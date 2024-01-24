Spring Boro Park 4801 13th Ave
FOOD
Catering Menu
- power bowl salad$80.00
- feta beet salad$80.00
- roasted veggie salad$80.00
- grilled salmon salad$90.00
- portobello steak salad$80.00
- simply caesar$80.00
- falafel salad$80.00
- spring tuna (no mayo )$80.00
- xspring tuna$80.00
- asian salad$80.00
- large salmon skewer$120.00
- harvest bowl$80.00
- salmon teriyaki$80.00
- garlic dljon salmon$90.00
- a vegan's dream$80.00
- veggie lasagna$75.00
- cheese lasagna$75.00
- penne alla vodka$75.00
- mac and cheese$75.00
- Eggplant parm$75.00
- large sandwich plater$120.00
- small sandwich tray$80.00
- LARGE DAIRY PASTRIES TRAY$80.00
- small dairy pastries plater$65.00
- small samon skewer plater$80.00
- guacamole plater$55.00
- 8x2lb container suop$150.00
- cold brew pitcher$30.00
- caramel latte pitcher$30.00
- zucchini fires$55.00
- berry potion pitcher$45.00
- rimonade pitcher$45.00
Fish Dishes
Sandwiches
- Tuna Medley (Mezonos)$10.00
House tuna, red pepper, tomato, romaine lettuce, red onion, honey tinted mustard, on mezonos pretzel bun/ sourdough multigrain.
- Classic Tuna (Mezonos)$10.00
House tuna, red pepper, tomato, romaine lettuce, red onion, on mezonos pretzel bun/ sourdough multigrain.
- Portobello Delight (Mezonos)$10.00
Portobello, butternut squash, tomato, red onion, romaine lettuce, on mezonos pretzel bun/ sourdough multigrain.
- Fresh Mozzarella (Mezonos, Dairy)$14.00
Fresh mozzarella, pesto, tomato, arugula, on mezonos sourdough herb focaccia.
- Smoky Cheese (Hamotzie, Dairy) 6hour Cheese$14.00
Smoked muenster cheese, pesto, green olives, arugula, cucumber, red onion, tomato, on country style sourdough.
- Creamy Egg Salad (Mezonos)$10.00
Creamy egg salad, onion, red peppers, romaine lettuce, on mezonos baguette.
- Avocado Toast (Mezonos)$14.00
Avocado, tomato, pickled red onion, cucumber, citrus, scallion, dressing, on mezonos sourdough multigrain topped with toasted pine nuts.
- Eggplant Parm Sandwich (Mezonos, Dairy)$14.00
Baked eggplant, fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, homemade tomato sauce, on mezonos sourdough multigrain.
- Egg Cheese Croissant (Mezonos, Dairy)$14.00
Scrambled eggs, smoked cheese, arugula, roasted red peppers, on a butter croissant.
- Portobello Cheese Burger (Mezonos, Dairy)$14.00
Portobello mushroom, smoked cheese, tomato, lettuce, sizzled Spanish onions, sriracha mayonnaise.
- Sourdough Pizza Panini (mezonos)$14.00
- Roasted Veggie Panini (mezonos)$14.00
- 4 Cheese Sourdough Panini (mezonos)$14.00
- Tuna on roll$8.00
- Egg salad on roll$8.00
- PLT panini (mezono)$14.00
- Guac and salmon sourdough$12.00
Wraps
- Tuna Wrap (Mezonos)$10.00
House tuna, red pepper, tomato, romaine lettuce, red onion, honey tinted mustard, mezonos whole wheat wrap.
- Salmon Wrap (Mezonos)$12.00
Salmon, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado cream, mezonos whole wheat wrap.
- Roasted Veggie Wrap (Mezonos)$10.00
Roasted vegetables (carrot, red pepper, butternut squash), kohlrabi, alfalfa sprouts, roasted cauliflower cream, red onion, romaine lettuce, mezonos whole wheat wrap.
- Egg Cheddar Wrap (Mezonos, Dairy)$12.00
Scrambled egg, cheddar, roasted peppers and onions, sautéed greens, mezonos whole wheat wrap.
Salads
- Power Bowl (Dairy)$18.00
Lettuce, arugula, farro, feta cheese, toasted almonds, frizzled leek, roasted butternut squash, red onion, craisins, creamy herb dressing.
- Feta Beet (Dairy)$18.00
Quinoa, roasted beets, feta cheese, lettuce, arugula, toasted walnuts, chopped green apples, tri-color peppers, balsamic vinaigrette.
- Roasted Veggie$18.00
Roasted veggie strips, carrot, turnip, baby portobello, spring mix, fennel, shredded beets, roasted cauliflower, garlic chips, creamy dill dressing.
- Grilled Salmon Salad$20.00
Grilled salmon, romaine lettuce, arugula, mango, jalapeno, roasted celery root, sugar snap peas, heirloom cherry tomatoes, honey sriracha dressing.
- “Steak” Salad$20.00
Roasted Japanese potato, romaine, kale, roasted corn, cherry tomato, watermelon radish, red onion, creamy balsamic dressing.
- Simply Caesar (Dairy)$18.00
Romaine lettuce, Persian cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, roasted chickpeas, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing.
- Spring Tuna (No Mayo)$18.00
Tuna, avocado, green olives, lettuce, shaved red radish, red pepper sticks, shredded carrots, heated pumpkin seeds, soy ginger dressing.
- Spring Tuna$18.00
Tuna, mayo, avocado, green olives, lettuce, shaved red radish, red pepper sticks, shredded carrots, heated pumpkin seeds, soy ginger dressing.
- Asian Salad$18.00
Red cabbage, white cabbage, brown rice, carrot, zucchini, romaine lettuce, red pepper, snow peas, cashews, tortilla chips, seaweed chips, sesame seeds, Asian sesame dressing.
- Quinoa Bowl$8.00
Red and white quinoa, avocado, shredded carrot, zucchini, beets, soy ginger dressing.
- Egg Bowl$8.00
Red and white quinoa, hard boild egg, shredded carrot, zucchini, beets, soy ginger dressing.
- Harvest Bowl$18.00
Romaine lettuce, roasted butternut squash, toasted pumpkin seeds, pomegranate arils, candied walnuts, feta cheese, dressing
- Salad$4.00
- 1/4 Avocado$2.00
- 4onz Dressing$2.00
- Salmon$7.00
Soup
Specialty Milkshakes
- Viennese Dream$10.00
Viennese chocolate, peanuts, vanilla ice cream, milk, chocolate syrup, whipped cream.
- Creamy Caramel$10.00
Milk Munch, caramel, vanilla ice cream, milk, whipped cream, caramel sauce, chocolate shavings.
- Tropical Island$10.00
Strawberry, mango, passion fruit, vanilla ice cream, milk, whipped cream, strawberry and mango puree.
- Triple Chocolate$10.00
Milk, white chocolate, milk chocolate, chocolate ice cream, milk, whipped cream, chocolate shavings.
- Espresso Deluxe$10.00
Double shot of espresso, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, coffee powder.
- Strawberry Shortcake$10.00
Strawberries, vanilla, cookies, strawberry ice cream, milk, whipped cream, strawberry puree.
Acai Bowl
- Berry Bowl$13.00
Acai, strawberry, blueberry, coconut water, topped with coconut flakes, granola, banana, mango, blueberry.
- Tangy Bowl$13.00
Acai, blueberry, cherry, almond milk, banana, topped with coconut flakes, granola, kiwi, pineapple.
- Nutty Bowl$13.00
Acai, almond milk, banana, topped with peanut butter, coconut flakes, toasted walnuts, banana, granola.
- Almond Bowl$13.00
Acai, almond milk, banana, topped with almond butter, coconut flakes, chia seeds,bluberies, banana, granola.
Homemade Yogurts
Dips
- Garlic Dip$7.00
- Roasted Plum Tomato$7.00
- Citrus jalapeño$7.00
- Creamy olive$7.00
- Dill Dip$7.00
- Mushroom Dip$7.00
- Roasted Eggplant$7.00
- White bean$7.00
- House recipe Tuna$8.00
- Creamy Egg salad$7.00
- Red wine Onion$8.00
- Hummus$7.00
- Matbucha$7.00
- Babaganush$7.00
- Roasted Garlic$7.00
- Roasted jalapeno Garlic$7.00
- Roasted Sundried Garlic$7.00
- Dips$7.00
Smoothies
- Bajaberry$10.00
Strawberry, blueberry, cherry, orange juice, lime zest.
- Spring Lemonade$10.00Out of stock
Homemade lemonade, wheatgrass, agave, ice.
- Good Morning$10.00
Espresso shot, banana, granola, almond butter, almond milk, honey, chia seeds.
- Pina Colada$10.00
Pineapple, coconut milk, coconut, lime.
- Super Berry$10.00
Strawberry, blueberry, acai, honey, coconut water.
- Green Team$10.00
Kale, spinach, almond milk, honey, almond butter, banana.
- Tropical Vacation$10.00
Mango, pineapple, banana, coconut water.
- Booster$10.00
Double shot espresso, almond milk, dates, cacao nibs, almond butter, banana.
- Strawberry Banana$10.00
Strawberry, banana, milk, honey.
- Katzefet$10.00
Strawberry, mango, raspberry puree, white chocolate, vanilla ice cream, milk.
- Mitz Pri$10.00
Strawberry, peach, mango, pineapple, milk.
- Smootie$10.00
- fruit cup$8.00
LUNCH
- Mexican Bowl (Dairy)$18.00
Fluffy rice topped with creamy black beans, guacamole, authentic pico de gallo, and a sunny-side-up egg, sprinkled with melted shredded cheese.
- Fish Tacos$20.00
3 Warm Mexican Tortillas - stuffed with golden, lightly fried flounder, lettuce, red cabbage, corn, mango salsa, chipotle mayo,
- Fettuccine Alfredo (Dairy)$20.00
Mouthwatering fettuccine drenched in creamy, velvety Alfredo sauce and sauteed baby Bella mushrooms
- Original Sourdough Pizza$16.00
Famous hearth-baked sourdough crust topped with a zesty sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
- Salmon Burrito$15.00
- Fish and Chips (Fries)$20.00
Golden, lightly fried flounder, chipotle mayo, house cut fries, accompanied by our signature coleslaw
- Portobello Tacos$20.00
- Veggie Bowl (Dairy)$18.00
- 10” (Dairy)sourdough Pizza lunch special$20.00
- A Vegan’s Dream$16.00
Roasted Japanese eggplant, pickled red onions, roasted cauliflower, pico de gallo, heated tehina.
- Cheese Lasagna (Dairy)$16.00
Pasta, shredded cheddar and mozzarella, ricotta cheese, cottage cheese, homemade tomato sauce.
- Penne Alla Vodka (Dairy)$16.00
Penne pasta, vodka cream sauce.
- Mac and Cheese (Dairy)$16.00
Pasta, cheesy bechamel sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, topped with sourdough breadcrumbs.
- Eggplant Parm (Dairy) 6 Hour Cheese$16.00
Coated in sourdough multigrain panko crumbs, layered with fresh mozzarella and homemade tomato sauce.
- Fried Fish Burger$20.00
SIDES
- Nachos (Dairy)$15.00
Crunchy tortilla chips smothered in sour cream sauce, creamy guacamole, authentic pico de gallo. Sprinkled with melted shredded cheese.
- Guac and chips$8.00
- Hand-cut French Fries$10.00
Hand-cut potato fries coated in Parmesan and parsley, served with garlic mayo, and ketchup.
- Crispy Zucchini Fries$10.00
Homemade sourdough breaded zucchini fries, in-house slow-cooked marinara sauce.
- Hand-Cut Sweet Potato Fries$10.00
Hand-cut Sweet potato fries with Honey Mustard, and ketchup.
- Side of Rice$4.95
- Side Of Hashbrowns$5.95
Crispy Hash-browns, with roasted peppers.