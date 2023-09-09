Food Menu

Soup

Soup of the Day

$3.95+

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.95+

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, peppers, onions

Harvest Salad

$9.95+

spring mix, dry cranberries, beets, honey walnuts, goat cheese

Caesar Salad

$8.95+

romaine lettuce, croutons, grated romano cheese

Chef Salad

$8.95+

romaine lettuce topped with turkey, ham and provolone cheeese

Antipasto Salad

$9.95+

romaine lettuce topped with ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone cheeese

Caprese Salad

$9.95+

fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, garlic, olive oil, balsamic glaze

Signature Salad

$9.95+

Appetizers

Chicken Wings - 8 Piece

$12.45

Chicken Wings - 12 Piece

$18.45

Boneless Wings - 8 Piece

$13.45

Boneless Wings - 12 Piece

$19.45

Fried Mozzarella Sticks (5 piece)

$10.95

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.95

seafood stuffing

Garlic Bread w. Cheese

$5.95

garlic butter with cheese

Garlic Knots

$8.95

twists of dough tossed with fresh garlic, parm cheese with a side of sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$8.95

Vegetable Egg Rolls (6 Piece)

$10.95

Dumplings (6 Piece)

$7.95

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$8.95

Kids Ziti with Marinara

$6.95

Kids Ziti with Butter

$6.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.95

Calzone & Stuffed Bread

Cheese Calzone

$11.95

Filled with ricotta & mozzarella cheese

Stuffed Bread

$10.95

Filled with mozzarella cheese

Pastas

Linguine with Marinara Sauce

$10.95

Ziti with Marinara Sauce

$10.95

Penne alla Vodka

$13.95

vodka cream sauce

Speedys Cavatelli

$18.95

sauteed broccoli, garlic, olive oil

Macaroni and Cheese

$18.95

Lobster Ravioli

$20.95

Lasagna

$16.95

Stuffed Shells

$15.95

Manicotti

$15.95

Baked Ziti

$15.95

with marinara, ricotta, mozzarella

Cheese Ravioli

$14.95

Seafood

Linguine with Clams

$18.95

in red or white sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$20.95

shrimp sauteed in olive oil, white wine and lemon butter sauce served over linguine

Stuffed Sole

$20.95

in lemon butter suace served with vegeteables

Fish and Chips

$20.95

flounder fish served with french fries and tartar sauce

Entrees

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.95

Chicken Francaise

$19.95

sauteed egg-battered chicken with a lemon wine & butter sauce, served over linguine or ziti

Chicken Marsala

$19.95

with mushrooms in marsala wine sauce served with linguine or ziti

Side Orders

French Fries

$5.95

Side of Meatballs (3)

$5.95

Side of Sausage (3)

$5.95

Desserts

NY Cheesecake

$5.95

Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Carrot Cake

$5.95

Oreo Cake

$5.95

Tiramisu

$5.95

Tartufo (assorted flavors)

$5.95

Pizza

Pizza

Small Cheese

$9.95

Large Cheese

$12.95

Cauliflower Pizza (14")

$15.95

Gourmet Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$12.95+

fresh mozzarella , romano cheese, tomato, fresh basil, fresh garlic (red or white)

Veggie Pizza

$14.95+

mushrooms, onions, peppers, broccoli, eggplant, tomato, garlic (red or white)

Bruschetta Pizza

$13.95+

tomatoes, onion, basil, garlic, olive oilm tomato cheese (white)

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.95+

mozzarella, ham, pinapple (red or white)

Florentine Pizza

$14.95+

mozzarella, spinach, tomato, ricotta, farlic, olive oil (white)

Mac & Cheese Pizza

$14.95+

mac & cheese (white)

Chicken Florentine Pizza

$14.95+

mozzarella, chicken, spinach, tomato, ricotta, farlic, olive oil (white)

Chicken & Broccoli Pizza

$14.95+

mozzarella, chicken, broccoli, ricotta

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.95+

mozarella, chicken, buffalo sauce, side of blue cheese

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.95+

mozarella, chicken, BBQ sauce (white)

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.95+

mozzarella, romano, chicken, bacon, basil, ranch (white)

Pulled Pork BBQ Pizza

$14.95+

mozzarella. tomano

Philly Steak Pizza

$14.95+

mozzarella, peppers, onions, mushroom (red or white)

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.95+

mozzarella, meatball, pepperoni, bacon, sausage (white or red)

Cheese Burger Pizza

$14.95+

mozzarella, ground beef, pickles, onions, thousand island dressing (white)

Prosciutto Pizza

$14.95+

prosciutto, arugula, tomato, balsamic glaze (white)

Clams Casino Pizza

$14.95+

mozzarella, clams, bacon, onions, garlic, olive oil, herbs (red or white)

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$14.95+

mozzarella, shrimp, parsley, oregano, garlic, olive oil (red or white)

Seafood Pizza

$16.95+

mozzarella, shrimp, clams, parsley, oregano, garlic, (red or white)

Baked Ziti Pizza

$16.95+

mozzarella, ziti, ricotta, marinara

Handhelds

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Clubs and Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$11.95

Cheeseburger Club

$11.95

BLT Club

$11.95

Tuna Club

$11.95

Classic Club

$11.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.95

Chicken Parm on Hard Roll

$10.95

Grinders

Crispy Chicken Grinder

$10.95

lettuce, tomato, mayo

Eggplant Parm Grinder

$9.95

marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Meatball Parm Grinder

$9.95

marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Sausage Parm Grinder

$9.95

marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parm Grinder

$9.95

marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Grilled Chicken Grinder

$9.95

lettuce, tomato, mayo

Speedys Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$10.95

arugula, tomato, thousand island dressing, mozzarella cheese

Philly Steak Grinder

$12.95

mushrooms, peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese

Italian Combo Grinder

$12.95

lettuce, tomato, mayo

Turkey Grinder

$12.95

lettuce, tomato, mayo

Gyro

$11.95

gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, tzatziki sauce

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.95

lettuce, tomato, mayo

Buffalo Burger

$9.95

arugula, gorgonzola, cheddar

JD BBQ Burger

$10.95

bacon and cheddar cheese

Beverages

Can/Bottle Drinks

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Orange Fanta Can

$2.00

Grape Fanta Can

$2.00

Dr. Pepper Can

$2.00

Canada Dry Can

$2.00

Root Beer Can

$2.00

Minute Maid Lemonade Can

$2.00

Water Bottle

$2.50

2L Soda

Coke - 2L

$4.00

Diet Coke - 2L

$4.00

Orange Fanta - 2L

$4.00

Grape Fanta - 2L

$4.00

Root Beer - 2L

$4.00

Sprite - 2L

$4.00

Dr. Pepper - 2L

$4.00

Canada Dry - 2L

$4.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke - Fountain

$2.50

Diet Coke - Fountain

$2.50

Sprite - Fountain

$2.50

Fanta - Fountain

$2.50

Minute Maid

$2.50

Ginger Ale - Fountain

$2.50