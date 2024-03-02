Sparks Barbecue 240 N 2nd E
MEATS
- BRISKET$7.25+
Flavored with our savory in house rub that lets the smoke take the spotlight. This brisket is carefully tended to during its 12-hour slow smoke.
- TRI TIP$6.99+
Want something lighter than brisket, but heavier than turkey? Tri tip is the way to go. Flavored with our savory in house rub that lets the smoke take the spotlight.
- SWEET BARBECUE RIBS$9.33+
Our St Louis style savory ribs are seasoned with our in-house sweet rub and our in-house sweet barbecue sauce. It’s the perfect balance of seasonings, sauce, and smoke.
- SAVORY RIBS$9.33+
- PULLED PORK$5.40+
Our pulled pork falls apart effortlessly after being smoked. Topped with our in-house apple and honey rub and our in-house sweet barbecue sauce, it’s almost as sweet as candy.
- TURKEY$5.87+
This is not your Mamma’s Turkey... No offense mom. Our mouthwatering turkey is incredibly juicy and flavorful, the way it should be.
SIDES
- MAC & CHEESE$4.67
Made with real cheese while keeping creaminess of your dreams. The perfect side for any of our entrees.
- ELOTE (MEXICAN STREET CORN)$3.99
This creamy corn has a hint of lime and is topped with cotija cheese and cilantro.
- COLESLAW$3.99
This light dish is the perfect palate cleanser. You'll like this coleslaw, even if you don't like coleslaw.
- BAKED BEANS$3.99
Classic baked beans with a hint of heat.
- CORN BREAD$2.99
Sweet, moist corn bread baked to perfection.
DESSERTS
- CHOCOLATE MOUSSE PIE$4.99
Creamy, chocolate pie with our delicious graham cracker crust. Topped with whipped topping and chocolate syrup.
- KEY LIME PIE$4.99
A Key Lime Pie lover’s dream with our delicious graham cracker crust. Topped with whipped topping and fresh lime wedges.
- TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CUSTARD$4.99
Beverages
- Mexican Glass Bottled Coke 12 Ounce$3.50
Elevate your barbecue feast with the perfect pairing – our 12-ounce Mexican glass bottle Coke. Savor the timeless taste of Coca-Cola, crafted with real cane sugar, alongside the smoky allure of your favorite smoked barbecue. Embrace the fusion of Mexican tradition and barbecue excellence with this iconic duo, delivering a culinary experience that transcends boundaries. Cheers to the harmony of refreshing cola and savory barbecue delights!
- Red Bull 8.4 Ounce$2.99
- Boylans Root Beer 12 Ounce$3.49
- Red Bull Coconut 8.4 Ounce$2.99