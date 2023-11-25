Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches Campus West
Popular Items
Sandwich Options
- Ham & Swiss$4.95+
Ham, Swiss, Dijon mayo.
- Grilled American Cheese$3.95+
American Cheese
- Roast Beef & Bacon$6.75+
Sliced roast beef bacon crumbles, provolone cheese fried onions, garlic aioli.
- Italian$5.95+
Ham, salmi, pepperoni, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini's, mozzarella cheese and mayo with shredded lettuce and an Italian dressing drizzle on French bread
- Turkey Avocado$5.95+
Turkey, muenster cheese, avocado, tomato, shredded lettuce, mayo
- Buffalo Chicken$5.95+
Herb roasted chicken breast tossed in buffalo ranch, pepper jack cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, shredded lettuce.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$5.95+
Herb roasted chicken breast, bacon crumbles, muenster cheese, tomato, shredded lettuce, ranch dressing
- The Hawaiian$5.95+
Ham, pepper jack cheese, shredded lettuce, crushed pineapple, mayo, honey mustard.
- Bang Bang Chicken$5.95+
Herb roast chicken breast in Bang Bang sauce, pepper jack cheese, tomato, shredded lettuce
- Spoons Reuben$5.95+
Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, 1000 Island, and House Made Slaw on French Bread
- The Club$5.95+
Herb Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, and Mayo on French Bread
- Tuna Melt$6.50+
- Pesto Goat Cheese$6.50+
Goat Cheese Blend with Pesto, and roasted tomato
- Chipotle Chicken$5.95+
Herb roasted chicken, pepper jack cheese, roasted tomato, chipotle mayo
- Beef Barbacoa Melt$6.50+
beef barbacoa, pepper-jack cheese, fire roasted tomatoes, roasted onions, toasted on French Bread.
Salad Options
- Strawberry Harvest$7.25+
Baby Greens and Spinach, Herb Roasted Chicken, Fresh Strawberries, Dried Cranberries, Almonds, Feta, Poppy Seed Vinaigrette
- Colorado Cobb$7.25+
Baby Greens, Tomato, Avocado, Bacon Bits, Bleu Cheese, and Red Wine Vinaigrette
- The Med$9.25+
Baby Greens and Spinach, Lemon Pepper Salmon, Avocado, Chickpea Medley, Grape Tomatoes, Feta, Lemon Vinaigrette
- Hearty Quinoa$7.25+
Baby Greens and Spinach, Apples, Quinoa, White Cheddar, Dried Cranberries, Roasted Chicken Breast, Maple Dijon Vinaigrette
- Spicy Southwest Chicken$7.25+
Baby Greens, Herb Roasted Chicken, Black Bean Salsa, Pumpkin Seeds, Tortilla Strips, White Cheddar, and Spicy Southwest Chipotle Dressing
- Spoons Caesar$6.00+
Romaine, Focaccia Croutons, Parmesan, Spoons Original Caesar Dressing
- Apple Poppyseed$6.00+
Baby Greens and Spinach, Fresh Cut Apples, Slivered Almonds, Poppy Seed Vinaigrette
- Farmer's Market$6.00+
Baby Greens and Spinach, Veggie Blend, Grape Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Italian Vinaigrette
- Build Your Own Salad$6.00+
- Roasted Fall Salad$8.00+
mixed greens, spinach, roasted sweet potatoes, corn & onions, beets, pumpkin seeds, balsamic vinaigrette.
Today's Soup
- Mom's Chicken Vegetable (DF, GF)$6.00+
chicken, chicken stock, parsnips, carrots, corn, zucchini, yellow squash, onion, celery, moms chicken seasoning, saffron, parsley
- Tailgate Chili (S,DF,GF)$6.00+
beef, pork, andouille sausage, beef stock, tomato, poblano peppers, smoked chili seasoning, regular chili seasoning, cumin, bacon
- Chicken White Bean Chili$6.00+
- Potato Ranch (GF,V)$6.00+
potato, vegetable stock, cream, ranch seasoning, onion, celery, garlic, thyme
- Mac & Cheese (V)$6.00+
white and yellow cheddar, vegetable stock, cream, onion, thyme, cayenne, dry mustard, mac noodles
- Broccoli Cheddar (GF,V)$6.00+
broccoli, vegetable stock, cream, white & yellow cheddar, onion, celery, garlic, thyme, basil, oregano
- Tomato Parmesan (V,GF)$6.00+
tomato, celery, onin, garlic, vegetable stock, cream, Parmesan cheese, itallian seasoning
Wrap Options
- Colorado Wrap$10.95
Baby Greens, Turkey, Bacon, Hard-Boiled Egg, Tomato, White Cheddar, Ranch
- Mediterranean Salmon Wrap$12.95
Baby Greens, Salmon, Roasted Tomato, Chickpea Medley, Parmesan, Red Wine Vinaigrette
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.95
Herb Roasted Chicken, Baby Greens, Tomato, Mixed Veggies, Bleu Cheese, Buffalo Ranch
- Veggie Wrap$8.95
Spinach, Hummus, Avocado, Cucumber, Tomato, Chickpea Medley, Red Onion, Italian Vinaigrette
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.95
Romaine, Herb Roasted Chicken, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing