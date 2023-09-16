Buy any item, get 20% off any item
Baked Potatoes

Pulled Pork Spud

$13.99

Topped with butter, cheese, salt, pepper Pulled Pork. And your choice of bbq sauce

Build A Spud

Build A Spud

$8.99

Mixed with salt, pepper, butter and cheese

Cajun Shrimp Spud

Cajun Shrimp Spud

$13.99

Comes with grilled shrimp

Chicken Bacon Ranch Spud

Chicken Bacon Ranch Spud

$13.99
Mac & Cheese Spud

Mac & Cheese Spud

$12.99

Comes with Butter, Cheese, Salt & Pepper topped with Mac & Cheese

Philly Spud

Philly Spud

$13.99

Philly cheesesteak, with grilled onions, bell peppers and Cheese

Popcorn Chicken Spud

Popcorn Chicken Spud

$15.99

Butter, Salt & Pepper with Popcorn Chicken. And your choice of sauce

Simple Spud

Simple Spud

$8.99

Just Cheese, Butter, Salt & Pepper

Texas Spud

Texas Spud

$16.99

Butter, Brisket, BBQ Sauce, Cheese & Sour Cream

The Western Spud

The Western Spud

$19.99

Comes with Salt, Pepper, Butter and Cheese. Topped with Brisket, Sausage and onion rings. With BBQ Sauce

Ultimate Spud

Ultimate Spud

$13.99

Ham, Bacon, Cheese, Black Olives, Onions

Barbeque Plates

1 Meat Plate

1 Meat Plate

$15.95

Choice of one slow-smoked meat served with two sides and Texas Toast

2 Meat Plate

2 Meat Plate

$17.95

Choose your favorite combination of two slow-smoked meats served with two sides with Texas Toast

3 Meat Plate

3 Meat Plate

$19.50

Choose your favorite combination of three slow-smoked meats served with two sides with Texas Toast.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$9.95

Served with Pickle

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.95

Served With Pickle Spear

Rib Plate

Rib Plate

$21.95

Comes with 6 ribs with two sides and Texas Toast

Sausage Sandwich

$8.50

Wings

6 Count Wings

6 Count Wings

$11.95
12 Count Wings

12 Count Wings

$19.95
18 Count Wings

18 Count Wings

$25.99
24 Count Wings

24 Count Wings

$35.99

Sides

Bacon Wrapped Armadillo Egg

Bacon Wrapped Armadillo Egg

$5.00

Armadillo eggs are a Texas BBQ staple. Cream cheese-stuffed jalapenos are wrapped in pork sausage and bacon. Slow Smoked to perfection

Baked Potato Casserole

Baked Potato Casserole

$3.50+
Brisket Baked Beans

Brisket Baked Beans

$3.50+

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00+

Deep Fried mozzarella sticks. Served with your choice of Dip.

Churro Bites

$2.99+
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.50+

Cruncheros Chicken, Cheese & Hatch Chile Rolled Tacos

$5.99+

This 2 oz. battered rolled taco is ready-to-eat and filled seasoned chicken, Hatch green chiles, and jalapeño cheddar cheese. The freshly made flour tortilla is coated in a seasoned batter and filled end-to-end with the delicious filling.

Four Southwestern Egg Rolls

Four Southwestern Egg Rolls

$14.95

4 Crispy flour tortillas, chicken, black beans, corn, jalapeño Jack cheese, red peppers, spinach.

Fried Okra

$3.50
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.50+
Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$5.99

Potato Kegs

$6.99+Out of stock

Stuffed with bacon, chives, cheddar cheese

Potato Salad

$3.50+
Texas Toast

Texas Toast

$1.29

Three Philly Cheese Steak Egg Roll

$14.95

3 Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$4.99

Yummy Funnel Cake Fries

Lemonade

32oz Lemonade

$7.00

64oz Lemonade

$13.00

Meat By Weight

Brisket

Brisket

$8.50+
Loaded Nacho Smoke Sausage

Loaded Nacho Smoke Sausage

$7.25+
Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$6.00+
Smoked Chicken Breast

Smoked Chicken Breast

$7.50+
Smoked Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

Smoked Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$7.25+
Smoked Sausage

Smoked Sausage

$5.25+

Smoked Turkey

$3.50+

Chicken Tenders

3 Tender Combo

$7.99

4 Tender Combo

$11.99

6 Tender Combo

$14.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Kids Combo

$5.99

Family Packs

Texas Brisket Party Pack

Texas Brisket Party Pack

$225.00

Get 4lbs. of Brisket, your choice of 2 large sides, slices of toast, relish and sauce.

Pulled Pork Party Pack

$194.00

Dig in to 4 lbs. of Pulled Pork, large Coleslaw, large Barbecue Beans, Baked Potato Casserole, slices of toast, relish and sauce

Original Big Yellow Box

$210.00

Enjoy 2 lbs. of Pulled Pork, 2 lbs. of Sliced Brisket, large Coleslaw, large Barbecue Beans, large Potato Casserole, slices of toast, relish and sauce

Family Pack

Family Pack

$96.00

Includes a choice of 2 meats (1 lb. each), your choice of sauce, Texas Toast, and 3 sides.

Classic Sandwich Pack

$140.95

Includes 12 sandwiches (w/ your choice of meat), coleslaw, baked potato casserole, relish, and your choice of sauce.

Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.99

Fries Covered with Chili and Cheese.. Yummy.

Brisket Fries

Brisket Fries

$13.99

Cheese Fries Topped with Brisket

Buffalo Ranch Fries

Buffalo Ranch Fries

$7.99

Fries topped with Buffalo and Ranch

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$7.99

Topped with Cajun Seasoning

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$8.99

Gold old Cheese Fries.. Yummy!!!

Hot Fries

Hot Fries

$7.99

Hot Seasoned Fries

Nashville Hot Fries

Nashville Hot Fries

$10.45

Fries Covered with Cheese, Chicken Tenders, Hot Sauce And Ranch

Philly Cheesesteak Fries

$15.99

It's a Philly on top of fries

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$6.99

Topped with our House Seasoning

Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries

Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries

$12.99

Chicken, Bacon And Ranch.

Drinks

16oz

$2.75

32oz

$4.15

Deserts

Pecan Pie Slice

$2.99

Whole Pecan Pie

$14.99

Misc Food Items

Grilled Cheese

$3.99
Surf 'n'Turf Beast Feast

Surf 'n'Turf Beast Feast

$15.99+

Choose your 3 meats, cheese fries, bacon ranch fries. Large Size is served in a 14in box, Small Size Comes in a 7in box