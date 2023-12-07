LuckyCat/Speak Rockwall Downtown Rockwall Square
Lucky Cat food
Bao Buns
- Bang bang shrimp Bao$9.50
Two Pillowy soft bao buns Crispy fried shrimp house made sweet and spicy bang bang sauce fresh slaw
- Butter Lobster Bao$10.00
Two pillow soft bao buns Butter poached Maine lobster crispy slaw house made butter aoli
- Chicken fired chicken bao$9.00
Two pillowy soft bao buns Tempura battered house marinated chicken crispy slaw topped with sake cream gravy
- Chicken fried lobster bao$10.00
Two pillow soft bao buns Chicken fried Maine lobster crispy butter slaw
- OG bao$8.50
Two pillowy soft bao buns 20 hour house braised pork belly, pickled on
- Rising sun hot chicken bao$9.00
Two pillowy soft bao buns house marinated chicken bread and fried to perfection dredge in our house hot sauce and finished with crispy slaw
- Shroom bao$8.00
Two pillowy soft bao buns house marinated shrroms butter basted and pan fried house slaw and sesame butter sa
- Surf and turf bao$12.00
Two pillowy soft bao buns wagyu steak,maine lobster house pickled onion but
- Sweet potato Bao$8.00
- Tofu$8.00Out of stock
- Wagyu bao$11.00
Two pillowy soft bao buns Australian Wagyu,fennel salad house made