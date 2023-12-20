Spot Coffee New West Seneca
Drinks (3PD)
Coffee & Tea
- Brewed Coffee - House$2.75+
SPoT's fresh roasted house coffee.
- Brewed Single Origin Coffee$2.97+
SPoT's fresh roasted single origin coffee. Light and dark roasts change regularly.
- Iced Coffee$3.58+
Japanese style, brewed and rapidly chilled directly on ice.
- Café Au Lait$5.06+
Equal parts brewed coffee and steamed milk.
- Jug-O-Joe$24.75
96 oz of brewed coffee in insulated, disposable carafe. Includes cream, sugar, sweetener, stir sticks, cups and lids for 8 servings.
- Organic Fair Trade Tea$4.35+
Proudly serving Rishi tea - certified organic, fair trade, green, black and herbal teas.
- Iced Tea$3.58+
Rishi Iced tea - certified organic, fair trade, green, black and herbal teas.
- Chai Latte$5.28+
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other spices, combined with milk (steamed or iced), for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
- Tea Au Lait$5.06+
Equal parts organic tea and steamed milk.
- Hot Chocolate$4.51+
Steamed milk and chocolate sauce topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.
- Steamer$4.13+
Warm cup of steamed milk with optional flavors.
- Brewed "33"$2.97+
Espresso
- Cappuccino$4.95+
Espresso and densely textured milk.
- Latte$4.95+
Espresso and milk (steamed or iced).
- Caramel Macchiato$5.45+
Espresso, Ghirardelli caramel, vanilla, milk & whipped cream.
- Mocha$5.45+
Espresso, Ghirardelli chocolate sauce, milk & whipped cream
- Americano$4.07+
Water topped with espresso.
- Red Eye$5.23+
A double shot of our hand-crafted espresso, poured over brewed coffee. Available hot or iced.
- Dirty Chai Latte$5.28+
Chai latte with a double shot of espresso.
Blender Drinks
- Cinco Shake$6.05+
Espresso, white chocolate, caramel vanilla shake with whipped cream.
- Mocha Shake$6.05+
Espresso & chocolate shake with whipped cream.
- Java Shake$6.05+
Espresso & vanilla shake with whipped cream.
- Protein Power Shake$8.42
Real fruit purée & protein powder, blended with a banana. Choice of soy or whey.
- SPoTsicle$5.45+
Our take on a milkshake - your choice of flavor!
- Chaisicle$6.05+
House made chai & vanilla shake.
- SPoT Slush$5.06+
Our take on a slushie - your choice of flavor!
- Fruit Smoothie$6.55
Made with real fruit purée - choice of strawberry, wildberry, strawberry-banana, mango, or peach. Grande size.
Specialty Drinks
Bottled Beverages
- SPoT Water$2.75
16.9 oz bottled water
- Nantucket Nectars Juice$3.95
16oz bottled orange juice.
- Saranac Bottle$3.75
- Perrier Sparking Water$3.50
- Red Jacket Apple Juice$3.75
- Karma Water$4.50
- Ginger Ale$3.25
- Sweet Tea$3.25
- Unsweet Tea$3.25
- Snapple$3.25
- Green Tea$3.25
- Milk$2.70+
- Chocolate Milk$3.85
- Minute Maid$3.36
- Vitamin Water$3.25
- Powerade$3.25
- Saratoga Sparkling Water$3.25
- Blueberry Bai$3.25
- Coconut Bai$3.25
- Vitamin Water$3.58
- Powerade$3.25
Food (3PD)
All Day Breakfast
- Bagel$2.70
Your choice of bagel
- English Muffin$2.70
The English Muffin toasts up crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside.
- The Mike Sandwich$8.75
Two pan fried eggs with melted provolone & cream cheese, served on your choice of bread.
- Special Mike Sandwich$10.40
Two pan-fried eggs with melted provolone cheese, cream cheese and two plant-based sausage patties served on your choice of bagel, English muffin, or focaccia bread.
- Breakfast Wrap$9.30
Scrambled eggs with salsa and melted provolone, served in a flour tortilla
- Side of Butter$0.67
- Frittata Breakfast$10.59
- Cheese Omelet$7.45
Three-egg omelet served with aged cheddar cheese & choice of bread.
- Spinach Feta Omelet$13.50
Three-egg omelet served with feta cheese, sautéed spinach & choice of bread.
- Western Omelet$17.49
Three-egg omelet with cheddar cheese, sautéed onions & peppers, diced smoked ham, and choice of bread.
- Frittata Omelet$17.02
Three-egg omelet with cheddar cheese, sautéed tomatoes, peppers, onions, fresh mushrooms & choice of bread.
- Bacon, Eggs and Toast$9.66
Lighter Fare & Sides
- Soup of the Day$9.26
- Avocado Guacamole Toast$7.95
Your choice of white or whole wheat focaccia bread served with fresh avocado guacamole, finished with a drizzle of olive oil and everything seasoning.
- Oatmeal
Oatmeal with your choice of brown sugar or fresh fruit.
- Yogurt Parfait$6.95
Vanilla-infused Greek yogurt, fresh fruit, and our housemade granola
- Housemade Granola$5.95
Housemade granola prepared fresh from our local kitchen
- Housemade Granola with Yogurt$6.95
Vanilla-infused Greek yogurt with housemade granola prepared fresh from our local kitchen
- Fruit Cup$5.35
Fresh cut fruit cup
- Side of Bacon$3.33
- Eggies$4.33
- Side Sausage$3.33
- Banana$2.00
- Pizza Bagel$9.26
SPoT Sandwiches
- BLT$8.95
Crisp bacon, romaine lettuce and tomatoes with mayonnaise on white or whole wheat focaccia bread.
- Creamy Grilled Cheese$12.05
Cheddar cheese and tomatoes on a bed of creamy dijonnaise on white or whole what focaccia bread.
- Pesto Chicken Panini$16.89
Chicken marinated in basil pesto with sun-dried tomato pesto, mozzarella & pesto aioli, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.
- Roasted Turkey Panini$16.89
Turkey, cheddar, mayonnaise, bibb lettuce & tomato, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.
- Plant-Based Vegan Burger$16.89
Plant-based vegan burger with hummus spread, mixed greens, and tomatoes on a gluten-free bun.
- Herb-Crusted Salmon Sandwich$16.89
Herb-crusted salmon filet, mixed greens, tomatoes, and avocado guacamole on a toasted butter croissant.
- Spicy Tuna Panini$16.89
Spicy tuna, mixed greens, pepper-jack cheese, and Cajun remoulade, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.
- Holiday Turkey & Bacon Grilled Cheese$13.26
SPoT Salads
- Mixed Green Salad$14.47
Mixed greens tossed with SPoT's balsamic vinaigrette, fresh strawberries, toasted almonds and goat cheese.
- Greek Salad$14.47
Combination of field greens and fresh baby spinach, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, peppers, onions, tomatoes, & cucumbers. Served with a side of Greek dressing.
- Caesar Salad$13.26
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and classic creamy Caesar dressing.
- Quinoa Kale Salad$15.68
Organic red and white quinoa, garbanzo beans, kale, edamame beans, and feta cheese served on a bed of spinach greens. Served with a side of balsamic dressing.
- Spinach Salad$13.26
SPoT Wraps
- Chicken Feta Wrap$15.68
Roasted chicken, feta cheese, mixed greens, green peppers, red onions, and an herb vinaigrette.
- Cajun Turkey Wrap$15.68
Roasted turkey, pepper-jack cheese, Cajun remoulade, mixed greens and tomato.
- Spicy Tuna Wrap$16.89
Our signature spicy tuna, mixed greens, pepper-jack cheese, and Cajun remoulade.
- Fresh Veggie Wrap$15.68
Mixed greens, hummus, goat cheese, tomatoes, sliced cucumber, red onion, and an herb vinaigrette.
- Black Bean Quesadilla$14.47
Black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, & pepper-jack cheese, served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Treats
- Baclava$6.60
- Baclava$6.60
- Brownie$4.54
Rich, chocolatey, fudge brownie
- Cannoli$5.67
- Cinnamon Roll$4.24
Cinnamon swirled around a flaky, buttery pastry topped with sweet glazed frosting.
- Coconut Macaroon$3.58
- Coffee Cake$4.66
- Cookie$3.33
Fresh-baked cookies from our local bakery
- Croissant$4.76
Try our buttery, flaky pastry, named for its historical crescent shape
- Cupcake$6.24
Try a vanilla or chocolate cupcake made fresh from a local gourmet bakery
- Cut Out Cookies$4.99
- Danish$5.46
- Danish$5.67
- French Macaroon$2.66
- Gluten-Free Brownie$5.32
- Gluten-Free Cookie$3.99
- Gluten-Free Cupcake$6.00
- Gluten-Free Muffin$4.84
- Macaron 12pk$45.25
- Macaron 6pk$23.30
- Macaroon$3.94
- Macaroon-Hamburg$2.87
- Muffin$3.94
Your choice of muffin, baked fresh daily in our local kitchen
- Pastry Hearts$2.00
- Raspberry Danish$4.66
- Rice Crispy Treat$3.58
Crispy rice and marshmallow bar
- S'mores Bar$4.54
Chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker dessert bar
- Scone$5.27
- Sweet Bun$4.33
- Tiramisu$8.33
- Hamburg Cinnamon Roll$5.67
- Hamburg Muffin$4.99
- Hamburg Cupcake$6.00
- Donut$3.33
- Holiday Chaos Cookie$4.26
- Holiday Apple Crisp Bar$6.13