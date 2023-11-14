Skip to Main content
Spaced Out 351 Whitney Rd
Food
Drinks
Bottles
Hookah
Apps
Wings
Entrees
Sides
Desserts
Food
Apps
Cheese Fries
$6.00
Out of stock
Bacon Cheese Fries
$7.00
Out of stock
Fried Pickle
$8.00
Out of stock
Cheese Curds
$8.00
Out of stock
Philly Egg Rolls
$8.00
Out of stock
Southwestern Egg Rolls
$8.00
Out of stock
Wings
6 Piece
$8.00
12 Piece
$15.00
20 Piece
$20.00
Entrees
5 Piece Chicken Tender
$7.00
5 Piece Chicken Tender + Fries
$10.00
5 Piece Chicken Tender + Okra
$10.00
5 Piece Chicken Tender + Onion Rings
$10.00
Sides
Fries
$5.00
Onion Rings
$5.00
Okra
$5.00
Desserts
Funnel Cake Fries
$6.00
Drinks
Beers (Bottle)
Michelob Ultra
$3.00
Bud Light
$3.00
Miller Light
$3.00
Coors Light
$3.00
Natural Light
$3.00
Corona
$4.00
Modelo
$4.00
Heineken
$4.00
Yuengling
$4.00
Blue Moon
$4.00
Angry Orchard
$3.00
Bold Rock
$3.00
Beers (Can)
Michelob Ultra
$2.00
Bud Light
$2.00
Coors Light
$2.00
Small PBR
$3.00
Tall PBR
$5.00
Natural Light
$2.00
Tequila
Montezuma
$4.00
Lunazul
$6.00
Jose Cuevo Silver
$5.00
Jose Cuevo Gold
$5.00
Patron
$9.00
Don Julio Blanco
$10.00
Out of stock
Don Julio Respasado
$11.00
1942
$20.00
Vodka
Skol
$4.00
Svedka
$5.00
Out of stock
Titos
$6.00
Grey Goose
$7.00
Out of stock
Absolute
$8.00
Whiskey
Jack Daniels
$7.00
Makers Mark
$8.00
Jim Beam
$6.00
Knob Creek
$8.00
Out of stock
Fireball
$5.00
Buffalo Trace
$9.00
Out of stock
Crown
$7.00
Crown Apple
$7.00
Crown Peach
$7.00
Red Stag
$5.00
Cognac
Hennessy
$9.00
Remy Martin
$9.00
D'usse
$10.00
Gin
Fleishman
$4.00
Bombay
$9.00
Out of stock
Tanqueray
$8.00
Rum
Admiral Nelson Coconut Rum
$4.00
Admiral Nelson Spiced Rum
$4.00
Bacardi
$7.00
Cocktails
Tequila Sunrise
$8.00
Liquid Marijuana
$8.00
Long Island Ice Tea
$8.00
Blue Motorcycle
$8.00
Sex On The Beach
$8.00
Lemon Drop
$8.00
Green Tea
$8.00
Red Tea
$8.00
White Tea
$8.00
Margarita
$8.00
Shots
Lemon Drop
$4.00
Green Tea
$4.00
White Tea
$4.00
Red Tea
$4.00
Cheerwine
$4.00
Cherry Lifesaver
$4.00
Sneaky Bitch
$4.00
Glow Stick
$4.00
Bottles
Tequila
Patron
$125.00
Don Julio Blanco
$140.00
Don Julio Resposado
$150.00
Lunazul
$50.00
1942
$300.00
Cognac
Hennessy
$140.00
Remy Martin
$125.00
D'usse
$150.00
Hookah
Flavors
Mint
$35.00
Fruit Punch
$35.00
Extra
Coal Refill
$5.00
4 Tips
$1.00
Broken Hookah
$100.00
Spaced Out 351 Whitney Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(864) 564-2233
351 Whitney Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29303
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 4PM
All hours
