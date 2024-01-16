Spring Hill Inn - Storrs 957 Storrs Road
Breakfast & Brunch
A La Carte
Plates and Faves
Griddle Sweets
Spring Hill Scrambles
Beverages/Coffee/Tea
Lunch & Dinner
Salads
Apps
Entrees
- 12oz NY Sirloin$33.99
- Baked Scallops$28.99
- Chicken Marsala$23.99
- Frutti Di Mir$32.99
- Garlic-Rosemary Lamb Sirloin$33.99
- Grilled Steak Tips$28.99
- Haddock Casino$24.99
- Herb Roasted Chicken$21.99
- Lobster and Penne A La Vodka$31.99
- Mac & Cheese$14.99
- Pan Roasted Salmon$23.99
- Pork Dijonaise$22.99
- Seafood Casserole$33.99
- Spring Hill Scampi$23.99
Lightly Fried
Burgers/Chicken
Sandwiches
Alcohol
Beer
Wine
- Glass - House Cab Sav$8.00
- Glass - House Chardonnay$8.00
- Glass - House Merlot$8.00
- Glass - House Pinot Grigio$8.00
- Black Stallion Chardonnay$14.00+
- Martin Ray Chardonnay$11.00+
- Gaierhof Pinot Grigio$11.00+
- Mud House Sauvignon Blanc$10.00+
- Milbrandt Reisling$9.00+
- Villa Monsignore Moscato$9.00+
- Villa Sandi Prosecco$10.00+
- Gerard Bertrand Cote De Rose$12.00+
- White Sangria$8.00
- Prosecco$9.00
- House White Wine$8.00
- Oberon Cab Sav Bottle$55.00
- Vina Robles Cab Sav$15.00+
- Angeline Reserve Cab Sav$10.00+
- Rodney Strong Merlot$10.00+
- Angeline Reserve Pinot Noir$10.00+
- Portillo Malbec$9.00+
- Shannon Ridge Red Blend$10.00+
- Silverado Cab Sau$75.00
- Red Sangria$8.00
- House Red Wine$8.00
Spirits
- Titos$9.00
- Grey Goose$13.00
- Kettle One$11.00
- Skyy Raz$9.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$10.00
- House Vodka$6.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Jack Daniels$9.00
- Crown Royal$10.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Green Spot$15.00
- Jack Daniels Fire$7.00
- Rittenhouse$9.00
- Canadian Club$8.00
- Tanqueray$10.00
- Empress$11.00
- Bombay$12.00
- Gardener$11.00
- House Gin$6.00
- Captain Morgan$9.00
- Goslings$9.00
- Calypso (House)$6.00
- Espolon$10.00
- Herradura$13.00
- Lalo$13.00
- Mezcal Union$10.00
- 1800 Coconut$8.00
- House Tequila$6.00
- Well Vodka$7.00
- Well Whisky$7.00
- Well Gin$7.00
- Well Rum$7.00
- Well Tequila$7.00
- Call Drink$10.00
- Kahlua$9.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Aperol$8.00
- Baileys$8.00
- Midori$7.00
- Sambvca$10.00
- Chambord$10.00
- Bicerin$8.00
- Disaronno$10.00
- Cointreau$9.00
- Pama$9.00
Cocktails
Martinis
Bourbon/Scotch
Spring Hill Inn - Storrs Location and Hours
(860) 477-1199
Closed • Opens Saturday at 8AM