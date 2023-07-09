Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches Lory Student Center
Sandwich Options
Ham & Cheese
Ham, American Cheese. Mayo
Chipotle Chicken
Herb roasted chicken, pepper jack cheese, roasted tomato, chipotle mayo
Grilled American Cheese
American Cheese
Turkey Avocado
Turkey, muenster cheese, avocado, tomato, shredded lettuce, mayo
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Herb roasted chicken breast, bacon crumbles, muenster cheese, tomato, shredded lettuce, ranch dressing
Salad Options
Spoons Caesar
Romaine, Focaccia Croutons, Parmesan, Spoons Original Caesar Dressing
Apple Poppyseed
Baby Greens and Spinach, Fresh Cut Apples, Slivered Almonds, Poppy Seed Vinaigrette
Farmer's Market
Baby Greens and Spinach, Veggie Blend, Grape Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Italian Vinaigrette
Build Your Own Salad
Today's Soups
Mom's Chicken Vegetable (DF, GF)
chicken, chicken stock, parsnips, carrots, corn, zucchini, yellow squash, onion, celery, moms chicken seasoning, saffron, parsley
Creamy Chicken Poblano (GF, S)
chicken, chicken stock, hominy, poblano peppers, green chilies, cream, onions, celery, garlic, cumin, oregano, masa corn flour
Potato Spinach Feta (V, GF)
potato, spinach, feta, cream, vegetable stock, onion, celery, thyme
Broccoli Cheddar (V, GF)
broccoli, vegetable stock cream, white and yellow cheddar, onion, celery, thyme, cayenne, mustard powder
Beef Burgundy (DF, GF)
beef, celery, onion, roast garlic, burgundy rub, rosemary, black pepper, beef stock, carrots, potato, tomato
Tomato Sweet Corn (V,GF)
Tomato, sweet corn, cream, celery, onion, pesto, thyme, basil, oregano
Moroccan White Bean (V, DF, GF)
White beans, vegetable stock, carrots, tomato, cabbage, artichoke, onions, celery, garlic, Moroccan seasoning, coriander.
Split Pea (GF, DF, V)
split peas, potato, parsnip, carrots, corn, vegetable stock, onion, celery, garlic, thyme, basil, oregano, black pepper