Spice it up 220 Redtop Cir
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Combos
Drinks
Individual Items
Kids Menu
Sides
Snacks
Combos
Pull Pork/ Chicken Sandwich Combo w/ fries
$7.00
Rib Bone Combo (2 sides)
$15.00
Rib Tips Combo (2 sides)
$13.00
Sausage Combo w/ fries
$7.00
Tender combo w/ fries
$10.00
Drinks
Capri Suns
$1.00
12oz Strawberry Lemonade
$3.00
16oz Strawberry Lemonade
$5.00
12oz Homemade Lemonade
$3.00
16oz Homemade Lemonade
$5.00
Water
$1.00
Can Soda
$1.00
Individual Items
Nachos w/ Cheese
$5.00
Nachos w/ chili & cheese
$6.00
Cheese Fries
$4.00
Chili Cheese Fries
$5.00
Hot Dog
$3.00
Long Hot Dog
$5.00
Pull Pork/ Pull Chicken Sandwich
$5.00
Ribs Tips Only
$9.00
Chicken Salad w/ Crackers
$6.00
Kids Menu
Hot Dog
$5.00
Corndogs
$5.00
Chicken Tenders
$5.00
Sides
Bake Beans
$2.00
Coleslaw
$2.00
Fries
$2.00
Potato Salad
$2.00
Snacks
Pickles
$1.00
Chips
$1.00
Spice it up 220 Redtop Cir Location and Ordering Hours
(404) 455-4751
220 Redtop Cir, Fairburn, GA 30213
Closed
All hours
