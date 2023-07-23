15% Off Your First Online Order! (Online Only Discount)
Popular Items

Classic

Classic

$9.75

Pita or a locally made Lebanese Flatbread sandwich is stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made tzatziki, lettuce, tomato & cucumber, and onions.

Naughty Greek

Naughty Greek

$10.75

Pita or a locally made Lebanese Flatbread stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made tzatziki, tomato & cucumber, onions, kalamata olives, onions, crumbled feta, and a sprinkle of oregano.

Spicy Apollo

Spicy Apollo

$10.75

Pita or a locally made Lebanese Flatbread stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made spicy feta, spicy tzatziki, candied jalapenos, tomato & cucumber, onions, feta, and sprinkled with oregano


Appetizers/Dips

Brown Butter Lebneh

Brown Butter Lebneh

$12.00

Thick strained middle eastern yogurt infused with brown butter. Topped with Dukka Mix (NUTS), Carob Molasses, Greek Honey, Zataar, Pistachios, EVOO and seasonal fruit (APRICOTS)

Spanakopita Samosa

Spanakopita Samosa

$12.50Out of stock

Spinach and feta cheese filling hand-wrapped and deep-fried. Served with our Herb Feta Dip drizzled with Honey (optional)

Falafels (6pc)

Falafels (6pc)

$9.50

Chickpeas Combined With Fresh Herbs & Spices. Served With Cilantro Lime Tahini

Za'atar Hummus

Za'atar Hummus

$7.50

Chick Peas, Tahini, Lemon Juice & Spices CONTAINS SESAME SEEDS

Spicy Feta Dip

Spicy Feta Dip

$8.00

Delicious Blend Of Greek Cheeses Blended With Spices

Herbaceous Feta Spread

$8.00Out of stock

Salacious Eggplant

$8.00Out of stock

Roasted eggplant and sweet bell peppers, with fresh parsley, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil.

Mezze Sampler

$13.50

3 Cold Dips (Hummus, Herb Feta, Spicy Feta) and your choice of protein served with warm pitas.

Salads

Romaine Greek Salata

Romaine Greek Salata

$9.75

Romaine salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives, feta, our house-made Greek vinaigrette, and sprinkled with oregano.

Hortaki Salata

Hortaki Salata

$11.00

Authentic Village Salad. Healthy & Fresh Diced Cucumber, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Onion, Kalamata Olives, Blocks of Feta, Oregano, and Lemon. Dressed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil And Aged Red Wine Vinegar.

Fattoush Salata

$10.50Out of stock

Loaded Fries

Spicy Feta Fries

Spicy Feta Fries

$8.00

Fries Topped With Spicy Feta, Crumbled Feta, Oregano

Euro Doner Fries

Euro Doner Fries

$8.50

French Fries Smothered with Garlic Sauce, Shredded Romaine, Tomato+Cucumber, Pickled Onion, Crumbled Feta, and Oregano

Naughty Greek Fries

$9.50

Crispy french fries smothered in Tzatziki, Tomato+Cucumber, Feta, Olives and oregano

Apollo Fries

$9.50

Crispy French Fries smothered in Spicy Tzatziki, Spicy Feta. Topped with Tomato+Cucumber, Onion, Pickled Jalapenos, Crumbled Feta & Oregano

Specialty Pitas/Wraps

Classic

Classic

$9.75

Pita or a locally made Lebanese Flatbread sandwich is stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made tzatziki, lettuce, tomato & cucumber, and onions.

Spicy Classic

$10.00

Pita or a locally made Lebanese Flatbread sandwich is stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made spicy tzatziki, lettuce, tomato & cucumber, and onion.

Naughty Greek

Naughty Greek

$10.75

Pita or a locally made Lebanese Flatbread stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made tzatziki, tomato & cucumber, onions, kalamata olives, onions, crumbled feta, and a sprinkle of oregano.

Middle Eastern

$10.75

Pita or a locally made Lebanese Flatbread stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made garlic sauce, pickled cabbage slaw, tomato & cucumber, sumac onions, and pickles.

Spicy Apollo

Spicy Apollo

$10.75

Pita or a locally made Lebanese Flatbread stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made spicy feta, spicy tzatziki, candied jalapenos, tomato & cucumber, onions, feta, and sprinkled with oregano

Euro Doner

$10.75

Pita or a locally made Lebanese Flatbread stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made garlic sauce, shredded romaine, pickled onions, tomato & cucumbers, and crumbled feta.

Da Afghan

$10.75

Da Afghan pita sandwich is stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made Zesty Garlic Sauce, tomato & cucumber, fresno & onion slaw, purple cabbage, and our house-made Green Shug.

Screamin' Spicy

$10.25

Pita or a locally made Lebanese Flatbread stuffed with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made spicy tzatziki, house-made Habenero Chutney, lettuce, pickled onions, and roasted red peppers.

Specialty Street Bowls

Build Your Bowl

$14.00

Naughty Greek Bowl

$14.00

Preset bowl with your choice of base and protein topped with our house-made tzatziki, tomato & cucumber, onions, kalamata olives, crmbled feta, and sprinkled with oregano. Served with warm pita.

Middle Eastern Bowl

Middle Eastern Bowl

$14.00

Preset bowl with your choice of base and protein is topped with our house-made garlic sauce, pickled cabbage slaw, Arabic pickles, and sumac onions. Served with warm pita.

Spicy Apollo Bowl

$14.00

Preset bowl with your choice of base and protein topped with our house-made spicy feta, house-made spicy tzatziki, onions, tomato & cucumber, onions, crumbled feta, candied jalapenos, and sprinkled with oregano. Served with warm pita.

Euro Doner Bowl

$14.00

Preset bowl with your choice of base and protein topped with our house-made garlic sauce, fries, shredded lettuce, tomato & cucumber, and pickled onions. Served with warm pita. Add Feta for no extra charge

Classic Bowl

Classic Bowl

$13.00

Preset bowl with your choice of base and protein topped with our house-made tzatziki, shredded lettuce, tomato & cucumber, and onions. Served with warm pita.

Da Afghan Bowl

$14.00

Preset bowl with your choice of base and protein topped with house-made tzatziki, house-made Green Shug, tomato+cucumber, fresno & onion slaw, and pickled purple cabbage. Served with warm pita.

Screamin' Spicy Bowl

$14.50

Preset bowl with your choice of protein, fries, our house-made spicy tzatziki, house-made Habanero chutney, shredded lettuce, tomato & cucumber, pickled onion, and roasted red peppers.

Plates

Basic Plate

Basic Plate

$15.50

Your choice of protein and side, served with a side salad, warm pita and house-made Tzatziki sauce.

Spicy Apollo Plate

$17.50

Your choice of protein topped with Spicy Feta, Pickled Jalapenos, Crumbled Feta & Oregano. Comes with a side salad, your choice of fries, house-made Spicy Tzatziki, and a warm pita.

Sides

Fries

$6.50

Rice

$3.00

Pita

$1.00

Greek Orzo Pasta

$6.50

Sauces

2 Oz. Tzatziki

$1.00

2 Oz. Spicy Tzatziki

$1.25

2 Oz. Zesty Garlic Sauce

$1.25

2 Oz. Green Herb Tahini

$1.25

2 Oz. Greek Vinaigrette

$1.00

2 Oz. Honey Herb Vinaigrette

$1.50Out of stock

2 Oz. Red Harrissa

$1.50Out of stock

2 Oz. Green Schug

$1.50

2 Oz. Habenero Chutney

$2.25

2 Oz. Spicy Whipped Feta

$1.75

Desserts

Naughty Greek Parfait

$7.50Out of stock

Loukemades - The OG

$8.00

Whipped Feta & Thyme mousse served over Greek Honey, Cinamon, and pistachios.

Loukemades - The Classic

$8.00

Greek Honey, Walnut, Cinnamon, Powdered Sugar

Loukemades - Yaya

$8.00

Greek donuts covered with Nutella and Oreos

Loukemades - Sweet Cream

$8.00

Freshly made and generously drizzled with a velvety Middle Eastern sweet cream infused with aromatic honey and delicate rose water, topped with pistachios.

Loukemades - Cookies & Cream

$8.00Out of stock

Freshly made, drizzled with white chocolate, milk chocolate, Oreos, and walnut + cinnamon.

Loukemades - Chocolate W/Hearts

$8.00Out of stock

Freshly made, drizzled with milk chocolate and strawberry sauce.

Baklava

$2.50Out of stock

Orange Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Jarritos - Mandarin

$3.50

Jarritos - Grapefruit

$3.50

Jarritos - Lime

$3.50Out of stock

Sprite - Can

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Coke - Can

$2.50Out of stock

San Pellegrino - Lemon

$3.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino - Blood Orange

$3.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Can Soda

$2.50Out of stock

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Nitro Coffee

$4.50Out of stock

Tea

$3.00

Craft Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Grab N' Go

Spicy Feta Cheese Spread (8 oz)

$6.99Out of stock

A la carte

Gyro by the lb

$12.00

Chicken by the lb

$12.00

Steak by the lb

$20.00

Falafels (qt)

$2.00