Speak Freezy 428 New Brunswick Ave Suite 1
SpeakFreezy Menu (2)
Cups
Cones/waffles
- Regular Cone$4.25
- Birthday Cake$4.25
- Butter Pecan$4.25
- Chocolate$4.25
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$4.25
- Chocolate Fudge Brownie$4.25
- Coffee$4.25
- Coffee Fudge Truffle$4.25
- Cookies and Cream$4.25
- Dark Chocolate$4.25
- English Toffee Crunch$4.25
- Mango Sorbet$4.25
- Mint Chocolate$4.25
- Moose Tracks$4.25
- Peach$4.25
- Peanut Butter Swirl$4.25
- Pistachio$4.25
- Purple Haze$4.25
- Raspberry Sorbet$4.25
- Raspberry Truffle$4.25
- Salted Caramel Pretzel$4.25
- Smore's$4.25
- Strawberry$4.25
- Toasted Coconut$4.25
- Vanilla Bean$4.25
- Chocolate -Soft Serve$3.50
- Vanilla- Soft Serve$3.50
- Swirl-Soft Serve$3.50
- Current Situation$7.00
- Warm & Smores'y$7.00
- OMG!$7.00
- The Break- Up$7.00
- Sugar and Spice$7.00
- Party Animal$7.00
- Create your own$7.00
- Waffle Cone$6.25
Freezies
Milk Shakes/Floats
Sundaes
Accessories
Cakes/Cookies/Pints
Flavors/Toppings
Ice Cream Flavors
- Birthday Cake
- Butter Pecan
- Chocolate
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
- Chocolate Fudge Brownie
- Coffee
- Coffee Fudge
- Dark Chocolate
- English Toffee Crumbl
- Mango Sorbet
- Moose Track
- Peach
- Peanut Butter Swirl
- Pistachio
- Purple Haze
- Raspberry Sorbet
- Raspberry Truffle
- S'mores
- Salted Caramel Pretzel
- Strawberry
- Toasted Coconut
- Vanilla Bean
TOPPINS
- Choc Covered Banana$1.00
- Banana$1.00
- Cheese Cake Bites$1.00
- Cherries$1.00
- Brownie Bites (Fudge)$1.00
- Cookie Dough$1.00
- Mini Chocolate Chips$1.00
- Reese Peanut Butter Cups$1.00
- Whipped Cream$1.00
- Heath Bar$1.00
- Nutella$1.00
- Sea Salt Chocolate Truffles$1.00
- Marshmallow$1.00
- Gummy Bears$1.00
- M&M Minis$1.00
- M&M Crush$1.00
- Sprinkles$1.00
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch$1.00
- Pineapples$1.00
- Strawberries$1.00
- Oreo Pieces$1.00
- Pecan Pieces$1.00
- Graham Cracker$1.00
- Powdered Sugar$1.00
- Waffle Pieces$1.00
Speak Freezy Location and Hours
(732) 738-5000
Open now • Closes at 10PM