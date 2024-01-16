Skip to Main content
Spice Thai Cuisine
Spice Thai Cuisine
1491 E 82 Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410
FOOD
Drinks
Soups
Kar Soup
$9.95
Veg Soup
$8.95
Salads
Cucumber Salad
$7.95
Larb Gai
$11.95
Crispy Tofu Salad
$12.95
-Beef Salad
$16.95
Papaya Salad
$13.95
Stir-Fries
Basil
$14.95
Broccoli
$14.95
Cashew
$14.95
Garlic
$14.95
Mixed Veggie
$14.95
Orange Chicken
$15.95
Tiger Cry
$22.95
Noodles
Paht Thai
Thin rice noodles/Egg/Tofu/Green onions/Bean sprouts/Crushed peanuts/Tamarind sauce
$14.95
Paht See-U
$14.95
Drunken N
$14.95
Paht Woon Sen
$14.95
Fried-Rices
Thai F/R
$14.95
Spicy F/R
$14.95
Pineap F/R
$14.95
Crab F/R
$18.95
Sides
W-Rice
$3.95
B-Rice
$3.95
St-Thin N
$4.95
St-Wide N
$4.95
St-Woonsen
$4.95
St-Veg
$5.95
Chili Sauce
$0.50
Powder Chili
$0.50
S&S
$0.50
Pot Sauce
$0.50
Fried Egg
$2.00
Peanut Sauce
$4.95
St-Chicken
$6.95
Crushed Peanut
$0.50
Sticky Rice
$4.95
Desserts
Mango Rice
$10.95
Roti
$9.95
Honey Toast
$14.95
Kao Tom Mud
$8.95
Ice Cream
$6.00
Drinks
Beverages
Thai IT
$4.00
Thai Coffee
$4.00
Regular IT
$4.00
Soda
$2.00
Hot Tea
$3.00
Smoothies
$6.00
BMT
$6.00
ToGo Water
$1.00
Milk
$2.00
Sparkling Water
$4.00
Soy Milk
$3.00
Spice Thai Cuisine Location and Hours
(219) 769-7696
1491 E 82 Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 11AM
All hours
