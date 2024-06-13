Thank you for supporting local! More
Space Tea SLC 1085 S State St
Classic Teas
Desserts
Merch
- S5. Otter Wow Sticker (Copy)$2.50
- S3. Pride Flag Sticker (Copy)$2.50
- S1. Logo Sticker (Copy)$1.50
- S2. Otter Boba Sticker (Copy)$2.50
- S4. Pride UFO Sticker (Copy)$2.50
- S6. Otter Taiyaki Sticker (Copy)$2.50
- S7. Otter Mason Jar Sticker (Copy)$2.50
- S8. (Copy)$2.50
- S9. Space Human Sticker (Copy)$2.50
- Space Tea Championship Longsleeve (Copy)$40.00
- Space Tea Champion Shirt (Copy)$30.00
- F1. Mason Jar Air Freshener (Copy)$5.00
- F2. Sailor Moon Taiyaki Air Freshener (Copy)$5.00
- L1. Drawwithkristi- Boba 2.0$4.00
- L2 - Drawwithkristi- Toffee With Boba$3.75
- L3 Drawwithkristi - Pocky$4.00
Milk Teas
- Almond Milk Tea$4.70
- Brown Sugar Milk Tea$4.70
- Caramel Milk Tea$4.70
- Chocolate Milk Tea$4.70
- Classic Milk Tea$4.70
- Coconut Milk Tea$4.70
- Coconut Taro Milk Tea$4.70
- Earl Grey Milk Tea$4.70
- Honey Milk Tea$4.70
- Honeydew Milk Green Tea$4.70
- Jasmine Milk Green Tea$4.70
- Lavender Milk Tea$4.70
- Matcha Milk Tea$4.70
- Oolong Milk Tea$4.70
- Red Bean Milk Tea$4.70
- Rose Milk Tea$4.70
- Sesame Milk Tea$4.70
- Strawberry Milk Green Tea$4.70
- Taro Milk Tea$4.70
- Thai Milk Tea$4.70
- Wintermelon Milk Tea$4.70
Refresher Teas
- Blueberry Black Tea$4.45
- Grapefruit Green Tea$4.75
- Guava Green Tea$4.45
- Lychee Black Tea$4.45
- Lychee Green Tea$4.45
- Lychee Lemonade$4.75
- Mango Green Tea$4.45
- Mango Lemonade$4.75
- Orange Green Tea$4.75
- Passionfruit Green Tea$4.45
- Peach Green Tea$4.45
- Peach Lemonade$4.75
- Strawberry Green Tea$4.45
- Wintermelon Tea$4.45
- Yogurt Grapefruit$4.75
- Yogurt Green Tea$4.45
- Yogurt Lemonade$4.75
- Yogurt Orange$4.75
Seasonal Drinks
- Black Holeo
Our black sugar milk tea with brown sugar boba! Drink is on the sweeter side.$6.05
- Blueberry Taurus$6.25
- Cancer's Constellation
Our passionfruit refresher with our coconut creme made in house and passionfruit jelly!$6.25
- Fruity Gemini
Our Kiwi Mango Refresher topped off with freshly squeeze orange juice and Aloe Jelly!$6.25
Signature Drinks
- Otter Space #1
A tasty milk tea float made with our creamy soft serve we make in house! This product contains dairy and comes with brown sugar boba.$6.35
- Milky Way #2
Our oreo milk tea with brown sugar boba, topped off with orignal creme. This product contains dairy!$6.35
- The Martian #3$6.35
- New Moon #4$6.35
- Big Bang #5$6.35
- Pluto's Peach #6$6.35
- Rainbow Road #7$6.55
- Solstice #8$6.35
Slushes
Smoothies
- Banana Smoothie$5.05
- Blueberry Smoothie$5.05
- Chocolate Smoothie$5.05
- Coconut Smoothie$5.05
- Custom Smoothie$5.05
- Guava Smoothie$5.05
- Honeydew Smoothie$5.05
- Lychee Smoothie$5.05
- Mango Smoothie$5.05
- Matcha Smoothie$5.05
- Mocha Smoothie$5.05
- Passionfruit Smoothie$5.05
- Peach Smoothie$5.05
- Pineapple Smoothie$5.05
- Raspberry Smoothie$5.05
- Red Bean Smoothie$5.05
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$5.05
- Strawberry Smoothie$5.05
- Taro Smoothie$5.05
- White Peach Smoothie$5.05
Snacks
