Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Tackle

Jig A Bit

$9.00

two eggs with your choice of toast

Bobber

$9.75

two eggs choice of bacon, sausage, or ham with your choice of toast

Hook, Line Sinker

$10.25

two eggs, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham withyour choice of toast and hashbrowns

Skillet Breakfast

Number 1

$10.50

American fries, diced ham, and two eggs over easy smothered with melted cheese severd with toast

Number 2

$11.00

American fries, diced ham, and two eggs over easy, diced peppers,onions, tomatos, and mushrooms smothered with melted cheese severd with toast

Number 3

$12.00

American fries, and two eggs over easy topped with sausage gravy, served with a buttermilk biscuit

Minnows & Seniors

One Egg

$10.00

one egg, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham with toast and choice of juice or milk

One French Toast

$10.00

one french toast,choice of bacon, sausage, or ham and choice of juice or milk

One Pancake

$10.00

one pancake, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham, and choice of juice or milk

Breakfast Sweets

French Toast

$10.00

two slices of thick cut Texas toast bread, battered and grilled to a golden brown, served with choice of bacon, sausage, or hom

Pancakes

$10.00

a stack of three fluffy pancakes, served with choice of bacon, sausage, or ham

Oatmeal

$9.00

heart healthy with brown sugar and toast

Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

giant roll with iceing

3 egg omelettes

Ham & Cheese

$10.00

filled with diced ham and cheddar jack cheese

Fisherman's

$11.00

filled with mushrooms, diced tomatos, onions, ham, and cheddar jack cheese

Sporty's

$12.00

filled with tomatos, onions, peppers, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham

Specialties

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$11.00

two buttermilk biscuits covered in savory sausage gravy

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

scrambled eggs,cheese,tomotos,onions,black olives, and choice of bacon, sausage , or ham rolled into flour tortilla served with salsa and sour cream

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

build your own sandwich with your choice of bagel, english muffin, wheat berry, or sough dough toast. Choice of bacon, sausage, or ham, and American, Swiss,or cheddar cheese

Half Order Biscuits & Gravy

$7.25

Breakfast Buffet

Breakfast Buffet

$15.00

Available on select dates

Breakfast Buffet Kids

$10.00

Available on select dates

Breakfast Buffet Kids Under 7

$7.00

Available on select dates

Breakfast Sides

Hash Browns

$4.00

American Fries

$4.00

Short Stack (2)

$5.00

Cold Cereal

$4.25

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$4.00

Ham

$4.00

Breads (wheat,white,wheat berry,sour dough,or english muffin)

$4.00

VanIlla Yogurt

$6.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$5.00

1/2 Hashbrowns

$2.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

Beverages

Juice

$3.00

apple, orange, cranberry, tomato

Milk

$3.00

white, chocolate

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Pop

$3.00

coke, diet coke, 7 up

Thermos of Coffee (one quart)

$7.00

Thermos of Coffee (two quart)

$9.00

Lake Lunch

Sack Lunch

$18.00

Shore Lunch

$32.00

2-4-1

Beer

Canned Beer/Seltzer

$5.00

Bottled Beer

$3.00

Tap Beer

$4.00

Liquor

Cocktail

$4.50

Specials

LOW Cups

LOW Cup

$10.00

Refill Tap

$3.00

Refill Cocktail

$3.00

Offsale

Beer

Busch Light NA

$15.00

White Claw

$18.00

Carbliss

$15.00

High Noon

$15.00

LaBatt

$15.00

Angry Orchard

$18.00

12 Pk Cans

$15.00

24 Pk Cans

$30.00

12 Pk Bottles

$16.50

24 Pk Bottles

$33.00

12 Pk Cans

$15.00

24 Pk Cans

$30.00

12 Pk Bottles

$16.50

24 Pk Bottles

$33.00

12 Pk Cans

$15.00

24 Pk Cans

$30.00

12 Pk Bottles

$16.50

24 Pk Bottles

$33.00

12 Pk Cans

$15.00

24 Pk Cans

$30.00

12 Pk Bottles

$16.50

24 Pk Bottles

$33.00

12 Pk Cans

$15.00

24 Pk Cans

$30.00

12 Pk Bottles

$16.50

24 Pk Bottles

$33.00

12 Pk Cans

$15.00

24 Pk Cans

$30.00

12 Pk Bottles

$16.50

24 Pk Bottles

$33.00

Liquor

Absolut

$32.00

Bacardi

$22.00

Bacardi Limon

$22.00

Bailey's

$45.00

Black Velvet

$15.00

Bowman's Gin

$15.00

Bowman's Vodka

$15.00

Captain Morgan

$24.00

Dr. McGillicuddys Cherry

$26.00

Fireball

$22.00

Grey Goose

$45.00

Jack Daniels

$40.00

Jagermeister

$32.00

Jim Beam

$28.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$24.00

Malibu

$22.00

Smirnoff

$22.00

Windsor

$22.00

Wiser's

$26.00

Liquid Ice

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Clamato

$6.50

Mr & Mrs T Bloody Mary Mix

$8.00