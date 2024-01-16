Skip to Main content
Oskaloosa Spirit Cafe 104 1st Avenue East
We are not accepting online orders right now.
104 1st Avenue East, Oskaloosa, IA 52577
Food Menu
Drinks Menu
Desserts
Food Menu
Spirit Spuds
Original Spud
$6.99
Loaded Potato
$7.49
Garlic Mania Spud
Italian Spud
Soup/Salad
Potato Soup
$5.49
Soup of the Day
$5.49
Chef Salad
$11.25
Chicken Bacon Ranch
$11.99
Asian Inspired Salad
Pecan Berry Salad
$12.50
Sandwiches
Turkey Bacon Sandwich
$10.99
Roast Supreme
$10.49
The Italian Sandwich
$9.75
Double BLT
$9.49
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
$8.49
Hawaiian
$10.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$9.49
Breakfast
Biscuits & Gravy
$6.99
Spirit Platter
$9.99
French Toast
$8.99
California Croissant
$7.99
The Basic
$7.49
Sides
Pasta Salad
$2.49
Potato Salad
$2.49
House Potatoes
$2.99
Cottage Cheese
$2.49
Side Bacon
$1.75
Kettle Chips
$1.25
Drinks Menu
Ice Tea
Small Ice Tea
$2.50
Large Ice Tea
$3.99
Lemonade
Small Lemonade
$2.50
Large Lemonade
$3.99
Coffee
To-Go / Paper Cup
$1.49
In-House / Mug
$1.49
Bottled Pop
Pepsi
$2.50
Diet Pepsi
$2.50
Mt Dew
$2.50
Diet Mt Dew
$2.50
Starry
$2.50
Root Beet
$2.50
Cup of Water
Small- no lid cup
ONLY if REQUESTED - Small Cup with lid and straw
$1.00
Speciality Drinks
Strawberry Dragonfruit
Mandarin Cardamom
Strawberry Fields
Sunrise
Peach Tea
Frozen Mango
Frozen Peach
Desserts
Cookie
Monster Cookie
$3.50
Zee's Tee's
Short Sleeve
$12.00
Long Sleeve
$12.00
(641) 673-8345
