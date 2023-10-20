Our Speciality

Amritsari Kulche Platter

A speciality of Spice Hut An Authentic Dish from Patiyala Punjab. Stuffed with onion cooked in traditional spices Kulcha made with all Purpose flour served with Chickpeas Sag

$16.99
Tikkiwale Rice

A Famous Dish from Mumbai- Pre-Bolild Rice flash cooked on gridle ( Tawa )with mixed veditables or chicken

$15.99
Veg Indian Burger

Veg Aloo Tikki Burger with indian tikka Sause - Toped with fresh vegies and cheese

Out of stock
Chicken Tikka Burger

Burger with freshly cooked Chicken and choice of vegies and cheese

Out of stock
Masala Fries Full order
$3.99
poori channa
$12.99

Appetizers

Appetizers
Veg Samosa

Samosa Recipe will give you the best tasting authentic Punjabi Aloo Samosa with super-flaky crust and delicious potato stuffing

$4.99
Samosa Chat

Tangy and spicy Samosa Chaat is popular north Indian street food! Crunchy samosa is served with spicy chickpea curry (chole), yogurt

$7.99
Mix Veg Pakoda

Vegetable pakora made with mixed veggies, spices and herbs. These pakoras are crispy

$7.99
Paneer Pakoda

Paneer pakora is a popular evening snack from North Indian cuisine. It is made by batter frying Indian cottage cheese

$8.99
Aloo Tikki Chat

Aloo Tikki Chaat recipe is a spicy, tangy and super delicious snack of crispy fried potato patties topped with chutneys, curd, chaat masala.

$7.99
Dahi Bhalla

A Dish from the Family of Chats A Dish which is sweet, savory , tangy, salty , has tich of hot spice but served with yogert topping to balance out taste -- A MUST TRY

Out of stock
Veg Manchurian

Veg Manchurian - Holy Cow Vegan Cabbage is usually the leading vegetable in the manchurian balls, with carrots, green beans, bell peppers and even cauliflower added to the mix.

$12.99
Gobhi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian is a popular Indo Chinese appetizer made with cauliflower, corn flour, soya sauce, vinegar, chilli sauce, ginger & garlic.

Out of stock
Pav Bhaji

Pav bhaji is a street food dish from India consisting of a thick vegetable curry served with a soft bread roll. It originated in the city of Mumbai.

$12.99
Vada Pav

ada pav, alternatively spelt wada pao, is a vegetarian fast food dish native to the Indian state of Maharashtra. The dish consists of a deep fried potato dumpling placed inside a bread bun sliced almost in half through the middle. It is generally accompanied with one or more chutneys and a green chili pepper

Out of stock
Masala Fries

Franch Fries spiced with indian spices

$3.99
Chilli Paneer

Chilli Paneer is a popular Indo-Chinese dish where cubes of fried crispy paneer are tossed in a spicy sauce made with soy sauce, vinegar, chili

$14.99
Chilli Chicken

Chilli chicken is a popular Indo-Chinese dish of chicken of Hakka Chinese heritage. In India, this may include a variety of dry chicken preparations.

$15.99
Chilli Shrimp

Fusion dish Chili shrimp is a dish of stir-fried shrimp in chilli sauce

$15.99
Fish Pakoda

Amritsari Fish Pakora (Indian style #Glutenfree fish fritters) A lightly battered fish fry in Indian spices, ginger+garlic paste

$10.99
Masala Pav
Out of stock
omelet pav
$10.99

Soups / Salad / Crunches/ Raita

Tomato Cream

Tomato Based soup cooked with spices

Out of stock
Hot and Sour

Indo- Chinese soup

Out of stock
Sweet Corn

lightly cream of sweetcorn soup

Out of stock
Clear Vegitable

freshly cooked soup in clear vegetable stock

Out of stock
Royal Indian Salad

tossed lettuce, Tomato ,Cucumber , onion, olives and nuts -- additional charge For chicken

Out of stock
Masala Papad

Papadum topped with thinly diced

$3.99
Bundi Raita

A Side Dish made with floured crunches mixed Yogurt

$4.99
Cucumber Raita

A Side Dish made with cucumber mixed Yogurt

$4.99
Pineapple Raita

A Side Dish made with pineapple mixed Yogurt

$4.99
Dates Raita

A Side Dish made with dates mixed Yogurt

Out of stock

Tanoor Items

Seekh Malai Kebab
Tandoori Chicken Half

Marinated chicken rosted in tandooi oven

$10.99
Tandoori Chicken Full

Marinated in Tandoori paste then rosted in tandoori oven

$17.99
Seekh Malai Kabab

Seekh Malai kebab seved with mint chatni

$15.99

Pure Veg Entres

Clasic Indian Veditarian Dishes
Aloo Gobhi

Aloo Gobi, alu gobi or aloo gobhi is a vegetarian dish from the Indian subcontinent made with potatoes, cauliflower, and Indian spices.

$13.99
Bhindi Masala

Bhindi Masala is a staple Indian dish made with okra, whole and ground spices, herbs, onions & tomatoes.

$13.99
Baigan Bhartha

Baingan bharta or Baigan Chokha is an Indian dish prepared by mincing grilled eggplant and mixing it with tomato, onion, herbs and spices.

$13.99
Chana Masala

Chana masala is a chickpea curry originating in the Indian subcontinent. It is a staple dish in North Indian cuisine

$13.99
Chana Sag

Chana Saag is a classic Indian curry made with chickpeas, spinach, onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, and warm spices. Served with warm paratha or steamed basmati rice

$13.99
Chilli Paneer

Chilli Paneer is an Indo-Chinese appetizer where crisp batter fried paneer is tossed in slightly sweet, spicy, hot and tangy chilli sauce.

$13.99
Kadai Paneer

Kadai Paneer is a spicy, warming, flavorful and super delicious dish made by cooking paneer & bell peppers in a fragrant, fresh ground spice

$13.99
Matter Paneer

Mattar paneer, also known as matar paneer, muttar paneer, and mutter paneer, is a modern restaurant-style and vegetarian North Indian dish consisting of peas and paneer in a tomato-based sauce, spiced with garam masala

$13.99
Malai Kofta

Indian vegetarian dish where balls (kofta) made of potato and paneer are deep fried and served with a creamy and spiced tomato based curry

$13.99
Mixed Veg

Mixed Vegetable curry is a simple North Indian curry dish made with a variety of fresh vegetables in an onion tomato gravy flavored

$13.99
Malai Paneer

Malai paneer is a semi-dry, creamy, mildly spiced dish made with soft paneer cubes, onions, light cream, spices and herbs.

$13.99
Paneer Bhurji

savory, tangy, spiced mixture made of onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, green chillies (hot peppers) and various spices

$13.99
Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala is a North Indian dish of grilled paneer (Indian cheese) served in a spicy gravy known as Tikka masala. It is a vegetarian

$13.99
Palak Paneer

Curry Made with Spinach with Sauted Cottage Cheese Cooked in indian spices

$13.99
Soy Chops

A Vegan Dish -- As name suggests Soy Chops cooked in onion and tomato base gravy and spices

$13.99
Methi Mutter Malai

A curry Dish made with fenugreek leaves , Peas , Cream and spices.

$13.99
Dal Makhni

A tradition Punjabi Dal ( Soup) Made with black lentils extensively cooked with light spices. plant based protein in indian staple diet

$13.99
Tadka Dal ( Yellow)

A tradition Punjabi Dal ( Soup) Made with yellow lentils cooked with spices and tampred on the top before serving . plant based protein in indian staple diet

$13.99
vegetable korma
$13.99

Non Vegetarian Entres

Desi chicken Curry

Indian Country Chicken Curry, Village Style Chicken Curry

$14.99
Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken tikka masala is a dish consisting of roasted marinated chicken chunks in a spiced sauce. The sauce is usually creamy and orange-coloured. The dish was first offered by British cooks of south Asian origin and subsequently gained popularity at restaurants around the world

$14.99
Butter Chicken

Butter chicken, traditionally known as murgh makhani, is an Indian dish originating in Delhi. It is a type of curry made from chicken with a spiced tomato and butter sauce

$14.99
Kadahi Chicken

kadai chicken, is a chicken dish from north india. It is noted for its spicy taste

$14.99
Kolhapuri chicken

Chicken Kolhapuri is a popular spicy, rich, delicious and super flavorsome dish of curried chicken from the Kolhapuri Cuisine

$14.99
Chicken do Pyaza

the onions are added twice to this recipe or double the amount of onions are included to chicjen recipie

$14.99
Egg Curry

Dhaba style Egg Curry is a deliciously rich onion tomato gravy, tastes exactly like the ones you get in dhabas.

$14.99
Goat Curry

goat curry is a delicious meat curry with tender pieces of goat meat cooked with yogurt and aromatic spice

$17.99
Lamb curry

Lamb Curry is a delicious Indian dish of slow cooked lamb with spices, herbs

$17.99
Egg Bhurji Bread / Roti

Scrambled egg made with indian spices seved with roti or bread

$10.99
shrimp curry
$16.99
shrimp tikka masala
$16.99
shrimp saag
$16.99
goat saag
$17.99
chicken korma
$14.99
chicken saag
$14.99
lamb saag
$17.99
kadahi shrimp
$16.99
acharri chicken
$14.99
acharri goat
$17.99
acharri lamb
$17.99

Bread/Roti/Paratha

Tava Roti / Chapati

fresh Tortila made with wheat flour

$1.99
Tandoori Roti

Wheat Roti backed in clay owen

$2.99
Butter Naan

Fresh Bread Made with fresh all purpose flour with butter on the top

$2.99
Garlic Naan

Fresh Bread Made with fresh all purpose flour garlic topping with butter on the top

$3.99
Chilli Garlic Naan

Fresh Bread Made with fresh all purpose flour chilli & garlic topping with butter on the top

$3.99
Onion Kulcha

Indian bread made with stuffed spiced onion Backed in Tandoori oven

$4.99
Kashmiri Naan

Naan Bread made with fried fruits and cream of milk backed fresh in Tandoori oven

$5.99
Chilli Cheese Naan

Fresh Bread Made with fresh all purpose flour chili & cheese topping with butter on the top

$4.99
Aloo Paratha
Out of stock
Gobhi Paratha
Out of stock
PaneerParatha
Out of stock
Bhatura / Puri
$2.99
Extra Pav
$1.99

Rice Preperations

Jeera Rice

Rise temperted with Jeera ( Cumin Seed)

$6.99
Fried Rice

indo Chineese fusion rice preperation

$6.99
Veg Pulao

Pilaf or pilau is a rice dish, or in some regions, a wheat dish, whose recipe usually involves cooking in stock or broth, adding spices, and other ingredients such as vegetables

$9.99
Veg Biriani

Vegetable Biryani is an aromatic rice dish made with basmati rice, mix veggies, herbs & biryani spices.

$14.99
Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani is a delicious savory rice dish that is loaded with spicy marinated chicken, caramelized onions, and flavorful saffron rice

$16.99
Goat Biryani

Mutton Biryani is a royal dish with beautifully spiced and fragrant layers of biryani rice centered with juicy, tender mutton (goat meat or lamb)

$19.99
Lamb Biriani

Mutton Biryani is a royal dish with beautifully spiced and fragrant layers of biryani rice centered with juicy, tender mutton (goat meat or lamb)

$19.99

Desserts

Royal Faluda
$7.99
Gulab Jamun

Sweet Balls made with all purpose flour, cream of milk dipped in sugar syrup

$5.99
Ras Malai

Milk based sweet dipped in evaperated milk and toped with spices

$5.99
Indian Kulfi/ Ice cream
Out of stock

Indian Speciality Drinks

Sweet Lassi

Yogurt Drink served with sugar to taste

$5.99
Salt Lassi

Yogurt Drink served with salt to taste

$5.99
Mango Lassi

Yogurt Drink served with blended Mango

$5.99
Chass

Yogurt Drink more liquidy then thick texture of lassi with salt to tase

Out of stock
Chai / Masala Tea

World Famous Masala Tea with added special tea spices

$2.99

Soda

Coke
$2.99
Sprite
$2.99
Fanta
$2.99
Ginger Ale
$2.99
Coke Ziro
$2.99
Mellow Yellow
$2.99
Lamonade
$2.99
Diat Coke
$2.99
Sweet Tee
$2.99
UnSweet Tea
$2.99