Apps
Salads
Entrees
- Crawfish Etouffee- 102$16.00
- Shrimp & Butterbeans- 102$14.50
- Smothered Chicken- 102$12.75
- Red Beans & Rice- 102$13.75
- Roast Beef Plate- 102$13.75
- Sweet Croffle$13.00
- Philly Cheese- 102$17.50
- BLFGT$12.00
- Gouda Grilled Cheese$13.50
- Louisiana Hot Brown$13.75
- Savory Croffle$12.75
- Shrimp Poboy -102$16.25
- Sloppy Dog$12.25
- Smash Burger- 102$13.50
- Spicy Chicken- 102$14.25
- Croffle Madame$15.50
- 3 Napkin Roast Beef$14.00
- Patty Melt- 102$14.50
- Hamburger Steak- 102$16.00Out of stock
Kids
Breakfast
- Chicken Biscuit- 102$11.50
- Egg Cheese Biscuit- 102$6.25
- Breakfast Burrito- 102$12.25
- Breakfast Plate- 102$12.75
- Hashbrown Ranchero- 102$13.75
- Shrimp & Grits- 102$15.75
- Crawfish Queso- 102$14.00
- Parmeasan Shrimp- 102$24.00
- Catfish Acadiana- 102$23.00
- Strawberry Cheesecake- 102$8.50
- Fried Chicken Night- 102$40.00
Pancakes
- 1 Classic Pancake$2.00
- 1 Choc. Chip Pancake$3.00
- 1 Blueberry Pancake$3.25
- 1 Banana Pancake$3.25
- 1 Strawberry Pancake$3.25
- 2 Classic Pancakes$4.00
- 2 Choc. Chip Pancakes$6.00
- 2 Blueberry Pancakes$6.25
- 2 Banana Pancakes$5.00
- 2 Strawberry Pancakes$6.50
- 3 Classic Pancakes$6.00
- 4 Choc. Chip Pancakes$11.50
- 4 Blueberry Pancakes$12.00
- 4 Banana Pancakes$9.50
- 4 Strawberry Pancakes$12.50
- 4 Classic Pancakes$8.00
- 1 Pecan Pancake$3.25
- 2 Pecan Pancakes$6.50
- 4 Pecan Pancakes$12.50
Sides
- Side Grits- 102$5.00
- Side Sausage Patties- 102$4.00
- Side Bacon- 102$4.00
- 2 Eggs- 102$4.00
- Side Biscuit- 102$2.00
- Side Hashbrowns- 102$4.00
- Add Smothered- 102$1.50
- Add Covered- 102$1.50
- Add Country- 102$1.50
- Side Fruit Cup- 102$5.00
- Side Cornbread- 102$2.00
- Side Mac & Cheese- 102$5.00
- Side Fries- 102$4.00
- Side Roasted Sweet Potatoes- 102$5.00
- Side Tasso Butter Beans- 102$5.00
- Side Chili Cheese Fries- 102$6.00Out of stock
- Side House Salad- 102$5.00
- Side Caesar Salad- 102$5.00
- Side Chef's Vegetable- 102$6.00
- Side Browned Butter Fried Brussel Sprouts- 102$7.00
- Side Onion Rings- 102$5.00
- Side Toast- 102$1.50
- Side Croffle- 102$2.50
Side Sauces
- Side Ketchup- 102$0.25
- Side Mayo- 102$0.75
- Side Ranch- 102$0.75
- Side Hub Sauce- 102$0.75
- Side Queso- 102$2.00
- Side Sour Cream- 102$0.75
- Side White Remoulade- 102$0.75
- Side Country Gravy- 102$1.50
- Side Syrup- 102$0.75
- Side Balsamic Vinaigrette- 102$0.75
- Side Bleu Cheese Dressing- 102$0.75
- Side Caesar Dressing- 102$0.75
Dessert
- Piece of Cake$5.50
- Slice of Cheesecake$7.50
- Cupcake of the Day$6.00
- Dessert Bars$6.00
- Cookies- 102$6.00
- Brownie-102$4.00
- Colossal Banana Split$8.00
- Brownie Supreme$8.50
- Soft Serve- Single$5.00
- Soft Serve- Double$9.00Out of stock
- Milkshake- Single$7.00Out of stock
- Milkshake- Double$10.00
- Cake Shake$10.00
- Sweet & Stout- Boozy Shake$9.00
- Nola Nectar- Boozy Shake$9.00
- Moonshine Milkshake- Single$10.00
- Moonshine Milkshake- Double$13.00
- Root Beer Float$6.25
- Coke Float$6.25
- Dreamsicle- 102$6.25
- Bread Pudding- 102$7.00
- Cake Roll- 102$6.00
- Pop Tart- 102$7.50
- Celebration Dessert- 102
- 3 Cookies- 102$7.00
- Cereal Treat- 102$6.00
- Strawberry Shortcake Parfait- 102$11.25
- Waffle Cone Nachos- 102$8.50
Retail
- Mesh Cycling Caps$6.00
- Blue Bike Lock$16.00
- Black Master Lock$8.00
- Duck Bell$13.00
- Fanny Pack$12.00
- Mini Inflatable pump$21.99
- LED (Red&White) Light Set$15.00
- Bike Lights$12.00
- Rainbow Spoke Light$20.00
- Bike Repair Set$28.00
- Bike Patch Kit$3.50
- Employee Shirt$9.00
- Employee Apron$4.00
- Employee Hat$9.00
- Muc-off Tire Black$5.00
- Muc-off Tire Green$5.00
- Muc-off Tire Pink$5.00
- AWS Folding Hex$10.00
- Water Bottle Silver$10.00
- Leg Bands$2.00
- Handlebar Bag Black$16.00
- T-Shirt $15.00$15.00
- Trucker Hat$25.00
- Water Bottle$5.00
Specials/Parties
(225) 529-3550
Closed