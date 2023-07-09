Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches Lory Student Center

Popular Items

Apple Poppyseed

$6.00+

Baby Greens and Spinach, Fresh Cut Apples, Slivered Almonds, Poppy Seed Vinaigrette

Turkey Avocado

$5.95+

Turkey, muenster cheese, avocado, tomato, shredded lettuce, mayo

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$5.95+

Herb roasted chicken breast, bacon crumbles, muenster cheese, tomato, shredded lettuce, ranch dressing


Sandwich Options

Ham & Cheese

$4.95+

Ham, American Cheese. Mayo

Chipotle Chicken

$5.95+

Herb roasted chicken, pepper jack cheese, roasted tomato, chipotle mayo

Grilled American Cheese

$3.95+

American Cheese

Salad Options

Spoons Caesar

$6.00+

Romaine, Focaccia Croutons, Parmesan, Spoons Original Caesar Dressing

Farmer's Market

$6.00+

Baby Greens and Spinach, Veggie Blend, Grape Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Italian Vinaigrette

Build Your Own Salad

$6.00+

Today's Soups

Mom's Chicken Vegetable (DF, GF)

$6.00+

chicken, chicken stock, parsnips, carrots, corn, zucchini, yellow squash, onion, celery, moms chicken seasoning, saffron, parsley

Creamy Chicken Poblano (GF, S)

$6.00+

chicken, chicken stock, hominy, poblano peppers, green chilies, cream, onions, celery, garlic, cumin, oregano, masa corn flour

Potato Spinach Feta (V, GF)

$6.00+

potato, spinach, feta, cream, vegetable stock, onion, celery, thyme

Broccoli Cheddar (V, GF)

$6.00+

broccoli, vegetable stock cream, white and yellow cheddar, onion, celery, thyme, cayenne, mustard powder

Beef Burgundy (DF, GF)

$6.00+

beef, celery, onion, roast garlic, burgundy rub, rosemary, black pepper, beef stock, carrots, potato, tomato

Tomato Sweet Corn (V,GF)

$6.00+

Tomato, sweet corn, cream, celery, onion, pesto, thyme, basil, oregano

Moroccan White Bean (V, DF, GF)

$6.00+

White beans, vegetable stock, carrots, tomato, cabbage, artichoke, onions, celery, garlic, Moroccan seasoning, coriander.

Split Pea (GF, DF, V)

$6.00+

split peas, potato, parsnip, carrots, corn, vegetable stock, onion, celery, garlic, thyme, basil, oregano, black pepper

Desserts

Cookies

$2.00

Red Velvet Cookie

$2.00

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.75

Boylan's Soda

$2.79

Body Armor

$2.49

Bottled Soda

$1.75

Powerade

$2.49

Monster Energy Drink

$2.79

San Pellegrino Mineral Water

$2.00

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha

$3.99

Sides

Apple

$1.00

Chips

$1.75

Slice of Focaccia

$0.75

Garlic Bread

$3.00+Out of stock

Premium Toppings