Spice Island 2426 47th St
ENTREES
THAI RED CURRY
THAI GREEN CURRY
- CHICKEN GREEN CURRY$13.95
Grilled Chicken served with green curry and vegetables sauce , comes with salad and white rice.
- SALMON$14.95
The platter comes with salad and white rice.
- STEAK$14.95
The platter comes with salad and white rice.
- SHRIMP$14.95
The platter comes with salad and white rice.
- TOFU AND VEGGIE$13.95
The platter comes with salad and white rice.
KOREAN STIR FRY GOCHUJANG
INDONESIAN BALADO SPICY SAUCE
- Chicken Balado$13.95
The platter comes with salad and white rice.
- Salmon Balado$14.95
The platter comes with salad and white rice.
- Steak Balado$14.95
The platter comes with salad and white rice.
- Shrimp Balado$14.95
The platter comes with salad and white rice.
- Tofu Balado$13.95
The platter comes with salad and white rice.
THAI PADPRIK SPICY SAUCE
- Chicken Padprik$13.95
The platter comes with salad and white rice.
- Salmon Padprik$14.95
The platter comes with salad and white rice.
- Steak Padprik$14.95
The platter comes with salad and white rice.
- Shrimp Padprik$14.95
The platter comes with salad and white rice.
- Tofu Padprik$13.95
The platter comes with salad and white rice.
SPICY HOUSE SIGNATURES
- CHICKEN RICA ( Spicy Chicken Lemongrass )$14.95
The platter comes with 2 pieces of potato fritters and white rice
- PORK RICA ( Spicy Pork Lemongrass )$14.95
Grilled chicken with red curry box. For better experience the curry broth we put on the separate bowl.Please pour the curry broth on the grilled chicken when you are ready to eat. The box also comes with salad, dumplings and rice.
- CHICKEN TUTURUGA ( Spicy Basil Stew )$14.95
The platter comes with 2 pieces potato fritters and white rice.
- CHICKEN TINORANGSAK ( spicy chicken ginger stew)$14.95
The platter comes with 2 pieces of potato fritters and white rice.
- PORK TUTURUGA ( Spicy Pork Ginger Stew )$14.95
The platter comes with 2 pieces potato fritters and white rice.