 3 Choice Of Sauces
Loaded Fries
Mother Ship Sweet Fries
Sweet Potato Fries, Tossed in Cinnamon Sugar, Side Of Homemade Horseradish Sauce
Spice Spice Fries
Topped with Spice Cheese Sauce, Shredded Pepper Jack, Pickled Jalapenos & Chopped Cilantro
Astro Chicken Fries
Crispy Fried Chicken, Bacon Bits, Buttermilk Ranch & Citrus BBQ Sauce.
Triple F
Fresh French Fries!! - Hot, Crispy & Simply Seasoned
Bayou Fries
Crispy Fries Tossed in Lemon Pepper, Garlic Butter, Bayou Seasoning & Chives.
Beverage
Empanadas
Pizza Melt
Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Basil, Lightly Coated in Parmesan Cheese.
Buffalo Chicken
Shredded Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Ranch Dipping Sauce.
Cheesy Melt
Four Cheese Blend of Fresh Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar & Fontina & Pomodoro Dipping Sauce.
Loaded Beef
Braised Short-rib, Roasted Tomatoes Saute Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions & Horseradish Dipping Sauce.
Cubanada
Slow Roasted Pork, Swiss, Virginia Ham & Homemade Pickled Relish & Dijonnaise Dipping Sauce.
Paninis
Pesto Presto
Homemade Nut Free Pesto Sauce, Oven Roasted Tomato, Spinach & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
Hot Chicken & Cheese
Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Garlic Ginger Buffalo Sauce Pepperjack Cheese, Homestyle Ranch & Crispy Bacon
Cubanini
Slow Roasted Pork, Virginia Ham, Swiss Cheese , Mustard Spread & Homemade Pickles
The Big Beef
Braised Short-rib, Fontina Cheese, Caramelized Onions & Pepper Black Horseradish Sauce.
Gimme The Mozz
Pepperoni, Salami, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese, Pomodoro Sauce & Fresh Basil
Sweeeeeets
Sweet Guava Empanadas
3 Mini Empanadas Filled with Sweetened Cream Cheese & Guava Jam
Cosmic Chocolate Cake
Decadently Moist Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Custard & Rainbow Sprinkles.
Abuela's Banana Puddin
Dulce De Leche, Banana Custard, Nilla Wafers, Whipped Cream & Fresh Bananas.