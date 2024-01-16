Skip to Main content
Spicy Moon Cafe NKA HIGHLINE PARK W 15th ST
NKA HIGHLINE PARK W 15th ST, NEW YORK, NY 10011
DRINKS
BAKERY
DIM SUM
SAUCE
Americano
$4.50
Orange Americano
$6.50
Latte
$5.50
Chai Latte
$6.50
Jasmine Tea Latte
$6.50
Thai Milk Tea
$7.50
Cold Brew
$5.50
Boxed water
$3.50
Espresso
$3.50
Matcha Latte
$7.50
Chocolate Moon Croissant
$9.50
GreenTea Moon Croissant
$9.50
Strawberry Moon Croissant
$9.50
Strawberry Cream Pastry
$5.50
Blueberry Muffin
$5.50
Chocolate Cupcake
$5.50
Blueberry Cupcake
$5.50
Bag of cookies
$10.50
single cookies
$3.50
Plain Croissant
$5.50
Chocolate Coissant
$5.50
Strawberry Slice
$12.95
SPICY Tofu Bun 豆腐包
$4.50
Veggie Bun 素菜包
$4.50
Chopped Cheese Spring Roll 素芝士春卷
$4.50
Vegetable Dumplings 菜饺
$12.50
Sour Cream Onion Potato Dumplings 芝士土豆饺
$12.50
Dan Dan Noodles 担担面
$8.50
Cold Sesame Noodles 芝麻凉面
$8.50
Spicy Mayo 8 oz
$15.99
Spicy Chili Oil 8 oz
$15.99
Pickled Chili 8 oz
$15.99
Pickled Turnip 8 oz
$15.99
Spicy Moon Cafe NKA HIGHLINE PARK W 15th ST Location and Ordering Hours
(718) 314-7169
