Breakfast - Grab & Go

Naughty Greek Parfait

$7.50

Breakfast - Wrap

Yamas - Wrap

$14.00

Greek Freek - Wrap

$14.00

Breakfast - Bowl

Yamas - Bowl

$14.00

Greek Freak - Bowl

$14.00

Appetizers

Hummus

$8.00

Chick Peas, Tahini, Lemon Juice & Spices CONTAINS SESAME SEEDS

Spanakopita Samosa

$12.50

Spinach and feta cheese filling hand-wrapped and deep-fried. Served with our Herb Feta Dip drizzled with Honey (optional)

Falafels (5pc)

$9.50

Chickpeas Combined With Fresh Herbs & Spices. Served With Cilantro Lime Tahini

Spicy Feta Dip

$8.00

Delicious Blend Of Greek Cheeses Blended With Spices

Herb Feta Dip

$8.00
Spicy Feta Fries

$8.00

Fries Topped With Spicy Feta, Crumbled Feta, Oregano

Salads

Romaine Greek Salata

$9.75

Romaine salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives, feta, our house-made Greek vinaigrette, and sprinkled with oregano.

Hortaki Salata

$11.00

Authentic Village Salad. Healthy & Fresh Diced Cucumber, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Onion, Kalamata Olives, Blocks of Feta, Oregano, and Lemon. Dressed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil And Aged Red Wine Vinegar.

Specialty Pitas/Wraps

Classic

$9.75

Our Classic Pita sandwich is stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made tzatziki, lettuce, onions and tomato & cucumber.

Spicy Classic

$10.00

Pita or a locally made Lebanese Flatbread sandwich is stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made spicy tzatziki, lettuce, and tomato & cucumber.

Naughty Greek

$11.75

Our Naughty Greek pita sandwich is stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made tzatziki, tomato & cucumber, onions, kalamata olives, onions, and a sprinkle of oregano.

Middle Eastern

$11.75

Our Middle Eastern pita sandwich is stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made garlic sauce, pickled cabbage slaw, tomato & cucumber, sumac onions, and pickles.

Spicy Apollo

$11.75

Our Spicy Apollo pita sandwich is stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made spicy feta, spicy tzatziki, candied jalapenos, tomato & cucumber, onions, feta, and sprinkled with oregano

Euro Pita

$11.75

Our Euro Doner pita sandwich is stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made garlic sauce, pickled onions, and tomato & cucumbers.

Da Afghan

$11.75

Specialty Street Bowls

Build Your Bowl

$14.00

Naughty Greek Bowl

$14.00

Preset bowl with your choice of base and protein topped with our house-made tzatziki, tomato & cucumber, onions, kalamata olives, feta, and sprinkled with oregano. Served with warm pita.

Middle Eastern Bowl

$14.00

Preset bowl with your choice of base and protein is topped with our house-made garlic sauce, pickled cabbage slaw, Arabic pickles, and sumac onions. Served with warm pita.

Spicy Apollo Bowl

$14.00

Preset bowl with your choice of base and protein topped with our house-made spicy feta, house-made spicy tzatziki, onions, tomato & cucumber, onions, crumbled feta, candied jalapenos, and sprinkled with oregano. Served with warm pita.

Euro Doner Bowl

$14.00

Preset bowl with your choice of base and protein topped with our house-made garlic sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato & cucumber, and pickled onions. Served with warm pita.

Classic Bowl

$13.00

Preset bowl with your choice of base and protein topped with our house-made tzatziki, shredded lettuce, tomato & cucumber, and onions. Served with warm pita.

Da Afghan Bowl

$14.00

Sides

Fries

$6.50

Rice

$3.00

Pita

$1.00

Greek Orzo Pasta

$6.50

Sauces

2 Oz. Tzatziki

$1.00

2 Oz. Spicy Tzatziki

$1.25

2 Oz. Zesty Garlic Sauce

$1.25

2 Oz. Green Herb Tahini

$1.25

2 Oz. Greek Vinaigrette

$1.00

2 Oz. Honey Herb Vinaigrette

$1.50

2 Oz. Red Harrissa

$1.50

2 Oz. Green Schug

$1.50

2 Oz. Habenero Chutney

$2.25

2 Oz. Spicy Whipped Feta

$1.75

Deserts

Loukemades - The OG

$8.00

Loukemades - The Classic

$8.00

Loukemades - Yaya

$8.00

Loukemades - Sweet Cream

$8.00

Loukemades - Cookies & Cream

$8.00

Loukemades - Chocolate W/Hearts

$8.00

Loukemades - White Chocolate

$8.00

Baklava

$2.50

Orange Cake

$5.50

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Bottled Drinks

$3.50

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Nitro Coffee

$4.50

Tea

$3.00

Craft Lemonade

$5.00