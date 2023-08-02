Sportsman's Lodge
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Tackle
Skillet Breakfast
Number 1
American fries, diced ham, and two eggs over easy smothered with melted cheese severd with toast
Number 2
American fries, diced ham, and two eggs over easy, diced peppers,onions, tomatos, and mushrooms smothered with melted cheese severd with toast
Number 3
American fries, and two eggs over easy topped with sausage gravy, served with a buttermilk biscuit
Minnows & Seniors
Breakfast Sweets
French Toast
two slices of thick cut Texas toast bread, battered and grilled to a golden brown, served with choice of bacon, sausage, or hom
Pancakes
a stack of three fluffy pancakes, served with choice of bacon, sausage, or ham
Oatmeal
heart healthy with brown sugar and toast
Cinnamon Roll
giant roll with iceing
3 egg omelettes
Specialties
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
two buttermilk biscuits covered in savory sausage gravy
Breakfast Burrito
scrambled eggs,cheese,tomotos,onions,black olives, and choice of bacon, sausage , or ham rolled into flour tortilla served with salsa and sour cream
Breakfast Sandwich
build your own sandwich with your choice of bagel, english muffin, wheat berry, or sough dough toast. Choice of bacon, sausage, or ham, and American, Swiss,or cheddar cheese