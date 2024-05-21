Sprinkles Ice Cream 9 Bowens Wharf
COFFEE
- SMALL HOT COFFEE
Brewed local, Richard Alan coffee.$3.75
- LARGE HOT COFFEE
Brewed local, Richard Alan coffee.$4.50
- SMALL ICED COFFEE
Iced local, Richard Alan coffee.$3.95
- LARGE ICED COFFEE
Iced local, Richard Alan coffee.$4.95
- SMALL HOT CAPPUCINO
Brewed local, Richard Alan espresso, steamed milk and foam.$3.95
- LARGE HOT CAPPUCINO
Brewed local, Richard Alan espresso, steamed milk and foam.$4.95
- SMALL HOT LATTE
Brewed local, Richard Alan espresso, steamed milk.$3.95
- LARGE HOT LATTE
Brewed local, Richard Alan espresso, steamed milk.$4.95
- SMALL ICED LATTE
Brewed local, Richard Alan espresso, milk.$4.75
- LARGE ICED LATTE
Brewed local, Richard Alan espresso, milk.$5.75
- SINGLE ESPRESSO
Brewed local, Richard Alan espresso.$3.25
- DOUBLE ESPRESSO
Brewed local, Richard Alan espresso.$4.25
- SMALL ICED UNDER THE SEA
Iced coffee poured over two scoops of ice cream of your choice.$6.25
- LARGE ICED UNDER THE SEA
Iced coffee poured over three scoops of ice cream of your choice.$6.95
ICE CREAM
- SMALL ICE CREAM
One scoop of ice cream in your choice of cup or cone.$4.95
- MEDIUM ICE CREAM
Two scoops of ice cream in your choice of cup or cone.$5.95
- LARGE ICE CREAM
Three scoops of ice cream in your choice of cup or cone.$6.95
- 2 SCOOP SUNDAE
Two scoops of ice cream, hot fudge or caramel, whipped cream, sprinkles or *walnuts*, with a cherry on top.$6.95
- 3 SCOOP SUNDAE
Three scoops of ice cream, hot fudge or caramel, whipped cream, sprinkles or *walnuts*, with a cherry on top.$7.50