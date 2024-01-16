Spiaggia Ristobar
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Garlic Bread Focaccia
Garlic, butter, mozzarella$12.00
- Fried Fresh Mozzarella
Flash fried fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce$12.00
- Meatballs & Ricotta
House Angus meatballs, tomato sauce, ricotta, crostini$14.00
- Sicilian Rice Balls
Risotto balls, Angus beef, peas, provolone, breaded and fried, tomato sauce$15.00
- Calamari Fritta$16.00
- Mussels White Sauce$16.00
- Mussels Red Sauce$16.00
- Clams Oreganata$16.00
Soups & Salads
- Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, house Caesar, parmesan, crostini$7.00
- Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, roasted red peppers, EVOO, balsamic reduction$15.00
- House Salad
Mixed house greens, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, house balsamic vinaigrette$7.00
- Pasta Fagioli Soup
Cannellini beans, pancetta (pork), sautéed onions, penne, tomato brodetto, parmesan$9.00
- Stracciatella Soup$9.00
- Vici's Famous Chopped Salad
Chopped mixed greens, cucumber, olives, red onions, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, house balsamic vinaigrette$14.00
- Gorgonzola & Pear Salad$15.00
- Spinach & Goat Cheese$15.00
Pizza & Rolls
- calibrian (Medium)$20.00
- Side Ranch$1.00
- "Cinelli's Famous" Grandma Margherita
Cinelli’s original recipe, thin crust, crushed Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, oregano, grated cheese
- Carne
NY style pizza, house meatballs, Italian sausage, pepperoni (swap ham for meatballs for the GF)$20.00
- bianco
Mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, fresh garlic
- Vegetarian
White pizza, crushed Italian tomato sauce, spinach, mushrooms, garlic, onions
- Sicilian (Medium)
Thick pizza, crispy bottom, airy middle, mozzarella, Sicilian pizza sauce, parmesan$20.00
- proscutto&buratta$24.00
- neopolitian$18.00
- kids pizza$11.00
Sandwiches
- Chicken Caprese Sandwich
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, EVOO, balsamic reduction$16.00
- Chicken Parm Sandwich
Fried and breaded chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, mozzarella$15.00
- Eggplant Parm Sandwich
Fried and breaded eggplant, marinara, mozzarella$15.00
- Meatball Parm Sandwich
House Angus meatballs, tomato sauce, mozzarella$15.00
- Sausage & Peppers Sandwich
Italian sausage, peppers, onions, marinara$15.00
- Prosciutto Mozzarella$16.00
From The Oven
Fresh Pasta
- penne vodka
Pancetta (pork), sautéed onion, vodka, cream, Grana Padano$20.00
- rstd garliccream
European butter, cream, parmesan cheese$19.00
- Spaghetti & Meatballs
House Angus meatballs, tomato sauce, parmesan$20.00
- tagliatellefunghi$22.00
- Mushroom Ravioli$20.00
- Lobster Ravioli$28.00
- gnocchi bolognese$24.00
- Spaghetti Carbonara
Pancetta (pork), caramelized onions, European butter, cream, parmesan$22.00
- papardellebraisedbeef$26.00
- spaghetti White Clam Sauce
NC littleneck clams, garlic white wine butter brodetto or marinara brodetto$24.00
- Spaghetti Marinara$15.00
Entrees
Sides
Kids Menu
Desserts
DoorDash (3PD) Wine
White Wines (By the Bottle)
- Maschio - Prosecco - Italy (6.3oz)
Italian split - Dry, sparkling, white peach, apple$9.00
- Miraval Studio - Rosé - France
Rose, grapefruit, white flowers - By Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie$46.00
- LaGaria - Pinot Grigio - Italy
Delicate fruit notes; citrus and pear$34.00
- Val d'Oca - Rosé - Italy (6.3oz)
French Split - Raspberry and fresh strawberry with a savory finish$9.00
- Houchart Cotes De Provence - Rosé - France
Bursting with flavor of red berries, strawberry$46.00
- Umberto Fiore - Moscato d'Asti - Italy
Pear, apple, peach, honeysuckle, almond$34.00
- Italo Cescon - Pinot Grigio - Veneto, Italy
Full bodied, silky; pear and apple$46.00
- Haymaker - Sauvignon Blanc - New Zealand
Lush; Citrus, lingering finish$34.00
- Landmark - Chardonnay - California
Toasted barrel; full, rich - freshness$42.00
- Unshackled - Chardonnay - California
Floral, non-oak; hint of peach$50.00
- The Prisoner - Chardonnay - California
Toasted oak, rich full body; well balanced$78.00
Red Wines (By the Bottle)
- Italo Cescon - Pinot Noir - Veneto, Italy
Intense, ruby red, small berry aromas$46.00
- Pessimist - Red Blend - California
Hearty aromas of thick, dark fruit and smoke$46.00
- La Posta Pizzella - Malbec - Argentina
Aromas of black cherry, dark cherry and spice with even swirl$38.00
- Carletto - Montepulciano d'Abruzzo - Italy
No tannins; soft medium bodied, full flavor, light acidity$38.00
- Castello di Alboa - Chianti Classico - Tuscany, Italy
Rich cherry, supple tannins, ample acidity$46.00
- Unshackled - Cabernet Sauvignon - by The Prisoner Wine Co., CA
This wine opens up with a full-bodied, fragrant profile of plum and blackberry flavor; Forward red wine$50.00
- Trefethen - Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa, CA
Depth and dignity; bright, full body$88.00
- Spiaggiole Morellino - Sangiovese - Italy
Violet red color; ripe cherry$38.00
- Recchia Le Muraie - Valpolicella Ripasso - Veneto, Italy
Medium-full bodied; dense dark fruit$48.88
- DeMaria Nebbiolo - Langhe - Italy
Fruit forward; gritty tannins$46.00
- Rocca Delle Macie - Chianti Classico Riserva - Tuscany, Italy
Gorgeous crimson color; dry, with intensity$58.00
- Ornellaia Le Volte - Sangiovese - Tuscany, Italy
Soft and silky; ripe red fruits$48.00
- Accomplice - Cabernet Sauvignon - California
Bold and easy to drink$45.00
- Orin Swift - 8 Years In The Desert Red - California
broad and opulent with a mid-palate of brambly raspberry, black cherry, ripe blueberry and a hint of cacao$85.00
- SALDO - Red Blend - by The Prisoner Wine Co., CA
Rich and full; velvety finish$65.00
- Orin Swift - Machete Red - California
Solid; notes of black cherry, oak; fruit-forward$75.00
- Belle Glos - Pinot Noir - Santa Barbara, CA
Dark fruit; flavors of wild berries, caramelized oak and cacao; subtle notes of vanilla, cedar$55.00
- Mollydooker - Maitre D' Cabernet Sauvignon - Australia
Absolute stunner - fruit forward, oaky Cab$65.00
- Covalli - Amarone Della Valpolicella - Italy
Intensely flavored; dark fruits, licorice, and sweet spices; robust yet elegant$78.00
- San Polo - Brunello Di Montalcino - Italy
Great power and elegance; intense aroma and flavor$98.00
- San Lorenzo - Brunello Di Montalcino - Italy
Red fruits, hazelnut, vanilla and blood orange; rich, sappy and deep$120.00