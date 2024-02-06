Special O'Cajun Restaurant 3451 W. Madison St
Dinners
- Fried Chicken Dinner$14.99
The chicken is just delicious! The sides will make you feel even better.
- Grilled Chicken Dinner$15.99
Sizzling Cajun-spiced grilled chicken: zesty, tender, and bursting with bold Southern flavors.
- Smothered Chicken$14.99
Succulent Cajun smothered chicken: rich, spicy, and dripping with flavorful goodness.
- Vegetable Medley$13.99
Cajun vegetable medley: vibrant, spicy, harmonious blend igniting taste buds with flair.
- Cajun Shrimp$15.99
Zesty Cajun shrimp: succulent, fiery bites ignite taste buds with bold flavors.
- Salmon So Special$18.95
Can Be Seasoned 4 Ways Blackened Cajun Complete Chimi Curry Savor the versatility of salmon with four distinct seasonings, offering a symphony of flavors.
- Smothered Pork Chops$15.99
Cajun smothered pork chop: Spiced perfection, tender and drenched in rich goodness.
- Shrimp. Étouffée Rice Bowl$14.49
A bowl of rice topped with a flavorful shrimp etoufee and made with a rich and spicy roux.
- Jambayala$16.95
Spicy, savory blend of meats and veggies, Louisiana-inspired culinary delight.
- Creole Vegetarian Rice Bowl$11.00
A vegetarian option with seasoned rice. A medley of sautéed vegetables, and creole tomato sauce.
- Jambalaya Rice Bowl$13.00
A blend of spicy cajun seasoned meats, aromatic rice and a medley of vegetables.
- Pepper Steak Rice Bowl$14.00
Tender, marinated strips of steak, bell peppers and onions in our fusion of flavors.
- Cajun Chicken & Sausage Rice Bowl$12.89
Sliced Cajun Chicken and Andoulle Sausage served over a bed of seasoned rice with a side of red beans.
- Fried Catfish$17.99
- Rib Tips Dinner$14.99
- 1/2 Jerk Chicken$15.99
- LInk/ Tips$16.00
- Hot Links$11.00
- Chicken Tacos- Student$1.00
- Taco Grande$5.00