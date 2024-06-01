SPARK Chisholm Creek Chisholm Creek
Food
BURGERS
- Spark Burger
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Spark Sauce.$7.50
- BLC
Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Crispy Cheddar Crust, Pickles, Prairie Ranch$8.50
- Hottie
Burger Patty, Schwab's Ghost Pepper Cheese Hot Link, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Truffle Aioli, Louisiana Hot Sauce.$9.00
- Cali
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado Spread, 1000 Island Sauce$9.50
- Shaka
Swiss Cheese, Spiced Pineapple, Candied Jalapenos, Lettuce, Hang Loose Sauce$9.00
- Veggie Spark
Veggie Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Pickles, Avocado Hummus$10.00
FRIES
BITES
- Corny Dog
Hand Breaded Corn Dog$5.00
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Hand Breaded Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Pickles, Prairie Ranch, Martin's Potato Roll$9.50
- Burger Bowl
Cheeseburger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Avocado Spread, Crinkle Cut Croutons, Choice of Dressing$12.00
- Park Power Bowl
Quinoa, Grains, Sweet Potato, Avocado Hummus, Crispy Chickpeas, Onion, Diced Tomatoes, Candied Jalapenos, Sliced Almonds, Chia Seeds, Citrus Vinaigrette$12.50
- Acai Bowl
Mixed Superfood Berry Smoothie, Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Nutella, Chia Seeds$11.00
- Seasonal Salad$12.00
SAUCES & EXTRAS
- 1000 Island$0.50
- Almonds$0.75
- American Cheese$1.50
- Avocado Hummus$1.00
- Avocado Spread$1.00
- Bacon$1.50
- BBQ Sauce$0.50
- Bun$2.00
- Burger Patty$3.00
- Candied Jalapenos$0.50
- Caramel$0.50
- Cheddar Cheese$1.50
- Chia Seeds$0.50
- Citrus Vin Dressing$0.50
- Crispy Chicken$3.00
- Crouton$0.50
- Gluten Allergy
- Granola$0.50
- Grilled Chicken$3.00
- Hang Loose Sauce$0.50
- Hot Link$3.00
- Lettuce$0.50
- Louisiana Hot Sauce$0.50
- Parmesan Cheese$0.50
- Pickles$0.50
- Pimento Cheese$1.50
- Pineapple$0.50
- Pink Sauce$0.50
- Prairie Ranch$0.50
- Queso
2oz of Queso$1.00
- Quinoa$0.50
- Red Onion$0.50
- Spark Sauce$0.50
- Spicy Truffle Aioli$0.50
- Swiss Cheese$1.50
- Tomato$0.50