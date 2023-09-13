Sprout Momma 93 Arrow Road
FOOD
Table Snacks
Shotgun Shrimp
Creamy sriracha glazed shrimp
Mezze Platter
Marinated olives,roasted mixed nuts, and savory shortbread straws
Little Pigs
Roasted Irish bangers wrapped in house pastry served with peppery onion jam and hot mustard.
Vegan Nachos
House made corn chips topped with fired roasted veggies, refried beans, jajapeno cashew cheese, lettuce, avocado, served with house salsa.
Daily Loaded Fries
Sandwiches
Muffuletta
Italian Charcutierie, burrat cheese, house creole olive gardinere - olive oil focaccis and pepperocinis
Groovin Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, grilled Jewish Rye
Bahn Mi
crispy tempura shrimp , sweet and sour pickled vegetable salad, Hoisin mayo, hot pepper preserve, shaved daikon radish, - baguette
House Roast Beef
House Roast Beef, melted onions, smoked Gouda, TIger DIll sauce, natural jus - pumpernickle Kaisar roll
Crispy Fried Jerked Chicken
Crispy thighs, Mojo sauce, pickled vegtables, fresh pineapple, brioche roll
Patty's Smash Melt
Twin pan fried 4oz patties, caramelized onions, extra American cheese, special sauce - grilled Jewish rye
Momma's dagwood Club
house smoked turkey, honey ham, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Tuna Salad
traditional tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, croissant
Chicken Salad Croissant
traditional chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, croissant
Farmer's Foccacia
Chimi charred and chilled market veggies, arugula,roasted sweet peppers,wild mushroom pate, on olive oil foccacia
Shrooms on Shingle
Shotgun style fried shrooms, Green Empress dressing, and micro green salad on a grilled baguette.
Falafel Pita
Crispy falafel, lemony hummus, marinated feta, olive tapenade, fired roasted pepperse, arugula, on pita
Tomato Pie
Fajitas
Salads
Chopped Julius
Kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, shaved onions, red pepper, feta, lemon roasted chickpeas, caramelized lemon, tossed with lemon olive vinaigrette, with pita daggers
South Beach Cobb
Chilled key lime shrimp, grilled pineapple. avocado, charred corn, pickled onion, bacon, roasted red peppers, chimichurri Ranch
Bleu B.LT.
Crispy crust, garlic oil, mozzarella, topped chopped antipasta style salad
Mexicali Blues
Mixed greens with queso blanco, roasted red peppers, charred corn, avocado, tomato, with house grilled and chilled BBQ chicken tossed with chimi Ranch, in a house made crispy tortilla bowl
Pizzas
Little Sprouts
Brunch
Ham N Brie Benny
Huevos Acapulco
Shrimp Hash
Biggy's Bfast
French Toast
Groovin Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, grilled Jewish Rye
Muffuletta
Italian Charcutierie, burrat cheese, house creole olive gardinere - olive oil focaccis and pepperocinis
Tuna Salad
traditional tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, croissant
Chopped Julius
Kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, shaved onions, red pepper, feta, lemon roasted chickpeas, caramelized lemon, tossed with lemon olive vinaigrette, with pita daggers