Squal's Cafe 90 Matawan Road
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwiches
Build Your Own Egg Sandwich
The Mav
2 fried eggs, bacon, American cheese, and a hash brown
The Bohdi Burrito
Pork Roll Egg and Cheese plus Bacon and a hash brown in a wrap
The Luke
Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese, with a Hash-Brown
Pork Roll Egg and Cheese
Bacon Egg and Cheese
Sausage Egg and Cheese
Roll or Bagel and Cream Cheese
Roll or Bagel and Butter
Breakfast Platters
Comfort
2 eggs any style with choice of meat (bacon, pork roll, sausage)
Farmers Omelet
Tomato, onions, peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, bacon
Santa Monica Omelet
Avocado, mushroom, onions, tomato, feta cheese
Western
Ham, onion, green pepper, American cheese
Squal’s Sink
Bacon, pork roll, onions, peppers, mushrooms, American cheese
Athletic Bird
Egg whites, grilled chicken, broccoli
Breakfast Sweets
Lunch
Lunch Sandwiches
Rutz Beef
Roast Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, onion, horseradish Sauce
Squal Special
Turkey, roasted red peppers, balsamic glaze
Italian
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar
Club Special
Ham, Turkey, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar, bacon, mayo
Ham and Cheese
Turkey and Cheese
Roast Beef and Cheese
Burgers
Taco Bout a Burger
Smash burger pressed and cooked on a tortilla. Crispy soft shell with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Build Your Veggie Burger (Black Bean and corn)
Build Your Burger
Build Your Grilled Chicken
Burnin’ Bacon Blue Burger
Burger with bacon, blue cheese and Mike’s Hot Honey
Outta the Office Burger
Smashed burger patty fried onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, thousand island dressing
Exit 120 Burger
Pork roll, fried egg, on a burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and American cheese