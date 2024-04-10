Spicy Chen Asian Bistro 12343 Barker Cypress Rd
Food
Appetizers
- Egg Roll (1pc)$1.99
- Fried Spring Roll (4pcs)$3.99
- Edamame$4.99
- Crab Puff (6pcs)$7.25
- Steamed Pork Dumplings (8pcs)$7.25
- Pan Fried Pork Dumplings (8pcs)$7.25
- Steamed Chicken Dumplings (8pcs)$7.25
- Fried Chicken Dumplings (8pcs)$7.25
- Fried Chicken Wings (6pcs)$7.25
- Minced Chicken Lettuce Wrap$10.25
- Minced Chicken and Shrimp in Lettuce Wrap$11.25
Soups
Fried Rice
Lo Mein & Noodles
Seafood Platter
Pork
Served with Steamed White or Brown Rice. Substitute Fried Rice Add $1.50
Chicken
Served with Steamed White or Brown Rice. Substitute Fried Rice Add $1.50
- Sweet and Sour Chicken$12.95
- Chicken Broccoli$12.95
- Chicken Asparagus$13.95
- Chicken Mixed Vegetables$12.95
- Chicken Bok Choy$12.95
- Moo Goo Gai Pan$12.95
- Chicken Mango Garlic Sauce$12.95
- Chicken Garlic Sauce$12.95
- Chicken Hunan Style$12.95
- Chicken Eggplant Garlic Sauce$12.95
- General Tso’s Chicken$12.95
- Sesame Chicken$12.95
- Orange Chicken$12.95
- Kung Pao Chicken$12.95
- Chicken Cashew$12.95
- Chicken String Beans$12.95
Beef
Served with Steamed White or Brown Rice. Substitute Fried Rice Add $1.50
Shrimp
Served with Steamed White or Brown Rice. Substitute Fried Rice Add $1.50
- Jumbo Shrimp with Broccoli$14.95
- Jumbo Shrimp with Asparagus$14.95
- Jumbo Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables$14.95
- Jumbo Shrimp with Mango in Garlic Sauce$14.95
- Jumbo Shrimp in Garlic Sauce$14.95
- Jumbo Shrimp Hunan Style$14.95
- General Tso’s Jumbo Shrimp$14.95
- Sesame Jumbo Shrimp$14.95
- Sweet and Sour Shrimp$14.95
- Kung Pao Shrimp$14.95
Vegetable
Served with Steamed White or Brown Rice. Substitute Fried Rice Add $1.50
Diet Dishes
Served with Steamed White or Brown Rice. Substitute Fried Rice Add $1.50 and a Choice of Garlic Sauce, Brown Sauce or White Sauce
Sizzling Platter
Served with Steamed White or Brown Rice. Substitute Fried Rice Add $1.50
Clay Pot
Served with Steamed White or Brown Rice. Substitute Fried Rice Add $1.50
House Specialty Dishes
All Served with Steamed White or Brown Rice. Substitute Fried Rice Add $1.50
- H1. Shredded Chicken with Fresh Thai Pepper and Cilantro$14.95
- H2. Shredded Pork with Fresh Thai Pepper and Cilantro$14.95
- H3. Shredded Beef with Fresh Thai Pepper and Cilantro$15.95
- H4. Szechuan Chicken$14.95
- H5. Szechuan Beef$15.95
- H6. Szechuan Jumbo Shrimp$15.95
- H7. Szechuan Bean Curd with Minced Beef$14.95
- H8. Flaming Chicken$16.95
- H9. Flaming Beef$17.95
- H10. Mongolian Chicken$14.95
- H11. Mongolian Beef$15.95
- H12. Hot Spicy Sliced Fish Clay Pot$17.95
Kid's Menu
Beverages
Soft Drinks
Teas
