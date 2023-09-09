Speedy's Pizza
Food Menu
Salads
Garden Salad
lettuce, tomato, cucumber, peppers, onions
Harvest Salad
spring mix, dry cranberries, beets, honey walnuts, goat cheese
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, croutons, grated romano cheese
Chef Salad
romaine lettuce topped with turkey, ham and provolone cheeese
Antipasto Salad
romaine lettuce topped with ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone cheeese
Caprese Salad
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, garlic, olive oil, balsamic glaze
Signature Salad
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, garlic, olive oil, balsamic glaze
Appetizers
Chicken Wings - 8 Piece
Chicken Wings - 12 Piece
Boneless Wings - 8 Piece
Boneless Wings - 12 Piece
Fried Mozzarella Sticks (5 piece)
Stuffed Mushrooms
seafood stuffing
Garlic Bread w. Cheese
garlic butter with cheese
Garlic Knots
twists of dough tossed with fresh garlic, parm cheese with a side of sauce
Fried Mushrooms
Vegetable Egg Rolls (6 Piece)
Dumplings (6 Piece)
Kids Menu
Calzone & Stuffed Bread
Pastas
Linguine with Marinara Sauce
Ziti with Marinara Sauce
Penne alla Vodka
vodka cream sauce
Speedys Cavatelli
sauteed broccoli, garlic, olive oil
Macaroni and Cheese
Lobster Ravioli
Lasagna
Stuffed Shells
Manicotti
Baked Ziti
with marinara, ricotta, mozzarella
Cheese Ravioli
Seafood
Entrees
Desserts
Pizza
Gourmet Pizza
Margherita Pizza
fresh mozzarella , romano cheese, tomato, fresh basil, fresh garlic (red or white)
Veggie Pizza
mushrooms, onions, peppers, broccoli, eggplant, tomato, garlic (red or white)
Bruschetta Pizza
tomatoes, onion, basil, garlic, olive oilm tomato cheese (white)
Hawaiian Pizza
mozzarella, ham, pinapple (red or white)
Florentine Pizza
mozzarella, spinach, tomato, ricotta, farlic, olive oil (white)
Mac & Cheese Pizza
mac & cheese (white)
Chicken Florentine Pizza
mozzarella, chicken, spinach, tomato, ricotta, farlic, olive oil (white)
Chicken & Broccoli Pizza
mozzarella, chicken, broccoli, ricotta
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
mozarella, chicken, buffalo sauce, side of blue cheese
BBQ Chicken Pizza
mozarella, chicken, BBQ sauce (white)
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
mozzarella, romano, chicken, bacon, basil, ranch (white)
Pulled Pork BBQ Pizza
mozzarella. tomano
Philly Steak Pizza
mozzarella, peppers, onions, mushroom (red or white)
Meat Lovers Pizza
mozzarella, meatball, pepperoni, bacon, sausage (white or red)
Cheese Burger Pizza
mozzarella, ground beef, pickles, onions, thousand island dressing (white)
Prosciutto Pizza
prosciutto, arugula, tomato, balsamic glaze (white)
Clams Casino Pizza
mozzarella, clams, bacon, onions, garlic, olive oil, herbs (red or white)
Shrimp Scampi Pizza
mozzarella, shrimp, parsley, oregano, garlic, olive oil (red or white)
Seafood Pizza
mozzarella, shrimp, clams, parsley, oregano, garlic, (red or white)
Baked Ziti Pizza
mozzarella, ziti, ricotta, marinara
Handhelds
Wraps
Clubs and Sandwiches
Grinders
Crispy Chicken Grinder
lettuce, tomato, mayo
Eggplant Parm Grinder
marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Meatball Parm Grinder
marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Sausage Parm Grinder
marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Parm Grinder
marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Grilled Chicken Grinder
lettuce, tomato, mayo
Speedys Chicken Cutlet Grinder
arugula, tomato, thousand island dressing, mozzarella cheese
Philly Steak Grinder
mushrooms, peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese
Italian Combo Grinder
lettuce, tomato, mayo
Turkey Grinder
lettuce, tomato, mayo
Gyro
gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, tzatziki sauce