Spicy Feta University 2400 University Ave
Popular Items
Appetizers/Dips
Brown Butter Lebneh
Thick strained middle eastern yogurt infused with brown butter. Topped with Dukka Mix (NUTS), Carob Molasses, Greek Honey, Zataar, Pistachios, EVOO and seasonal fruit (APRICOTS)
Spanakopita Samosa
Spinach and feta cheese filling hand-wrapped and deep-fried. Served with our Herb Feta Dip drizzled with Honey (optional)
Falafels (6pc)
Chickpeas Combined With Fresh Herbs & Spices. Served With Cilantro Lime Tahini
Za'atar Hummus
Chick Peas, Tahini, Lemon Juice & Spices CONTAINS SESAME SEEDS
Spicy Feta Dip
Delicious Blend Of Greek Cheeses Blended With Spices
Herbaceous Feta Spread
Salacious Eggplant
Roasted eggplant and sweet bell peppers, with fresh parsley, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil.
Mezze Sampler
3 Cold Dips (Hummus, Herb Feta, Spicy Feta) and your choice of protein served with warm pitas.
Salads
Romaine Greek Salata
Romaine salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives, feta, our house-made Greek vinaigrette, and sprinkled with oregano.
Hortaki Salata
Authentic Village Salad. Healthy & Fresh Diced Cucumber, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Onion, Kalamata Olives, Blocks of Feta, Oregano, and Lemon. Dressed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil And Aged Red Wine Vinegar.
Fattoush Salata
Loaded Fries
Spicy Feta Fries
Fries Topped With Spicy Feta, Crumbled Feta, Oregano
Euro Doner Fries
French Fries Smothered with Garlic Sauce, Shredded Romaine, Tomato+Cucumber, Pickled Onion, Crumbled Feta, and Oregano
Naughty Greek Fries
Crispy french fries smothered in Tzatziki, Tomato+Cucumber, Feta, Olives and oregano
Apollo Fries
Crispy French Fries smothered in Spicy Tzatziki, Spicy Feta. Topped with Tomato+Cucumber, Onion, Pickled Jalapenos, Crumbled Feta & Oregano
Specialty Pitas/Wraps
Classic
Pita or a locally made Lebanese Flatbread sandwich is stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made tzatziki, lettuce, tomato & cucumber, and onions.
Spicy Classic
Pita or a locally made Lebanese Flatbread sandwich is stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made spicy tzatziki, lettuce, tomato & cucumber, and onion.
Naughty Greek
Pita or a locally made Lebanese Flatbread stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made tzatziki, tomato & cucumber, onions, kalamata olives, onions, crumbled feta, and a sprinkle of oregano.
Middle Eastern
Pita or a locally made Lebanese Flatbread stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made garlic sauce, pickled cabbage slaw, tomato & cucumber, sumac onions, and pickles.
Spicy Apollo
Pita or a locally made Lebanese Flatbread stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made spicy feta, spicy tzatziki, candied jalapenos, tomato & cucumber, onions, feta, and sprinkled with oregano
Euro Doner
Pita or a locally made Lebanese Flatbread stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made garlic sauce, shredded romaine, pickled onions, tomato & cucumbers, and crumbled feta.
Da Afghan
Da Afghan pita sandwich is stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made Zesty Garlic Sauce, tomato & cucumber, fresno & onion slaw, purple cabbage, and our house-made Green Shug.
Screamin' Spicy
Pita or a locally made Lebanese Flatbread stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made spicy tzatziki, house-made Habenero Chutney, lettuce, pickled onions, and roasted red peppers.
Specialty Street Bowls
Build Your Bowl
Naughty Greek Bowl
Preset bowl with your choice of base and protein topped with our house-made tzatziki, tomato & cucumber, onions, kalamata olives, crmbled feta, and sprinkled with oregano. Served with warm pita.
Middle Eastern Bowl
Preset bowl with your choice of base and protein is topped with our house-made garlic sauce, pickled cabbage slaw, Arabic pickles, and sumac onions. Served with warm pita.
Spicy Apollo Bowl
Preset bowl with your choice of base and protein topped with our house-made spicy feta, house-made spicy tzatziki, onions, tomato & cucumber, onions, crumbled feta, candied jalapenos, and sprinkled with oregano. Served with warm pita.
Euro Doner Bowl
Preset bowl with your choice of base and protein topped with our house-made garlic sauce, fries, shredded lettuce, tomato & cucumber, and pickled onions. Served with warm pita. Add Feta for no extra charge
Classic Bowl
Preset bowl with your choice of base and protein topped with our house-made tzatziki, shredded lettuce, tomato & cucumber, and onions. Served with warm pita.
Da Afghan Bowl
Preset bowl with your choice of base and protein topped with house-made tzatziki, house-made Green Shug, tomato+cucumber, fresno & onion slaw, and pickled purple cabbage. Served with warm pita.
Screamin' Spicy Bowl
Preset bowl with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made spicy tzatziki, house-made Habanero chutney, shredded lettuce, tomato & cucumber, pickled onion, and roasted red peppers.
Plates
Basic Plate
Your choice of protein and side, served with a side salad, warm pita and house-made Tzatziki sauce.
Spicy Apollo Plate
Your choice of protein topped with Spicy Feta, Pickled Jalapenos, Crumbled Feta & Oregano. Comes with a side salad, your choice of fries, house-made Spicy Tzatziki, and a warm pita.
Sauces
Desserts
Naughty Greek Parfait
Loukemades - The OG
Whipped Feta & Thyme mousse served over Greek Honey, Cinamon, and pistachios.
Loukemades - The Classic
Greek Honey, Walnut, Cinnamon, Powdered Sugar
Loukemades - Yaya
Greek donuts covered with Nutella and Oreos
Loukemades - Sweet Cream
Freshly made and generously drizzled with a velvety Middle Eastern sweet cream infused with aromatic honey and delicate rose water, topped with pistachios.
Loukemades - Cookies & Cream
Freshly made, drizzled with white chocolate, milk chocolate, Oreos, and walnut + cinnamon.
Loukemades - Chocolate W/Hearts
Freshly made, drizzled with milk chocolate and strawberry sauce.