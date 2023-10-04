Spice Brothers 110 Saint Marks Place
Pita, Rice, or Salad
Falafel Pita
D'Vora spiced Chickpea Falafel (Parsley, Cilantro, Dill), Cabbage, Tomato, Onion, Arugula, Cilantro SAUCES: La Boite Tahina, Yemenite Zhoug,
Eggplant Sabich
Golden Fried Eggplant, Hard-Boiled Egg, Hummus, Tomato, Onion, Cabbage, Arugula, Cilantro SAUCES: Shemesh Amba, La Boite Tahina, Yemenite Zhoug
Beef/Lamb Shawarma East
Shawarma East Spiced Beef and Lamb, Hummus, Tomatoes, Pickles, Cabbage, Onion, Arugula, Cilantro SAUCES: Shemesh Amba, La Boite Tahina, Labne Sauce
Chicken Shawarma West
Shawarma West, Spiced Chicken, Hummus, cabbage, Tomatoes, Pickles, Arugula, Cilantro SAUCES: Yemenite Zhoug, Shemesh Amba, La Boite Tahina
Chicken & chickpea hawayej soup
Chicken, chickpea, rice, hawayej spice, cilantro, zhoug sauce
Utensils
Half & Half Shawarma (beef, lamb, chicken)
Sides: Anything Else?
House Sauces
Spice Brothers house sauces
Yalla Fries
Steak fries, Shabazi spice
Hummus & Tahina
hummus, La Boite tahina
Falafel & Tahina (7 PCS)
Chicpea falafel, La Boite tahina
Hummus & Falafel (5 PCS)
Hummus, La Boite tahina, chickpea falafel, Yemenite zhoug
Extra Pita
Shifka Pepper
Shifka pickled spice peppers