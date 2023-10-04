Pita, Rice, or Salad

Falafel Pita

$12.00

D'Vora spiced Chickpea Falafel (Parsley, Cilantro, Dill), Cabbage, Tomato, Onion, Arugula, Cilantro SAUCES: La Boite Tahina, Yemenite Zhoug,

Eggplant Sabich

$12.00

Golden Fried Eggplant, Hard-Boiled Egg, Hummus, Tomato, Onion, Cabbage, Arugula, Cilantro SAUCES: Shemesh Amba, La Boite Tahina, Yemenite Zhoug

Beef/Lamb Shawarma East

$17.00

Shawarma East Spiced Beef and Lamb, Hummus, Tomatoes, Pickles, Cabbage, Onion, Arugula, Cilantro SAUCES: Shemesh Amba, La Boite Tahina, Labne Sauce

Chicken Shawarma West

$15.00

Shawarma West, Spiced Chicken, Hummus, cabbage, Tomatoes, Pickles, Arugula, Cilantro SAUCES: Yemenite Zhoug, Shemesh Amba, La Boite Tahina

Chicken & chickpea hawayej soup

Chicken & chickpea hawayej soup

$9.00

Chicken, chickpea, rice, hawayej spice, cilantro, zhoug sauce

Utensils

Half & Half Shawarma (beef, lamb, chicken)

$17.00

Sides: Anything Else?

House Sauces

$1.00

Spice Brothers house sauces

Yalla Fries

$8.00

Steak fries, Shabazi spice

Hummus & Tahina

$8.00

hummus, La Boite tahina

Falafel & Tahina (7 PCS)

$8.00

Chicpea falafel, La Boite tahina

Hummus & Falafel (5 PCS)

$15.00

Hummus, La Boite tahina, chickpea falafel, Yemenite zhoug

Extra Pita

$1.00

Shifka Pepper

$1.00

Shifka pickled spice peppers

VIP Sauces - all house sauces

$5.00

Something sweet?

Coconut Malabi

$7.00

Vegan cocnut malabi, rose water, berry compote, toasted coconut

Soda

Ginger ale

$4.00

Ginger ale

Sprite

$4.00

Sprite

Coke zero

$4.00

Coke zero

Coca cola

$4.00

Coca cola

Water

Water

$5.00

Water

Sparkling water

$4.00

Sparkling water

Juices

Fruit Juice Bottle

$7.00

Spices & Pantry

Shawarma West spice

$16.00

Shawarma West spice

Shawarma East spice

$16.00

Shawarma East spice

Shabazi spice

$16.00

Shabazi spice

Amba Sauce jar

$12.00

Amba Sauce jar

Tahina Jar

$12.00

Tahina Jar

Books

A middle eastern pantry book

$35.00

A middle eastern pantry book

Spice blends

Ararat

$16.00

Hawayej

$16.00

Shawarma East

$16.00

Shawarma West

$16.00

Izak

$16.00

Shabazi

$16.00