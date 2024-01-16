Online ordering now available through Toast!
Cafe Sperry's
Cafe Espresso
Traditional Espresso
Coffee
Tea & Chocolate
Bottled
Breakfast
- Almondine$4.50
- Anne's Muffins$3.00Out of stock
- Bagel$3.00
- Chocolate Croissant$3.50Out of stock
Baked In House
- Cream Cheese Kolache$4.50Out of stock
- Croissant$3.50Out of stock
- Yogurt Parfait$3.60
Fresh Seasonal Berries & Yogurt
- Lemon Pound Cake$3.50
- Mini Quiche- Bacon$9.90
Housemade Bacon, Egg, Cheddar Quiche
- Mini Quiche- Tomato$9.90Out of stock
Housemade Tomato, Basil, Onion Quiche
- Overnight Oats$4.50
- Spinach Feta$5.60Out of stock
- TX Kolache$4.50Out of stock
Lunch
Cafe Sperry's Location and Ordering Hours
(615) 353-0809
Open now • Closes at 6PM