Sparta Seafood
Featured Items
- Greek Salad$10.99
- Sparta Wrap
Your choice of: kofta (beef or chicken), chicken kebab or falafel$7.99
- 3. Philly Combo
When a sandwich just isn't enough, there's our Philly and fries combo. You can choose steak, chicken, shrimp or fish on our 8" Philly, which includes grilled onions, lettuce, bell and cherry peppers and melted cheese, served with fries or side salad or ric$13.99
Food
Combo
- 1. Gyros Combo
Our jumbo gyro is drizzled with our homemade tzatziki sauce and paired with our crispy fries and a fountain drink. Comes in your choice of original, chicken, shrimp or fish$12.99
- 2. Burger Combo
Beef burger, chicken or fish. Served on a fresh brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, mustard, and mayo with a pile of fries or side salad or rice and black beans and an ice-cold drink$11.99
- 4. Fish Platter Combo
A feast of fish! Your choice of 1 piece of fish fillet, prepared fried or grilled, a heaping portion of fries, and a fountain drink. Try your fish fried and it's just like fish and chips!$11.99
- 5. Shrimp Platter Combo
Our fresh, plump shrimp are served either hand-battered and fried or lightly seasoned and grilled. 10 pieces of shrimp are served alongside a pile of fries and completed with a fountain drink$12.99
- 6. Oyster Platter Combo
Where else can you get fried oysters? Take a break from fast food and get fresh with a platter of 10 fried oysters cooked to perfection!$13.99
- 7. Fish & Shrimp Combo
It's the best of both worlds. Indulge in a tantalizing seafood experience with 10 shrimp and 1 piece of fish (both can be ordered fried or grilled). Made to order with your choice of side (fries, rice & beans or side salad) and a fountain drink$14.99
- 8. Boneless Combo
10 of our awesome, 100% all-white meat boneless wings smothered in our zesty sauce. Our cage-free chicken is never frozen and void of added hormones or steroids. Paired with a generous side of fries and a 16 oz drink!$11.99
- 9. Buffalo Wings Combo
Perfectly sized for lunch, but great anytime! You get 5 of our juicy-fresh chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce (buffalo medium, hot or mild or BBQ, honey BBQ, garlic Parmesan. Our chicken wings are never frozen and void of any added hormones or st$11.99
- 10. Tender Combo$11.99
- 11. Kefta/Kebab Combo
Ground beef or chicken mixed with fresh parsley, onions, garlic and warm Mediterranean spices. Served with rice and humus, pita bread or fries or salad and drink$15.99
- 12. Falafel Combo
In warm pita or wrap sandwiches with tahini sauce or hummus, along with side salad or fries or rice and black beans and drink$12.99
Sandwiches
- Gyro
Our jumbo gyro is drizzled with our homemade tzatziki sauce. Comes in your choice of original, chicken, shrimp or fish$7.99
- Burger
Our delicious burgers are cooked to perfection. Served on a fresh bun with the works: lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles. Choose between 1/3 lb Angus beef, chicken, or fish for your protein$7.99
- Philly
Try the taste that made Philadelphia famous. Our 8" philly is made to order with tender steak, juicy chicken, or seasoned shrimp or fish and topped the way you want it - grilled onions, lettuce, mushroom, bell and cherry peppers, and melted cheese$8.99
Seafood
- 1 Pc Fish$5.99
- 10 Pc Shrimp$7.99
- 15 Pc Shrimp$10.99
- 20 Pc Shrimp$12.99
- 10 Pc Shrimp Scampi$8.99
- 15 Pc Shrimp Scampi$11.99
- Snow Crab Legs (2 Clusters)$23.99
- Crab Legs Dinner (2 Clusters) (potato & Corn)$27.99
- 1/2Lb Scallops$7.99
- 1/2Lb Calamari Rings$7.99
- 7 Pieces Oysters$7.99
- 1 Lb Mussels$12.99
- 1 Lb Crawfish$12.99
- 6 Oz Clam Strips$7.99
Chicken Beef kefta Gyro meat
Sparta Specialties
Rice Bowl & Pasta
Sides
- Side Salad$5.99
- Fried Okra$5.99
- Cajun Curly Fries$5.99
- Rice & Beans$4.99
- Falafel$5.99
- Onion Rings$5.99
- Fries$3.99
- Cheese Fries$4.99
- Yellow Rice$3.99
- Hummus$5.99
- 5 Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
- Fried Mushroom$5.99
- Jalapeño Poppers$5.99
- Fried Buffalo Cauliflower Florets$5.99
- Steamed Vegetables$5.99
- Mac & Cheese Bites$5.99
- Guacamole Bites$5.99
- Black Beans$3.99
- Potato salad$4.99
- Coleslaw$4.99
- Spinach Pie (Spanakopita)$4.99
- Pita Bread.$1.99
- Grape leaf ( Dolma)$4.49