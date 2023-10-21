APPETIZERS

O.G. GIANT PRETZEL
O.G. GIANT PRETZEL
$10.00

Bavarian style twisted pretzel. Baked and fried for a fluffy inside and a crisp outside. Salted. Served with Fat Tire beer cheese and Ken's honey mustard. Presentation isn't everything when you order this guy carryout- it's too big for it's box!

PEPPERJACK CUBES
$8.50

Half lb portion of lightly breaded, spicy, melty, pepperjack cheese chunks. Served with marinara and wesside ranch.

MINI CORN DOGS
$8.50

10 honey battered, mini corndogs. These are a chicken based product. Served with Ken's honey mustard.

CHEESE CURDS
$8.50

Half lb portion of gooey, Wisconsin cheese curds. Lightly breaded and fried. Served with marinara.

PICKLE FRIES
$8.50

Pickles which are finely cut into a fry shape- no, not spears. And, no, not chips. Battered in a zesty breading. Served with wesside ranch.

FRIED MUSHROOMS
$8.50

Half lb portion of lightly battered, button mushrooms. Served with wesside ranch.

ONION RINGS
$8.50

Large, thick cut, onion rings with a light beer batter. Served with wesside ranch.

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)
$8.50

Six, italian breaded, crispy fried, mozzarella cheese sticks. Served with marinara.

DRUNKEN BEER CHEESE FRIES
$6.50

Seasoned fries covered in Fat Tire beer cheese. Sauce on side with carryout.

SPIKED DRY RUB FRIES
$6.50

Seasoned fries tossed in the dry rub of your choice.

FRENCH FRIES
$6.00

These crispy, seasoned fries are the perfect cross between a handcut style fry and a steak cut fry.

SQUEAKY BIRDS
$16.00

Half lb of our all white meat, crispy, boneless wings joins a half lb of the gooey cheese curds. These are all tossed together in your wing sauce or dry rub of choice.

FRIED PEPPERONI
$6.00

SALADS

DRUNKEN BEER CHEESE FRIES SIDE
$4.00
SPIKED DRY RUB FRIES SIDE
$4.00
FRENCH FRIES SIDE
$3.00
ONION RINGS SIDE
$4.50
HALF CRISPY SALAD
$8.00
WHOLE CRISPY SALAD
$12.00
HALF GRILLED SALAD
$8.00
WHOLE GRILLED SALAD
$12.00
HALF CLASSIC SALAD
$6.00
WHOLE CLASSIC SALAD
$10.00

WINGS

6 WINGS
$9.00
12 WINGS
$18.00
18 WINGS
$27.00

BONELESS

HALF LB BONELESS (~8PCS)
$9.00
WHOLE LB BONELESS (~16PCS)
$17.00

CAULIFLOWER

HALF LB CAULI
$9.00
WHOLE LB CAULI
$17.00

1/2 LB BURGERS

SMOKE STACK BURGER
$13.00

Local, fresh, 1/2 lb ground Angus beef. A toasted, Martin's potato roll bun holds this hefty burger, cheddar cheese, OG BBQ sauce, crisp bacon, and an onion ring. Served with crispy, seasoned, french fries. A fan favorite created by our friend, "Smoke".

O.G. ANGUS BURGER
O.G. ANGUS BURGER
$11.00

Local, fresh, 1/2 lb ground Angus beef. A toasted, Martin's potato roll bun holds this hefty burger, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, yellow onion, and sliced dill pickles. Served with crispy, seasoned, french fries.

ENTREES

PORK WINGS DINNER
PORK WINGS DINNER
$13.00

3 large, smoked pork wings (shanks). This meat falls off the bone! Tossed in your choice of wing sauce or dry rub. Served with fries. *coleslaw no longer available.

SINGLE PORK WING
$4.50

One large, smoked pork wing (shank). This meat falls off the bone! Tossed in your choice of wing sauce or dry rub.

SQUEAKY BIRDS
$16.00

Half lb of our all white meat, crispy, boneless wings joins a half lb of the gooey cheese curds. These are all tossed together in your wing sauce or dry rub of choice.

CHICKEN TENDERS MEAL
$9.00

SANDWICHES

BLT
$9.00

A stack of crispy, Applewood bacon, fresh sliced tomato, leaf lettuce, all atop grilled Texas Toast. Served with a side of mayo and seasoned, french fries.

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
$12.00

A toasted Martin's potato roll bun topped all white meat grilled chicken breast, crisp, Applewood bacon, a garlic parmesan spread, lettuce, and sliced tomato. Served with seasoned french fries.

GRILLED CHEESE
$7.00

DESSERTS

PHAT ROLL
$6.00

Local, homemade, Phat roll, Varying cake flavor rolled with creamy filling. Individually packaged for a hefty single serving or perhaps to save some for a second serving as a late night snack. Seasonal and rotating flavors may include Pumpkin, Swiss Cake, Buckeye, Red Velvet, Carrot Cake.

CHEESECAKE
CHEESECAKE
$6.00

Local, homemade, cheesecake by the hefty slice. Seasonal and rotating flavors may include cherry, mixed berry, lemon blueberry, Oreo, Nutter Butter, Banana Cream, Snickers. Occasionally, Chef gets really crafty and layers cake within the cheesecake for flavors such as Red Velvet and Carrot Cake!

CHEESECAKE SWIRL BROWNIE
$4.00

Fudgy chocolate brownies topped with a cheesecake swirl. Individually wrapped.

DOGGOS

These items are cooked well done, without seasoning, and chopped/diced for our fur friends.
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, PLAIN
$4.00
BURGER PATTY, PLAIN
$4.00

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES SIDE
$3.00
ONION RINGS SIDE
$4.50
DRUNKEN BEER CHEESE FRIES SIDE
$4.00
SPIKED DRY RUB FRIES SIDE
$4.00
HALF SALAD
$6.00