Shakers Public House Remote AMVETS 3780 W. Broad
APPETIZERS
Bavarian style twisted pretzel. Baked and fried for a fluffy inside and a crisp outside. Salted. Served with Fat Tire beer cheese and Ken's honey mustard. Presentation isn't everything when you order this guy carryout- it's too big for it's box!
Half lb portion of lightly breaded, spicy, melty, pepperjack cheese chunks. Served with marinara and wesside ranch.
10 honey battered, mini corndogs. These are a chicken based product. Served with Ken's honey mustard.
Half lb portion of gooey, Wisconsin cheese curds. Lightly breaded and fried. Served with marinara.
Pickles which are finely cut into a fry shape- no, not spears. And, no, not chips. Battered in a zesty breading. Served with wesside ranch.
Half lb portion of lightly battered, button mushrooms. Served with wesside ranch.
Large, thick cut, onion rings with a light beer batter. Served with wesside ranch.
Six, italian breaded, crispy fried, mozzarella cheese sticks. Served with marinara.
Seasoned fries covered in Fat Tire beer cheese. Sauce on side with carryout.
Seasoned fries tossed in the dry rub of your choice.
These crispy, seasoned fries are the perfect cross between a handcut style fry and a steak cut fry.
Half lb of our all white meat, crispy, boneless wings joins a half lb of the gooey cheese curds. These are all tossed together in your wing sauce or dry rub of choice.
SALADS
CAULIFLOWER
1/2 LB BURGERS
Local, fresh, 1/2 lb ground Angus beef. A toasted, Martin's potato roll bun holds this hefty burger, cheddar cheese, OG BBQ sauce, crisp bacon, and an onion ring. Served with crispy, seasoned, french fries. A fan favorite created by our friend, "Smoke".
Local, fresh, 1/2 lb ground Angus beef. A toasted, Martin's potato roll bun holds this hefty burger, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, yellow onion, and sliced dill pickles. Served with crispy, seasoned, french fries.
ENTREES
3 large, smoked pork wings (shanks). This meat falls off the bone! Tossed in your choice of wing sauce or dry rub. Served with fries. *coleslaw no longer available.
One large, smoked pork wing (shank). This meat falls off the bone! Tossed in your choice of wing sauce or dry rub.
SANDWICHES
A stack of crispy, Applewood bacon, fresh sliced tomato, leaf lettuce, all atop grilled Texas Toast. Served with a side of mayo and seasoned, french fries.
A toasted Martin's potato roll bun topped all white meat grilled chicken breast, crisp, Applewood bacon, a garlic parmesan spread, lettuce, and sliced tomato. Served with seasoned french fries.
DESSERTS
Local, homemade, Phat roll, Varying cake flavor rolled with creamy filling. Individually packaged for a hefty single serving or perhaps to save some for a second serving as a late night snack. Seasonal and rotating flavors may include Pumpkin, Swiss Cake, Buckeye, Red Velvet, Carrot Cake.
Local, homemade, cheesecake by the hefty slice. Seasonal and rotating flavors may include cherry, mixed berry, lemon blueberry, Oreo, Nutter Butter, Banana Cream, Snickers. Occasionally, Chef gets really crafty and layers cake within the cheesecake for flavors such as Red Velvet and Carrot Cake!
Fudgy chocolate brownies topped with a cheesecake swirl. Individually wrapped.