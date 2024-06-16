Spices of Himalaya 15731 Bernardo Heights Pkwy #103
Appetizers - Veg
- Aloo Tikki
Spiced potato patties (3 pcs)$7.00
- Honey Chili Potatoes
Deep-fried potato fingers coated with tomato chili sauce, honey, a mixture of garlic, vinegar, and salt$8.00
- Onion Bhaji
Onion fritters fried in chickpea batter$5.00
- Paneer Pakora
Traditionally homemade cheese fried in our house special chickpea batter$8.00
- Paneer Quesadilla
Marinated and cooked paneer with veggies that are stuffed inside a tortilla with cheese$12.00
- Potli Samosa
5 pcs. Filling is wrapped in a small pouch made of dough$7.00
- Samosa
5 pcs. Fried south asian pastry with savory filling$7.00
- Schezwan Chili Potato
Potatoes is a popular Indo-Chinese recipe made with crispy fried potatoes, Sichuan peppers, soya sauce, and spicy Schezwan sauce$8.00
- Spinach Roll
5 pcs. Combine spinach, veg bits, and onion$8.00
- Veggie Spring Roll
Hot handheld pockets of spiced veggies are wrapped and deep fried for a delightful snack$7.00
Appetizers - Non-Veg
- Amritsari Fish Fry
Deep-fried coated in a spicy masala. Also called fish fry$14.00
- Chicken Pakora
Thin sliced chicken breast fried in our house special chickpea batter$7.00
- Coconut Shrimp
Deep-fried shrimp in coconut batter$14.00
- Crispy Chicken Honey
A delicious honey chicken recipe with crispy and crunchy chicken served in a sticky and sweet honey sauce$10.00
- Fish Pakora
Tender piece of house fish marinated and deep fried. Served with chutney$12.00
- Fried Calamari
Toasted buns filled with sliced piece of chicken flavored with spices up$14.00
Indo Chinese
- Chicken Curry Pasta$18.00
- Chicken Manchurian
Non-veg. Sautéed chicken tossed in various sauces$17.00
- Chicken Tikka Fried Rice
Non-veg. Fried rice incorporating the yumminess of chicken tikka$17.00
- Chicken Tikka Hakka Noodles
Non-veg. A popular Indo-Chinese dish made with noodles tossed with stir-fried vegetables, chicken, and simple sauces$18.00
- Chicken Tikka Pasta$18.00
- Chili Chicken
Non-veg. Boneless chicken is marinated in Chinese sauces and fried until crispy, this is stir-fried with lots of ginger, garlic, onions, bell peppers, and sauces$17.00
- Chili Paneer
Crisp batter fried paneer is tossed in slightly sweet, spicy, hot, and tangy chili sauce. While garlic and green chilies with special sauces bring in a hot & aroma$17.00
- Gobi Manchurian
Fresh florets of cauliflower battered, fried, and cooked with green pepper and onion in Manchurian sauce$16.00
- Hakka Noodles
Indo-Chinese noodles stir-fried in soy sauce with seasonable vegetables$15.00
- Paneer Manchurian
Crisp fried paneer in a slightly tangy & umami-rich Manchurian sauce with bell pepper, onion, and other ingredients$17.00
- Pepper Paneer Fried Rice
Stir fry dish where rice is stir-fried with paneer, sauces, and lots of crunchy veggies$17.00
- Schezwan Fried Rice
Schezwan fried rice is hot & spicy with bursting flavors of ginger, garlic, soya sauce, & red chili$16.00
- Shrimp Curry Pasta$18.00
- Shrimp Hakka Noodles
Non-veg. Vegetable hakka noodles consists of stir fry noodles with a variety of vegetables$19.00
- Veg Fried Rice
Fried rice is an Asian dish made by stir-frying cooked rice in a wok with fresh vegetables, soya sauce, and special sauce$15.00
- Veg Manchurian Gravy
Golden deep-fried vegetable balls tossed in various sauces$16.00
Tandoori and Kebabs
- Chicken Seekh Kebabs
A mixture of minced chicken, garlic and spices thinly wrapped around a skewer and grilled in a tandoori$17.00
- Chicken Tikka
Cubed chicken breast marinated with ginger, garlic, white pepper, and yogurt$18.00
- Chicken Tikka Wings
Marinated in an exotic tikka masala sauce served with harissa paste chutney$17.00
- Goan Chicken Kebab
Marinaded chicken, threaded onto skewers and cooked through$18.00
- Goan Style Prawns Rava Fry$19.00
- Tandoori Chicken
One half of a whole chicken on the bone marinated with ginger and garlic and cooked in a tandoori oven$17.00
- Tandoori Fish
Fillet marinated and cooked in tandoori oven$24.00
- Tandoori Paneer Tikka
Marinated with cube-cut onions, capsicum, and tomatoes in tandoori sauce made with yogurt$18.00
- Tandoori Shrimp
Shrimp is marinated with ginger, garlic, white pepper, and yogurt cooked in tandoori oven$22.00
Rice and Biryani
- Chicken Biryani
Steamed basmati rice cooked with chicken and house special biryani masala$17.00
- Goat Biryani
Basmati rice, goat and traditional spices and herbs$19.00
- Jeera Rice
Basmati rice, cumin, and coriander leaves$14.00
- Lamb Biryani
Basmati rice, lamb and traditional spices and herbs$19.00
- Paneer Biryani
Char-grilled paneer cubes cooked with sauce, spices, and herbs$18.00
- Plain Basmati Rice
Basmati is a fragrant and nutty-tasting long grain rice grown in the Himalayas$4.50
- Shrimp Biryani
Basmati rice and shrimp in a special yogurt marinade, char-grilled, spice$19.00
- Soya Chunk Biryani
Healthy and protein biryani recipe, which is mainly prepared with soya chunks layering curry with long grain basmati rice$16.00
- Veg Biryani
Basmati rice assorted vegetables and traditional spices and herbs$16.00
- Beef Biryani
Basmati rice , beef and traditional spices and herbs$19.00
Main Course (Veg)
- Aloo Gobi
Cauliflower florets delicately spices & sauteed with potatoes, green peas, & mild spices$16.00
- Aloo Jeera
A North Indian chef specialty with potatoes & cumin$14.00
- Aloo Matar
Aloo mutter is a North Indian dish, potatoes (aloo) and peas in a mildly spiced creamy gravy$15.00
- Bagara Baingan
Tender/young eggplants cooked in coconut, sesame seeds, peanuts, tamarind, and spices$16.00
- Chana Masala
Chick peas cooked, lightly spiced sauce, garnished with coriander leaves$16.00
- Kadhai Paneer
Spiced homemade Indian cheese with bell peppers, onions, & tomatoes$17.00
- Malai Kofta
Vegetable fritters with nuts & spices in creamy sauce$17.00
- Malai Paneer
Semi-dry, creamy, and mildly spiced dish made with paneer$17.00
- Malai Soya Chaap
Flavorful roasted soya bean pastry with ginger-garlic, creamy yogurt, fresh herbs, and aromatic spices$16.00
- Matar Paneer
Matar paneer is a popular North Indian dish of cottage cheese aka paneer and peas cooked in a spicy and flavorsome curry$17.00
- Palak Kofta Curry
Delightful North Indian dish that features spinach dumplings in a rich and flavorful gravy$17.00
- Paneer Makhani
Traditional Indian dish made with cubes of cheese cooked in a rich and creamy tomato based sauce$17.00
- Saag Paneer
Classic Indian dish of cooked spinach studded with cubes of fried paneer cheese$17.00
- Soya Tikka Masala
Marinate soya cubes cooked in tikka gravy$16.00
- Veg Coconut Curry
Stirred coconut milk, carrots, Thai curry paste, salt, and pepper$16.00
- Vegetable Korma
Delightful south indian dish that combines mixed vegetables with aromatic spices, coconut, and nuts$16.00
- Yellow Tadka Dal
Yellow lentils mixed with caramelized onions and spices$16.00
- Veggie Kohlapuri$16.00
- Kohlapuri Baingan$16.00
Chicken Curry
- Butter Chicken
Marinated chicken grilled in tandoori, cooked in a tomato gravy with a hint of butter and cream$18.00
- Chef Secret Curry
Authentically curated curry with chef flony special$18.00
- Chicken Curry
Pieces of tender chicken cooked in traditional masala sauce$17.00
- Chicken Korma
Delicious creamy chicken korma made made yogurt, nuts, spices, and onions as the base$18.00
- Chicken Saag
Classic indian dish made with chicken, spinach, spices, and sour cream$17.00
- Chicken Tikka Masala
White meat grilled chicken cooked in a spiced creamy tomato and paprika sauce$18.00
- Chicken Vindaloo
Pieces of chicken marinated in red chilies and vinegar, stewed with potatoes$17.00
- Coconut Chicken Curry
Pieces of tender chicken cooked in traditional masala sauce and coconut$18.00
- Kolhapuri Chicken Curry
Chicken is marinated in fresh ground spices & coconut$17.00
- Mango Chicken
Pieces of tender chicken cooked in traditional masala sauce and mango$17.00
- Salmon Tikka Masala$23.00
- Shrimp Tikka Masala
Popular dish made by simmering marinated and grilled chicken in this luscious gravy$20.00
- Tandoori Makhani
Popular dish made by simmering marinated and grilled chicken in this luscious gravy$18.00
Curry and Lambs
- Coconut Shrimp Curry
Pieces of tender shrimp cooked in traditional masala sauce and coconut$19.00
- Goan Lamb Vindaloo
Pieces of lamb marinated in red chilis and vinegar, stewed and potatoes$19.00
- Goat Curry
Cooked in traditional Indian style and spices$19.00
- Kolhapuri Goat Curry
Goat in kolhapuri gravy with coconut milk & black peppers flavors$19.00
- Kolhapuri Shrimp Curry
Cooked in traditional Kolhapuri-style with spices and coconut gravy$19.00
- Lamb Curry
This authentic Indian lamb curry is made with chef special masala it's simmered with fragrant spices$19.00
- Lamb Rogan Josh
Pieces of lamb with yogurt, onions, fresh ginger, and spices$19.00
- Lamb Saag
Pieces of lamb simmered with spinach, tomatoes, and exotic spices$19.00
- Lamb Tikka Masala
Lamb cooked in a spiced creamy tomato & paprika sauce$19.00
- Malai Lamb Korma
A mild lamb curry simmered in a creamy almond and cashew sauce$19.00
- Mango Lamb Curry
Cooked in traditional style with spices and mango gravy$19.00
- Shrimp Curry
Delicious & flavorful dish made with fresh prawns, onions, tomatoes, & ground spices$19.00
Naan and Bread
- Aloo Masala Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with fresh potatoes and Indian spices$5.00
- Bullet Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with fresh hot garlic chili$6.00
- Butter Naan
Leavened flat bread with butter$4.00
- Cheese Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with cheese$6.00
- Garlic Naan
Leavened bread coated with fresh garlic & cilantro$4.00
- Gulab Jamun Naan
Leavened bread coated with gulab jamun$7.00
- Kabuli Naan
Made with dry fruits$7.00
- Plain Naan
Leavened flatbread$3.00
- Tandoori Roti
Soft and crispy whole wheat bread with or without butter$3.00
- kabuli Naan$7.00
KID'S MENU
Special
Sides
- Avocado Raita
Beaten fresh yogurt mixed with onion, tomato, avocado, and spices$6.00
- Cucumber Raita
Beaten fresh yogurt mixed with onion, tomato, cucumber, and spices$5.00
- Mango Chutney
Preserved sweet and spicy mangoes$6.00
- Mint Chutney
Fresh mint leaves, green chilies, garlic, and cumin$5.00
- Special Hot Sauce
Fresh mint leaves, green chilies, garlic, and cumin$7.00
- Sweet Chili Sauce
Made with red chilis, garlic, white vinegar, sugar, and corn flour$4.00
- Tamarind Chutney
Made with tamarind, jaggery, and spices$5.00
Roll
- Aloo Kathi Roll
Indian layered paratha wrap with a filling of potato and shredded veggies$10.00
- Chicken Kathi Roll
Chicken marinated in creamy yogurt and spices rolled up in crispy paratha with peppers and onions$12.00
- Paneer Kathi Roll
Lip-smacking paneer tikka made on skillet and a crunchy mixed veggie salad$12.00
Beef
Drinks
- Bottled Water$3.00
- Chai Tea
Indian chai tea and a mixture of aromatic Indian spices and herbs served with sugar$4.00
- Coffee$4.00
- Coke
Available$4.00
- Coke Zero$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Dry Fruit Saffron Lassi
Traditional drink base blended along with dry fruits, nuts and saffron$7.00
- Lemon Iced Tea
Refreshing lemony iced tea with black tea, sugar, and lemon$4.00
- Lemonade Slushy
A drink made of lemonade crystals$5.00
- Mango Iced Tea
Refreshing iced tea with a taste of mango$5.00
- Mango Lassi
Sweetened beaten yogurt with mango$5.00
- Mango Mastani
A unique and tasty milkshake with ice cream and mango pulp$7.00
- Mango Mojito
Mango mastani is refreshing non-alcoholic summer drink made from the sweet mengo juice$7.00
- Masala Lemonade
Lemon, sugar, black salt, black pepper, Indian masala, and water$5.00
- Mint Chaas
Curd, cumin, chaat masala, and salt$5.00
- Mint Lemonade
Lemon, mint leaves, water, black salt, and sugar