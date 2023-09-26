Popular Items

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$7.00

Pork Roll Egg and Cheese

$7.00

Build Your Own Egg Sandwich

$5.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwiches

Build Your Own Egg Sandwich

$5.00

The Mav

$8.25

2 fried eggs, bacon, American cheese, and a hash brown

The Bohdi Burrito

$9.50

Pork Roll Egg and Cheese plus Bacon and a hash brown in a wrap

The Luke

$8.25

Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese, with a Hash-Brown

Pork Roll Egg and Cheese

$7.00

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$7.00

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$7.00

Roll or Bagel and Cream Cheese

$3.00

Roll or Bagel and Butter

$2.50

Breakfast Platters

Comfort

$11.00

2 eggs any style with choice of meat (bacon, pork roll, sausage)

Farmers Omelet

$12.00

Tomato, onions, peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, bacon

Santa Monica Omelet

$12.00

Avocado, mushroom, onions, tomato, feta cheese

Western

$12.00

Ham, onion, green pepper, American cheese

Squal’s Sink

$13.00

Bacon, pork roll, onions, peppers, mushrooms, American cheese

Athletic Bird

$12.00

Egg whites, grilled chicken, broccoli

Sides

Hashbrown

$2.00

Bacon

$4.00

Porkroll

$4.00

Breakfast Sweets

Pancakes

$7.00

Texas French Toast

$8.00

Greek Yogurt Parfait with Strawberry Blueberries and Granola

$6.50

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Lunch

Lunch Sandwiches

Rutz Beef

$9.00

Roast Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, onion, horseradish Sauce

Squal Special

$9.00

Turkey, roasted red peppers, balsamic glaze

Italian

$8.50

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar

Club Special

$9.00

Ham, Turkey, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar, bacon, mayo

Ham and Cheese

$8.00

Turkey and Cheese

$8.50

Roast Beef and Cheese

$8.50

Burgers

Taco Bout a Burger

$9.50

Smash burger pressed and cooked on a tortilla. Crispy soft shell with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Build Your Veggie Burger (Black Bean and corn)

$8.00

Build Your Burger

$7.00

Build Your Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Burnin’ Bacon Blue Burger

$10.00

Burger with bacon, blue cheese and Mike’s Hot Honey

Outta the Office Burger

$9.00

Smashed burger patty fried onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, thousand island dressing

Exit 120 Burger

$10.00

Pork roll, fried egg, on a burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and American cheese

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Salad Bar

Salad

$10.00

Wraps

Chicken Caeser Wrap

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Sides

French Fries

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Empanadas

Beef Empanadas

$5.00

2 Beef Empanadas

Snacks

Counter Snacks

1 oz chip

$1.00

Candy Bar

$2.00

Cheezit

$1.00

Cliff Bar

$3.00

Famous Amos Chocolate Chip

$1.00

Fig Bar

$1.75

Mentos Mints

$1.75

Ms.Vickies

$1.75

Nutella

$2.50

Orbitz gum

$2.50

Oreo

$1.50

Pistachio

$1.50

Strawberry Cookies

$1.75

Taki

$1.75

Welches Fruit Snacks

$2.00

Welches Fruit Snacks (Copy)

$2.00

Drinks

Sodas

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

A&W Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Glass Bottle Coke

$3.25

Glass Bottle Sprite

$3.25

Glass Bottle Fanta

$3.25

Muscle Milk

Chocolate

$5.00

Iced Teas

Peach

$2.75

Raspberry

$2.75

Lemon

$2.75

Juices

Tropicana Apple Juice

$2.75

Tropicana Orange Juice

$3.25

Sports Drinks

Gatorade Lemon

$2.75

Gatorade Orange

$2.75

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.75

Vitamin Water Dragon Fruit

$2.75

Vitamin Water Kiwi Strawberry

$2.75

Vitamin Water Tropical Citrus

$2.75

Water

Smart Water

$2.75

Milk

Nesquik Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Celsius

Berry

$3.00

Lime

$3.00

Citrus

$3.00

Red Bull

Sugar Free

$3.25

Big Can

$5.25

Tropical

$3.25

Cranberry

$3.25

Orange

$3.25

Hot Coffee

12 Oz Coffee

$2.00

20 oz Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew Coffee

16 Oz

$3.50