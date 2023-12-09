Spicy Feta - Snelling Ave 181 Snelling Ave
Popular Items
Appetizers/Dips
- Falafels (6pc)$8.00
Chickpeas Combined With Fresh Herbs & Spices. Served With Cilantro Lime Tahini
- Za'atar Hummus$7.50
Chick Peas, Tahini, Lemon Juice & Spices CONTAINS SESAME SEEDS
- Spanakopita Samosa$11.00
Spinach and feta cheese filling hand-wrapped and deep-fried. Served with our Herb Feta Dip drizzled with Honey (optional)
- Spicy Feta Dip$8.00
Delicious Blend Of Greek Cheeses Blended With Spices
- Herbaceous Honey Feta Dip$8.00
Fresh Herbs, EVOO, Greek Feta all blended with Greek Yogurt to make a delicious dip topped with pistachios and honey
- Brown Butter Lebneh$13.00
Thick strained middle eastern yogurt infused with brown butter. Topped with Dukka Mix (NUTS), Carob Molasses, Greek Honey, Zataar, Pistachios, EVOO and seasonal fruit (APRICOTS)
- Mezze Sampler$13.50
Your choice of 3 Cold Dips and protein served with warm pitas.
Salads
- The Original Greek Salad (Hortiki)$11.00Out of stock
Authentic Village Salad. Healthy & Fresh Diced Cucumber, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Onion, Kalamata Olives, Blocks of Feta, Oregano, and Lemon. Dressed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil And Aged Red Wine Vinegar.
- Romaine Greek Salata$9.75
Romaine salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives, feta, our house-made Greek vinaigrette, and sprinkled with oregano.
- Pure Goodness Salad$9.75
Spinach+Romaine, Scallion, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Feta, Honey Vinaigrette
Loaded Fries
- Euro Doner Fries$13.00
French Fries Smothered with Garlic Sauce, Shredded Romaine, Tomato+Cucumber, Pickled Onion, Crumbled Feta, Mint, and Oregano
- Naughty Greek Fries$13.00
Crispy french fries smothered in Tzatziki, Tomato+Cucumber, Feta, Olives and oregano
- Apollo Fries$13.00
Crispy French Fries smothered in Spicy Tzatziki, Spicy Feta. Topped with Tomato+Cucumber, Onion, Pickled Jalapenos, Crumbled Feta & Oregano
Specialty Pitas/Wraps
- Classic$11.00
Pita or a locally made Lebanese Flatbread sandwich is stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made tzatziki, lettuce, and tomato & cucumber.
- Spicy Classic$11.00
Pita or a locally made Lebanese Flatbread sandwich is stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made spicy tzatziki, lettuce, and tomato & cucumber.
- Naughty Greek$11.50
Pita or a locally made Lebanese Flatbread stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made tzatziki, tomato & cucumber, onions, kalamata olives, onions, and a sprinkle of oregano.
- Middle Eastern$11.50
Pita or a locally made Lebanese Flatbread stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made garlic sauce, pickled cabbage slaw, tomato & cucumber, sumac onions, and pickles.
- Spicy Apollo$11.50
Pita or a locally made Lebanese Flatbread stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made spicy feta, spicy tzatziki, candied jalapenos, tomato & cucumber, onions, feta, and sprinkled with oregano
- Euro Doner$11.50
Pita or a locally made Lebanese Flatbread stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made garlic sauce, pickled onions, and tomato & cucumbers.
- Da Afghan$11.50
Da Afghan pita sandwich is stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made tzatziki, tomato & cucumber, fresno & onion slaw, purple cabbage, and our house-made Green Shug.
- Screamin' Spicy$11.50
Pita or a locally made Lebanese Flatbread stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made spicy tzatziki, house-made Habenero Chutney, lettuce, pickled onions, and roasted red peppers.
Specialty Street Bowls
- Build Your Bowl$14.00
- Naughty Greek Bowl$14.00
Preset bowl with your choice of base and protein topped with our house-made tzatziki, tomato & cucumber, onions, kalamata olives, feta, and sprinkled with oregano. Served with warm pita.
- Middle Eastern Bowl$14.00
Preset bowl with your choice of base and protein is topped with our house-made garlic sauce, pickled cabbage slaw, Arabic pickles, and sumac onions. Served with warm pita.
- Spicy Apollo Bowl$14.00
Preset bowl with your choice of base and protein topped with our house-made spicy feta, house-made spicy tzatziki, onions, tomato & cucumber, onions, crumbled feta, candied jalapenos, and sprinkled with oregano. Served with warm pita.
- Euro Doner Bowl$14.00
Preset bowl with your choice of base and protein topped with our house-made garlic sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato & cucumber, and pickled onions. Served with warm pita.
- Classic Bowl$13.00
Preset bowl with your choice of base and protein topped with our house-made tzatziki, shredded lettuce, tomato & cucumber, and onions. Served with warm pita.
- Da Afghan Bowl$14.00
Preset bowl with your choice of base and protein topped with house-made tzatziki sauce, house-made Green Shug, fresno & onion slaw, and pickled purple cabbage. Served with warm pita.
- Screamin' Spicy Bowl$14.00
Preset bowl with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made spicy tzatziki, house-made Habanero chutney, shredded lettuce, tomato & cucumber, pickled onion, and roasted red peppers.
Plates
- Basic Plate$15.50
Your choice of protein and side, served with a side salad, warm pita and house-made Tzatziki sauce.
- Spicy Apollo Plate$18.00
Your choice of protein topped with Spicy Feta, Pickled Jalapenos, Crumbled Feta & Oregano. Comes with a side salad, your choice of fries, house-made Spicy Tzatziki, and a warm pita.