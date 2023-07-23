Spicy Feta Capella 225 S 6th St
Appetizers
Hummus
Chick Peas, Tahini, Lemon Juice & Spices CONTAINS SESAME SEEDS
Spanakopita Samosa
Spinach and feta cheese filling hand-wrapped and deep-fried. Served with our Herb Feta Dip drizzled with Honey (optional)
Falafels (5pc)
Chickpeas Combined With Fresh Herbs & Spices. Served With Cilantro Lime Tahini
Spicy Feta Dip
Delicious Blend Of Greek Cheeses Blended With Spices
Herb Feta Dip
Spicy Feta Fries
Fries Topped With Spicy Feta, Crumbled Feta, Oregano
Salads
Romaine Greek Salata
Romaine salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives, feta, our house-made Greek vinaigrette, and sprinkled with oregano.
Hortaki Salata
Authentic Village Salad. Healthy & Fresh Diced Cucumber, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Onion, Kalamata Olives, Blocks of Feta, Oregano, and Lemon. Dressed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil And Aged Red Wine Vinegar.
Specialty Pitas/Wraps
Classic
Our Classic Pita sandwich is stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made tzatziki, lettuce, onions and tomato & cucumber.
Spicy Classic
Pita or a locally made Lebanese Flatbread sandwich is stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made spicy tzatziki, lettuce, and tomato & cucumber.
Naughty Greek
Our Naughty Greek pita sandwich is stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made tzatziki, tomato & cucumber, onions, kalamata olives, onions, and a sprinkle of oregano.
Middle Eastern
Our Middle Eastern pita sandwich is stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made garlic sauce, pickled cabbage slaw, tomato & cucumber, sumac onions, and pickles.
Spicy Apollo
Our Spicy Apollo pita sandwich is stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made spicy feta, spicy tzatziki, candied jalapenos, tomato & cucumber, onions, feta, and sprinkled with oregano
Euro Pita
Our Euro Doner pita sandwich is stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made garlic sauce, pickled onions, and tomato & cucumbers.
Specialty Street Bowls
Build Your Bowl
Naughty Greek Bowl
Preset bowl with your choice of base and protein topped with our house-made tzatziki, tomato & cucumber, onions, kalamata olives, feta, and sprinkled with oregano. Served with warm pita.
Middle Eastern Bowl
Preset bowl with your choice of base and protein is topped with our house-made garlic sauce, pickled cabbage slaw, Arabic pickles, and sumac onions. Served with warm pita.
Spicy Apollo Bowl
Preset bowl with your choice of base and protein topped with our house-made spicy feta, house-made spicy tzatziki, onions, tomato & cucumber, onions, crumbled feta, candied jalapenos, and sprinkled with oregano. Served with warm pita.
Euro Doner Bowl
Preset bowl with your choice of base and protein topped with our house-made garlic sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato & cucumber, and pickled onions. Served with warm pita.
Classic Bowl
Preset bowl with your choice of base and protein topped with our house-made tzatziki, shredded lettuce, tomato & cucumber, and onions. Served with warm pita.