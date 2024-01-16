Springfield Manor | Winery, Distillery, & Brewery
Food
- Charcuterie Box$25.00
Test Charcuterie Box description
- Cheese Box$15.00
- Pretzel with cheese$8.00
- Crab dip$19.00
- Spinach dip$15.00
- Pita and hummus$13.00
- Cinnamon pretzels$6.00
- buffalo chicken dip$15.00
- chips and mild salsa$8.00
- chips and medium guac$9.00
- French bread pizza$10.00
- warm brie$15.00
- chips and queso$9.00
- coke/water$2.50
- Pretzel alone$4.00
- Bread$4.00
- Chip Sampler$12.00
Beer
- Summer Set Blonde$6.00
4.2% Our hosue light beer; A crisp, clean, & refreshing blonde ale
- Toasted Nut Job$7.00
6.3% Rich brown ale base brewed with loads of freshly toasted organic coconut.
- Green Warrior$7.00
6.7% Our flagship West Coast IPA brewed with Citra, Simcoe, & Amarillo hops. Notes of dank pine with subtle hint of grapefruit.
- Checkmark$7.00
7.8% New England IPA brewed with Vic Secret, Citra & Mosaic hops. Notes of orange pith, mango & sweet melon.
- Skippy Time$7.00
7.4% West Coast IPA brewed with Strata & Citra hops. Notes of dank pine, resiny hop oil, & a touch of tropical fruit.
- Cake Break$7.00
6.2% Fruited blonde ale conditioned on cheesecake, vanilla beans & pineapples.
- Patio Beer - Creamsicle$7.00
6.5% A fruited blonde ale that has been conditioned on Tahitian vanilla beans & tangerines.
- Dark Lord$7.00
12.9% Imperial stout brewed with mapel syrup, dark chocolate, vanilla, & freshly roasted coffee beans.
- Brotherhood$7.00
5.5% Our classic German-style hefeweizen with balanced notes of clove & banana
- Nightlock$7.00
6.8% Classic dark lager, full of roasty notes with a hint of chocolate & coffee
- Rust Bucket$6.00
5.8% Delicious amber ale that is not too light or too heavy, perfect blend of both worlds. Notes of toffee & caramel with a little hop bite on the finish
- Blow Dart$7.00
5.5% Fruited sour conditioned on blackberries, raspberries, and vanilla beans.
- 2 Beer Cans$12.00
TO GO ONLY!! Two 16oz cans of your choice of beers on tap.
- 4 Beer Cans$20.00
TO GO ONLY!! Four 16oz cans of your choice of beers on tap.
- 6 Beer Cans (Copy)$30.00
TO GO ONLY!! Four 16oz cans of your choice of beers on tap.